AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:15 a.m. EDT

Tatum scores 34, Celtics stave off elimination by topping Heat 116-99 in Game 4

MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown each added 16 points and the Boston Celtics staved off elimination in the Eastern Conference finals by running away in the second half to beat the Miami Heat 116-99 in Game 4 on Tuesday night. Grant Williams scored 14, Al Horford added 12 and Marcus Smart scored 11 for the Celtics, who still trail the series 3-1 — but sent it back to Boston for a Game 5 on Thursday. Jimmy Butler scored 29 for Miami, which led by nine in the second half before getting outscored 48-22 in a 14-minute stretch that turned the game and perhaps the series completely around.

Vegas 1 win from another Stanley Cup Final after 4-0 win over Stars in Game 3

DALLAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights are one more win from reaching another Stanley Cup Final. Marchessault had the first of three goals in the game’s first 7 1/2 minutes for Vegas in a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-0 series lead in Western Conference Final. Game 4 is Thursday night. The Knights are looking to advance to their second Cup final in the franchise’s six seasons. Adin Hill stopped 33 shots for his first career playoff shutout. The Knights knocked Jake Oettinger out with three goals on their first five shots.

Lakers hoping LeBron James decides to continue career after playoff elimination

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James didn’t meet with the media on the day after the top scorer in NBA history said he needed time to think about his basketball future following the Los Angeles Lakers’ elimination from the Western Conference finals. James has skipped his team’s postseason media exit interviews before, but his decision Tuesday left Lakers fans hanging about his intentions with his enigmatic comments following a four-game sweep by the Denver Nuggets. General manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham say they’ll speak with James soon about his future.

NFL expects fewer kickoff returns with new fair catch rule inside 25

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The NFL has pushed the kickoff return further toward irrelevance with a priority on player safety. League owners voted for a one-year trial of an enhanced touchback rule that will give the receiving team the ball at its own 25 with a fair catch of a kickoff anywhere behind that yard line. The proposal passed despite coaches and players across the league saying they didn’t like it. They argued that it will create uglier plays with squib and corner kicks that are impossible for fair catches.

Aaron Rodgers strains calf during warmups, sits out first Jets practice open to media

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers never made it past warmups in his first New York Jets practice in front of the media. The 39-year-old quarterback strained a calf while participating in conditioning drills Tuesday. Rodgers watched quarterback drills and remained on the field during practice, but was without his helmet and threw no passes. Rodgers downplayed the injury and said it’s not too serious. New York acquired Rodgers from Green Bay on April 26. Organized team activities began Monday and Rodgers participated. The session Tuesday marked the first with media in attendance.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin eases back into practice 5 months since near-death experience

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin eased his way back onto the practice field by taking part in individual drills and stretching sessions during the team’s voluntary minicamp some five months after having a near-death experience on the field. Coach Sean McDermott said the team is taking things one day at a time when asked of Hamlin’s status. McDermott did not provide any timetable as to when Hamlin can begin on-field sessions a month after being cleared to resume his career. The 25-year-old Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

NFL, Goodell close to finalizing 3-year contract extension; new deal would end in 2027

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL have agreed on the framework of a three-year contract extension that will keep him in place until 2027. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed the development on Tuesday at the league meetings in Minnesota. Goodell’s current deal expires in 2024. He has been commissioner of the league since replacing Paul Tagliabue in 2006. Irsay says he’s under the impression Goodell will retire after the extended contract expires and be involved in the development of his successor.

Blue Jays rout Rays 20-1 as Guerrero Jr has 6 RBIs, position players give up 10 runs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had six RBIs and the Toronto Blue Jays stopped a five-game losing streak with a 20-1 rout of the Tampa Bay Rays, scoring their last 10 runs off position players. Guerrero put Toronto ahead with an RBI single off Taj Bradley in the first, had a run-scoring single in the fifth that opened a 10-0 lead and hit a 423-foot grand slam in a nine-run ninth against Luke Raley. All 12 Toronto batters in the game had hits, and the Blue Jays finished with 27 hits.

Racial abuse against Vinícius Júnior brings arrests and partial closure of Valencia stadium

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested seven people accused of racially abusing Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior. Three have been arrested in Valencia for alleged abuse against Vinícius in a Spanish league match on Sunday. Four were arrested in Madrid for allegedly hanging an effigy of the player off a highway bridge in January. Spanish soccer officials fined Valencia in 45,000 euros and closed part of its stadium for the next five games. The Spanish federation’s competition’s committee also took the unusual decision to annul the red card shown to Vinícius after an altercation with Valencia players late in Sunday’s match.

Column: Masters showed golf can get along, even in Ryder Cup

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Masters will be the most significant major of the year because it showed golf can still be civil amid the great divide caused by LIV Golf. The PGA Championship was the same way. The Ryder Cup should be no different. That’s why it’s hard to imagine a Ryder Cup without Brooks Koepka. His win at Oak Hill stamped his legacy as the greatest major champion since Tiger Woods. U.S. captain Zach Johnson says it’s premature to think about picks. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that where a player chooses to play shouldn’t matter when it comes to the majors, or the Ryder Cup.

