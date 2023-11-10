AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:14 p.m. EST

Analysis: Bill Belichick should get another opportunity if he wants to keep coaching after Patriots

Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls as a head coach and more games than everyone except Don Shula. That won’t save his job in New England if the Patriots keep losing. Belichick’s future is a hot topic as the Patriots prepare to play the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday. There even was speculation this week that Belichick could be fired if New England loses to Indianapolis. Belichick presided over an unprecedented, two-decade run of excellence but the Patriots have steadily declined since Tom Brady departed after the 2019 season. New England’s dismal start this year is the franchise’s worst since Belichick’s first season with the team in 2000.

‘Generational player’ Caitlin Clark puts on a show, dropping 44 as No. 3 Iowa tops No. 8 Va Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks could only shake his head when asked about trying to slow down Caitlin Clark, the college women’s basketball sensation from Iowa. Brooks said while he loves his own team that “sometimes you’re playing checkers and she’s playing chess.” He said she is that good. The Associated Press’ 2023 player of the year poured in 44 points and had eight rebounds to lead No. 3 Iowa to an 80-76 win over No. 8 Virginia Tech in a contest of Final Four teams from year ago that lived up to expectations. Clark went 13 of 31 from the field and had five 3-pointers and got to the basket with relative ease.

Michigan is accused of stealing other team’s signs, but why is that a big deal?

The football program at the University of Michigan is among the favorites to play for the national championship. It has become embroiled in an alleged sign-stealing scheme that involved impermissible, in-person scouting of opponents going back as much as three seasons. Both the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference are investigating. Coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of any kind of improper scouting scheme in his program. The second-ranked Wolverines are preparing for their biggest game of the season so far at No. 9 Penn State on Saturday.

Virginia RB Perris Jones regains movement after hard hit vs. Louisville, remains hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Virginia officials say running back Perris Jones has regained movement in all of his extremities after being immobilized on a flat board and carted off the field after being injured on a play late in the third quarter against No. 11 Louisville on Thursday night. Football spokesman Jim Daves said early Friday in a text that Jones will remain at UofL Hospital overnight. Jones caught a 7-yard pass from Anthony Colandrea and fumbled after being hit on his helmet by Cam’Ron Kelly with several other Cardinals nearby. Malik Washington scooped up the ball near the right sideline and dashed down the field for the go-ahead touchdown to make 21-14. Players from both teams knelt for about 15 minutes as Jones was treated and gently lifted onto the board with his head wrapped between two pads.

Katie Taylor questions if women’s boxing has ‘strength and depth’ for 3-minute rounds

Undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor has questioned whether women’s boxing has the “strength and depth” to move to three-minute rounds. The Irish fighter will try to avenge the only loss of her professional career when she faces Chantelle Cameron this month in a rematch of their fight in May. Some top fighters led by Amanda Serrano have been pushing for the choice to switch from the traditional 10 two-minute rounds to 12 three-minute rounds for title fights. The Taylor-Cameron bout is on Nov. 25 in Dublin. It will be 10 two-minute rounds like the first one.

Explain, laugh, try the ‘tush push’: how a German announcer spreads the word about the NFL

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Patrick Esume has been the face of NFL broadcasts in Germany for years and has played a big role in helping football to grow in a key international market. Esume says German fans grow up watching soccer so they need more explanations than a U.S. audience but also want to be entertained. Esume and his colleagues have seen their audience soar over the last few years. The NFL has estimated a rise of up to 10% this year alone. Esume coached in the former NFL Europa and is also bringing live football to a European audience as commissioner of the European League of Football.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb goes off for Cowboys after sounding off about getting the ball

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb says he doesn’t think the best stretch of his career happens without the Dallas receiver sounding off about his limited role in the blowout loss to San Francisco that preceded it. Dak Prescott doesn’t want to downplay the conversations that grew out of that humbling day in California. But the quarterback says the way that 42-10 loss played out was “just different.” Mike McCarthy says the Niners loss wasn’t so much a catalyst for Lamb’s run of three consecutive 100-yard games. The coach says it’s a reminder of what the 2020 first-round draft pick can do when he gets the ball.

Oakland A’s fans are sending MLB owners ‘Stay In Oakland’ boxes as Las Vegas vote nears

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A devoted group of Bay Area baseball fans are sending “Stay In Oakland” boxes to 15 Major League Baseball team owners, imploring them to vote no on the team’s planned relocation to Las Vegas. The group is targetting owners who could be swayed to vote against the proposed move during annual league meetings next week. The list includes Boston’s John Henry and the New York Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner. The boxes contain green A’s caps, baseball cards featuring the owners’ likenesses and a note detailing why they should vote against Las Vegas.

Former New Mexico State players charged with sex crimes in locker-room hazing case

Three former New Mexico State basketball players were charged with multiple sex crimes related to a series of alleged assaults of teammates that led to the disbandment of the team in the middle of last season. A New Mexico grand jury indicted former Aggies Deshawndre Washington, Kim Aiken Jr. and Doctor Bradley with multiple counts of criminal sexual penetration, criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment. All could face 24 years or more of prison if convicted on all 37 charges filed against the three men. Earlier this week, two former players and a student manager at NMSU filed a civil lawsuit against the school and former coaches, along with Washington, Aiken and Bradley.

The Nationals have a new first base coach doo doo doo doo doo doo. It’s Gerardo ‘Baby Shark’ Parra

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gerardo Parra — of “Baby Shark” fame — will be the new first base coach for the Washington Nationals as part of a series of changes to manager Dave Martinez’s staff. The club announced the new roles on Friday. The Nationals went 71-91 in 2023 for their fourth consecutive last-place finish in the NL East. Miguel Cairo will be Martinez’s bench coach and Ricky Gutierrez is shifting to third base coach after holding the title of run prevention coordinator in 2023. Chris Johnson was hired as assistant hitting coach. Holdovers include hitting coach Darnell Coles, pitching coach Jim Hickey, catching and strategy coach Henry Blanco and bullpen coach Ricky Bones.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.