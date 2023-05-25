AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:10 p.m. EDT

Still down 3-1 to Heat, Celtics cling to hope as East finals shift back to Boston

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics finally found cohesion between their defense and offense in their Game 4 win, capitalizing off 16 Heat turnovers and finding their 3-point shot. Now down 3-1, the question is whether Boston can carry that energy home, a place where it is just 4-5 this postseason to keep alive its hopes of extending the series. At the very least the Celtics’ win made their hopes of becoming the first NBA team in 151 tries to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series shift from insurmountable back to possible heading into Game 5.

Panthers throwing knockout blows to anyone in their path, on way to Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 27 years. They swept the Carolina Hurricanes and became the third team in NHL history to eliminate three of that season’s top four teams in the same postseason. The first to do it was the 1969 Montreal Canadiens. The second was the 1980 New York Islanders. They both won the Stanley Cup. Florida now has a chance to join them.

FRENCH OPEN 2023: Alcaraz, Djokovic on same half of draw; Swiatek-Gauff could be in quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic have been placed in the same half of the French Open field in the draw and could face each other in the semifinals. Alcaraz is seeded No. 1 at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time and was automatically placed in the top section of the bracket. Djokovic is No. 3 and so could have ended up on either half. Alcaraz beat Djokovic in their only previous meeting. Defending champion and top-seeded Iga Swiatek could face American teenager Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals. That would be rematch of last year’s final in Paris.

4 people accused of hanging Vinícius Júnior effigy released from custody

MADRID (AP) — Four people accused of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior off a highway bridge have been released from custody while still under investigation for perpetrating a hate crime. A Spanish judge has prohibited the four people from attempting to communicate with Vinícius. They also have a temporary restraining order banning them from getting too close to Madrid’s stadium and training facilities and from any soccer stadium between four hours before and four hours after a Spanish league game. The court statement says the four people are also being investigated for trying to damage the moral integrity of Vinícius.

NASCAR opens investigation into Wallace’s hacked radio channel at All-Star race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has opened an investigation into how a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Bubba Wallace’s race team during last weekend’s All-Star race. Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black driver in the Cup series, had just finished the race at North Wilkesboro Speedway when a person not on the 23XI Racing team said over the radio, “Go back to where you came from” and then added another non-racial expletive. NASCAR spokesman Mike Forde said Wednesday the series immediately had its security and racing electronic teams look into the hack. He said Wallace did not hear the remark.

Pressure building on Team Penske to get Indianapolis 500 results

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Team Penske has struggled at the Indianapolis 500 the past few years, both in qualifying and the race, and the pressure has been building to produce some results. Will Power qualified 12th for Sunday’s race, matching the best qualifying effort of any Penske driver since the 2019 race. That’s when the team dominated both qualifying and race day, and Simon Pagenaud gave team owner Roger Penske his 18th Borg-Warner Trophy. Scott McLaughlin will start 14th and Josef Newgarden 17th for the 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Power was fastest in practice Monday, giving the team a jolt of confidence.

Indianapolis 500 renaissance marked by brisk ticket sales, fewer empty seats at vast racetrack

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doug Boles grew up revering the colorful, flavor of race day at the Indianapolis 500. Back then, it wasn’t easy finding a ticket to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Then came the 12-year split that threatened to ruin American open-wheel racing and ticket sales predictably crashed. Now, a decade after taking his dream job as Indianapolis Motor Speedway president, Boles has presided over the first two sellouts since racing resumed at the track after World War II. The demand hasn’t waned.

Police in El Salvador arrest soccer club officials after deadly stampede

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Police in El Salvador have arrested the president of soccer club Alianza, as well as other club officials and stadium personnel, in connection with a stampede that left 12 fans dead last weekend. The Attorney General’s Office said Thursday that Alianza President Pedro Hernández and club security manager Edwin Abarca Ventura were among several people arrested. They were expected to make their initial court appearances in the coming days and could face charges of manslaughter, causing injury and public havoc. Authorities said hundreds of fans were enraged Saturday night when they weren’t allowed to enter the stadium despite having tickets. They pushed until they knocked down an entrance gate, and people were crushed and suffocated under the pressure.

Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming steps down as head of national league

BEIJING (AP) — Former Houston Rockets star Yao Ming has stepped down as head of China’s struggling national basketball league. The eight-time NBA All-Star had been leading efforts to commercialize the 20-team league and to bring it out from under the control of government bureaucrats and Communist Party officials. Allegations of corruption have dogged the league in recent years. Two teams were ejected from the league finals last month after being found to have engaged in unsporting conduct over a series of turnovers that resulted in a come-from-behind win that was judged as suspicious. Managers and coaching staff from the team have been barred from the league for up to five years.

Sherpa guide who climbed Mount Everest a record 28 times says he’s not ready to retire

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — One of the greatest mountain guides says he’s not ready to retire after climbing Mount Everest for a record 28th time. Nepalese Sherpa Kami Rita reached the summit of the world’s highest mountain on Tuesday, beating his own record less than a week after setting it. He told reporters at Kathmandu’s airport that he will continue to climb as long as his body allows him. Supporters and family members gave him a hero’s welcome at the airport as he arrived by helicopter from Mount Everest. Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994 and has done so nearly every year since then.

