AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:12 p.m. EDT

Dumars: Decision to suspend Draymond Green was ‘difficult’

NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars says it was a difficult decision to suspend Golden State’s Draymond Green for Game 3 of the Warriors’ first-round series against Sacramento. Dumars also says it was made with serious consideration of many factors. Dumars oversees the league’s basketball operations and sanctions for on-court incidents. Green stepped on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis midway during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of that series on Monday night. Green was ejected for the play. The league escalated the punishment on Tuesday night.

Major leagues, broadcasters pledge responsible betting ads

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Most of the nation’s major professional sports leagues, plus the media companies Fox and NBCUniversal are creating an alliance to ensure that sports betting advertising is done responsibly and does not target minors. The Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising was created Wednesday, consisting of the NFL; Major League Baseball; the NBA and WNBA; the NHL, Major League Soccer and NASCAR. It includes a recommendation that “excessive” advertising be avoided. They also have a clear, if unstated goal: to get out in front of the issue and regulate their own advertising before the government might step in and do it for them.

Padres hope Tatis brings energy, maturity when PED ban ends

SAN DIEGO (AP) — El Niño is coming and it could be quite the storm. On Thursday night at Arizona, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be announced as the leadoff hitter for the San Diego Padres and settle into a big league batter’s box for the first time since the last game of the 2021 season. One of baseball’s most electrifying players will return from an 80-game PED suspension that shocked and angered his teammates and an entire fan base. If a jaw-dropping power display during a rehab stint at Triple-A El Paso is any indication, the Padres will be getting back the player who was an All-Star in 2021.

Damar Hamlin cleared to play, 4 months after cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to the podium and declared he’s ready to resume his football career some four months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game. Hamlin says his “heart is still in the game,” and adds that what happened on the field in Cincinnati isn’t the end of his story. He spoke after participating in the team’s voluntary workout program on Tuesday. Bills general manager Brandon Beane says Hamlin was cleared to play after meeting with a third and final specialist on Friday. The second-year player from the Pittsburgh area collapsed on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals.

Booker scores 38 points, Suns beat Clippers to even series

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 38 points, Kevin Durant had 25 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-109 on Tuesday night in Game 2 to tie the Western Conference first-round series. Booker drilled a 3 just before the halftime buzzer to tie it and scored 18 points in the third quarter on 7-of-8 shooting, helping the Suns push to a 92-87 advantage entering the fourth. The series moves to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday night. Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 31 points.

Dodgers ponder shortstop for Betts after paternity leave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts was placed on the paternity list, keeping him out of Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets, and the Gold Glove right fielder could find himself playing a new position when he returns Wednesday. The Dodgers filled Betts’ roster spot by recalling infielder Luke Williams from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Daniel Hudson was moved to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Williams. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Betts likely will play the infield when he comes back for Wednesday afternoon’s series finale against the Mets. And with infielders Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor ailing, Roberts suggested Betts could see action at shortstop for the first time in his major league career.

Maradona’s medical team on trial in former great’s death

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — An Argentine court says eight health care professionals will stand trial in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona in 2020. The date of the proceedings has yet to be set but they are unlikely to begin before next year. Three judges of an appeals court confirmed the charges of homicide by negligence brought by prosecutors against members of Maradona’s medical team. Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986. He died of a heart attack on Nov. 25, 2020, at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.

Texas cheerleaders shot after one says she got in wrong car

ELGIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded two cheerleaders in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one of them said she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her own. The shooting early Tuesday east of Austin was the latest in a string of recent U.S. shootings apparently sparked by someone showing up at the wrong place. Heather Roth says she got into what she thought was her car, but there was a man in the passenger seat so she got back into her teammate’s car. She says the man then approached her teammate’s car and opened fire. She was grazed and her teammate was critically wounded. The man fled but was later arrested.

Garland scores 32, Cavs beat Knicks 107-90 to even series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 32 points, 26 while setting an aggressive tone for Cleveland in the first half, and the Cavaliers evened their Eastern Conference playoff series against New York at one game apiece with a 107-90 victory over the Knicks. Garland scored 15 in the second quarter, when Cleveland tightened down defensively and dominated New York. The Cavs forced nine turnovers on the way to opening a 20-point halftime lead. The Cavs pushed their lead to 29 in the fourth. Caris LeVert scored 24 and Donovan Mitchell added 17 and a career playoff-high 13 assists for the Cavs. Julius Randle scored 22 and Jalen Brunson added 20 for New York, which will host Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Warriors program gives minority-owned businesses a lift

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thanks to a training program for minority business owners through the Golden State Warriors, LaSonia Mansfield made a big career change and took on the daunting task of becoming a female leader in the field of construction cleanup. Mansfield now has a $2.6 million, four-year contract on a major project in San Francisco. She had to win the bid, and the Warriors helped prepare her to do so through a four-month training program called Franchise Fund. Franchise Fund has helped nearly 60 businesses get off the ground and certified in the first three years of giving out four-month grants. The program was recognized with the NBA’s Inclusion Innovation Award.

