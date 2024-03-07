AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:11 p.m. EST

Red Bull F1 employee who accused team boss Horner of misconduct has been suspended, AP source says

A person with information on the matter has told The Associated Press that the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 employee whose complaint sparked an investigation into alleged misconduct by team principal Christian Horner has been suspended. The person requested anonymity because Red Bull hasn’t revealed details of the investigation. Red Bull Racing’s parent company didn’t immediately answer a request seeking comment. Horner declined to comment on the suspension Thursday.

Denver Broncos releasing star safety Justin Simmons in a cost-saving move

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are releasing safety Justin Simmons in a cost-saving move. It’s the first domino to fall in the Russell Wilson fallout. The Broncos announced earlier this week they’re releasing their quarterback next week. That move leaves them with a record $85 million in dead cap charges that necessitates more painful cuts to their roster. Simmons leads the league with 30 interceptions in his eight seasons in Denver and has been a second-team All-Pro four of the last five years.

Jake Paul fight against Mike Tyson is announced for July 20 and will be streamed live on Netflix

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium. Netflix will stream the bout between the 27-year-old Paul and 57-year-old Tyson. Tyson hasn’t fought since he and Roy Jones Jr. met in a 2020 exhibition that ended as a draw. Paul built a significant fan following as a YouTube influencer and turned professional in boxing four years ago. He has won nine of 10 fights with six knockouts against undistinguished opponents. Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987-90 and retired in 2005 after winning 50 fights, 44 by knockout.

Gird your loins! Jockstraps are still holding up after 150 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Happy 150th birthday, dear jockstrap. How far you’ve come from your modest but mighty days protecting the precious parts of bicycle messengers as they navigated the bumpy cobblestones of Boston. Invented for that purpose in 1874, the strappy little staple of yore has become a sex symbol of sorts. Bike Athletic has sold more than 350 million jockstraps worldwide. Fashion designers have fancied up jockstraps for catwalks and store shelves. Kristen Stewart recently pulled on a Bike jockstrap for the cover of Rolling Stone. And the jockstrap owes a big debt to the gay men who have embraced it since the 1950s.

Major French union threatens strikes during Olympics. Hospital workers could walk off the job

A major French union is warning of possible strikes in the public sector, including at hospitals, during the Paris Olympics. The general secretary of the CGT tells France Info media that the union will give notice of a possible strike in public services during the Games, which are held in July-August. The social situation in France remains tense amid protests from teachers, police officers and farmers in recent weeks after huge demonstrations against the rise in retirement age last year.

Timberwolves sideline Towns for the game against the Pacers with left knee trouble

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out of the game at Indiana because of what the team listed as left knee soreness. The Athletic and ESPN reported that Towns has a torn meniscus and was mulling options for treatment. The Timberwolves have declined to confirm the reports. The ninth-year forward has helped the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves thrive this season. He’s averaging 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 42.3% from 3-point range. Towns has missed only one previous game to injury this season, for left knee soreness on Dec. 23.

Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley among veterans eager to see how the NFL values running backs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry is back in the gym eager to prove turning 30 is just a number that shouldn’t affect the four-time Pro Bowl running back’s value on the NFL’s open market. The challenge is that the man who organized a group chat among the league’s top running backs last summer is about to find out his worth and exactly what teams are willing to pay for proven experience with a bigger salary cap. Henry has company with stars such as Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard all poised to hit the market next week as well. Will some team show them big money? Or will they have to be patient and take less?

Ben Simmons will miss the rest of the Brooklyn Nets’ season because of his back problems

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the remainder of the season, the third straight year the former All-Star’s season has ended early because of back problems. The Brooklyn Nets said Thursday that Simmons will use the rest of this season to consult with specialists and seek treatment options for the pinched nerve in his lower back that has sidelined him twice this season. Simmons has been limited to 15 games this season. He missed 38 straight at one point and has sat out the last five. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft finishes with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Maple Leafs join NHL trade deadline movement by acquiring Joel Edmundson from the Capitals

The Toronto Maple Leafs joined the NHL trade deadline party by acquiring defenseman Joel Edmundson from the Washington Capitals. Toronto sent a third-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2025 fifth to Washington for the rugged defender. The Capitals are retaining half of what’s left of Edmundson’s salary after Montreal already has 50% from a trade last offseason. That makes the 30-year-old a bargain for the Leafs at a price just above the league minimum. Edmundson helped the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019 and is a pending free agent.

Olympic long jumper Davis-Woodhall sees new commitment lead to new color of medals — gold

Every time long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall steps onto a runway, there’s a chance the silver medal she won at last year’s world championships will find a new resting place — even deeper back among her vast collection of awards. When Davis-Woodhall won that silver last year, it opened doors to sponsors, recognition and motivation. It also left a bit of a sting because first place was out there to be won. But with the Olympics a mere four months away, the 24-year-old has set herself up as the woman to beat in Paris. Over the weekend, she added the world indoor championship to her American indoor title.

