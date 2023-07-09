AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:13 a.m. EDT

Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic play for spots in quarterfinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Iga Swiatek has never reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. She can get there on Sunday. The top-ranked Swiatek will face 14th-seeded Belinda Bencic on Centre Court. On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic takes his Wimbledon winning streak — 31 matches and counting — into the fourth round. The seven-time champion faces 17th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, who is 0-5 against Djokovic. They play on Centre Court, where Djokovic hasn’t lost since July 7, 2013, in the final to Andy Murray.

Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s coach and wants his job back, attorney claims

Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s basketball coach following a drunken-driving arrest and wants his job back. That’s according to a letter from his attorney to the university. Huggins’ attorney David A. Campbell wrote to the school that Huggins “never signed a resignation letter and never communicated a resignation to anyone at WVU.” The letter threatens a lawsuit if Huggins isn’t reinstated. Campbell says Huggins’ wife, and not the coach, sent a resignation notice to the school. WVU disputes those claims, saying Huggins clearly communicated his resignation and retirement in writing and told players and members of the basketball staff about his decision.

Elly De La Cruz steals 2nd, 3rd and home in 2-pitch span, sparks Reds to 8-5 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Elly De La Cruz became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning and Cincinnati beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5. De La Cruz broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning with a two-out RBI single off Elvis Peguero, then made the reliever’s life miserable in a span of two pitches. He stole second on a 1-1 pitch from Peguero. On the next pitch, De La Cruz swiped third without a throw. The rattled reliever caught the ball from his catcher and turned his back as he walked slowly toward the rubber. De La Cruz walked down the third base line, broke into a sprint and easily beat Peguero’s rushed throw to the plate.

Matt Manning, 2 Tigers relievers combine to no-hit Blue Jays, 2nd no-no in majors this season

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning combined with relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange on a no-hitter as the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0. Manning pitched 6 2/3 innings, Foley got four straight outs and Lange finished it in the ninth. Manning said he didn’t even realize he hadn’t allowed a hit when he was pulled from the game. It was the ninth no-hitter in Tigers history and the first combined one. The no-hitter was the second in the majors this season after Domingo Germán’s perfect game for the New York Yankees at Oakland last month. The Houston Astros had two combined no-nos last year, one in the regular season and one in the World Series.

Megan Rapinoe says she’ll retire after the NWSL season and her 4th World Cup

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after an illustrious career in which she won an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and never shied away from using her platform to spotlight social issues. The 38-year-old Rapinoe announced Saturday her fourth World Cup will be her last and she’ll officially retire with the OL Reign at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. Rapinoe and the U.S. team are aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Elliott still looking for 1st 2023 win as he returns to home track in Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Chase Elliott says he can’t rely on repeating last summer’s success, starting with his home track at Atlanta Motor Speedway, as his path to NASCAR’s playoffs. Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, has endured too much adversity in 2023 to assume he’ll extend his streak of seven consecutive appearances in the playoffs. Elliott enters the Atlanta race Sunday night only 24th in the Cup Series standings. He won last summer’s Atlanta race but is still looking for his first win this season. Aric Almirola won the pole to lead another strong Atlanta qualifying day for Ford.

Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes could go 1-2 in the MLB Draft. Still, the Pirates might throw a curve

LSU teammates Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are considered the favorites to be picked at the top of the Major League Baseball draft. Crews hit .426 with 18 home runs while playing centerfield for the Tigers. The hard-throwing Skenes went 12-3 as a pitcher with 209 strikeouts in 122 innings. The Pittsburgh Pirates hold the top selection for the second time in three years. Pittsburgh manager Ben Cherington says the group at the top goes deeper than Crews and Skenes. Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford and high school prospects Max Clark and Walker Jenkins could be in the mix to go No. 1 overall if the Pirates look elsewhere.

Carlos Alcaraz won’t fret about sounding humble at Wimbledon. He wants to face Novak Djokovic

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz played for the second straight day at Wimbledon and won again. So did unseeded American Chris Eubanks. Stefanos Tsitsipas played for the fifth day in a row on Saturday — and he also won again. Defending champion Elena Rybakina, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, two-time champion Petra Kvitova and 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur all advanced to the fourth round of the women’s bracket. The rain that messed up the schedule for much of Week 1 at the All England Club returned again, too, leaving several matches suspended. Among the players who will resume on Sunday is No. 10 Frances Tiafoe.

Popovich, NBA’s winningest coach, signs 5-year contract to remain Spurs coach and president

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gregg Popovich evidently doesn’t plan to leave the San Antonio Spurs anytime soon. The NBA’s winningest coach has signed a five-year contract to remain coach and president of the team, the Spurs announced Saturday. There has often been speculation about the 74-year-old Popovich’s future, though after the team landed the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama last month it was presumed that the five-time champion would continue coaching. And now, it’s official. The Spurs announced the move in a two-sentence release, not detailing any of the terms, without any quotes from Popovich or team personnel.

NBA reveals long-awaited plans for in-season tournament that’ll start in November

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Coming soon: the NBA Cup. The NBA unveiled the details Saturday of its inaugural in-season tournament, which will have a prize pool of about $18 million and will be capped by a championship game — which won’t count in the standings — in Las Vegas on Dec. 9. It’s an event that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wanted for years, giving teams a trophy to play for during the regular season. And now, it’s finally reality.

