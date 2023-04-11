AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:10 a.m. EDT

Play-in tournament starts Tuesday, giving 8 teams new life

MIAMI (AP) — Getting to the play-in tournament probably wasn’t the goal of any team when training camps opened back in September. But it beats the alternative. There are 12 teams with playoff spots right now, 10 teams whose seasons are over and eight teams with a second chance. The play-in tournament starts Tuesday, with Atlanta going to Miami and Minnesota visiting the Los Angeles Lakers. The winners of those games will be going to the postseason. Oklahoma City goes to New Orleans and Chicago visits Toronto on Wednesday for elimination games. The winners there move on to face the loser of Tuesday’s games in another win-or-go-home contest.

Boston heads to Fever as No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Aliyah Boston is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, going to the Indiana Fever. It’s the first time that the Fever have had the top choice in the draft and they chose the South Carolina star. Boston, a three-time AP All-American who also was the Player of the Year as a junior, will solidify the post for Indiana. The Fever had the worst record in the league last season, going 5-31. Boston was one of four South Carolina players expected to be taken in the first two rounds of the draft. Minnesota took Diamond Miller with the No. 2 pick and Dallas drafted Maddy Siegrist with the third pick.

Wolves suspend Gobert post-punch for play-in game vs. Lakers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have suspended center Rudy Gobert for their play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The 10-year veteran threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson in an argument in the huddle during a timeout. Gobert took a swing at Anderson and hit him in the upper chest in the second quarter of Minnesota’s game Sunday against New Orleans. If the Timberwolves beat the Lakers they’ll get the No. 7 seed and face Memphis in the first round. If they lose, they’ll host the New Orleans-Oklahoma City winner for the No. 8 seed and a first-round date with Denver.

Rays top Red Sox 1-0, extend season-opening win streak to 10

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays became the first major league team since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers to open the season with 10 straight wins, getting a solo homer from Brandon Lowe in the eighth inning to beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0. Lowe homered for the third straight game, sending a one-out pitch from Chris Martin into the right-field stands. Lowe has nine RBIs over his last three games. The 1987 Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves share the major league record for the best start to a season at 13-0. This was the Rays’ first win by fewer than four runs. Five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a three-hitter.

Scherzer rebounds, Mets blank Padres 5-0 in playoff rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer shut down the San Diego Padres for five innings, rebounding from his postseason flop against them last year, and the New York Mets won 5-0 in a playoff rematch between National League heavyweights. Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor each laced a two-run double as the Mets finally beat Yu Darvish for the first time. Eduardo Escobar added a sacrifice fly, and four relievers finished a two-hitter in the opener of a three-game series matching two of baseball’s three biggest payrolls. A clean single by Ha-Seong Kim off Scherzer with one out in the fifth was San Diego’s only hit until the ninth. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out six and walked three in a 97-pitch outing.

Jon Rahm a Masters champion everyone saw coming

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm is the Masters champion. He predicted that would happen when he opened a fortune cookie nearly 10 years ago. And while the tweet showing his fortune was all good fun, everyone could see what kind of talent was coming to golf. The Spaniard now has two majors among his 20 victories worldwide. He already is being asked about a career Grand Slam. He chalks that up to his determination to fight for everything he has. The Masters was a tough fight against Brooks Koepka and to hold off a charge from Phil Mickelson. Now Rahm is back to No. 1.

Rangers’ Heaney ties AL mark with 9 straight Ks vs. Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney tied an AL record by striking out nine consecutive batters against the Kansas City Royals. Heaney matched a record shared by Detroit reliever Tyler Alexander against Cincinnati on Aug. 2, 2020, and Detroit reliever Doug Fister against Kansas City on Sept. 27, 2012. The major league record for consecutive strikeouts is 10, set by the New York Mets’ Tom Seaver in 1970 and matched by the Philadelphia Phillies’ Aaron Nola in June 2021 and the Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burnes in August 2021.

MLB batting average up 16 points, game time down 31 minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — The major league batting average rose 16 points to .249 over the first 1 1/2 weeks of this season with new shift limits in place, while game time dropped 31 minutes to 2:38 in the first year of the pitch clock. The time is on track to be the lowest since 2:35 in 1984. There were 125 pitch clock violations, an average of 0.89 per game. Two-thirds of the penalties have been imposed on pitchers. Stolen bases were up 30% to 1.3 per game in the first year of larger bases.

Canada beats U.S. 4-3 in 9th round of SO at women’s worlds

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Jamie Lee Rattray scored the winner in the ninth round of the shootout and Canada beat the United States 4-3 Monday night in the final preliminary round game for both teams at the women’s world hockey championship. The teams will turn their attention to the quarterfinals on Thursday after finishing 1-2 atop Group A. Sarah Fillier had a goal and an assist and Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey scored in regulation for Canada. Goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens earned the win. Hannah Bilka had a goal and an assist and Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel also scored for the Americans. Goaltender Aerin Frankel took the loss.

Bruins’ David Pastrnak accomplishes lofty goal of scoring 60

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins has scored 60 goals in a season for the first time in his 9-year NHL career. The Czech winger got to 60 with a hat trick at Philadelphia that gave Boston sole possession of the single-season wins record. Pastrnak believed he could do this after scoring 48 in 2019-20 before the pandemic canceled the rest of the season. Coach Jim Montgomery thinks Pastrnak has done it because of a combination of confidence, creativity and competitiveness. Pastrnak is about to turn 27 and is signed for eight more years with the expectation of plenty of goals to come.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.