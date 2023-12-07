AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:09 p.m. EST

Jayden Daniels, the dazzling quarterback for LSU, is the AP college football player of the year

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is The Associated Press college football player of the year. Daniels received 35 of the 51 first-place votes and 130 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters. Washington quarterback Michael Penix was second with 15 first-place votes and 97 points. Oregon QB Bo Nix was third ahead of Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II. Daniels is the second LSU player in five seasons to win the award; Joe Burrow won in 2019, when he also won the Heisman Trophy.

Juan Soto traded to New York Yankees from San Diego Padres in 7-player blockbuster

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have acquired All-Star slugger Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the cost-cutting San Diego Padres. San Diego received right-handed pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe along with catcher Kyle Higashioka. In addition to Soto, the Yankees get Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham. It’s the second blockbuster deal involving the 25-year-old Soto in less than two years. The three-time All-Star has one season of team control left and is likely to get a salary around $32 million after batting .275 with 35 homers, 109 RBIs and a .930 OPS in his only full season with the Padres. San Diego acquired Soto from Washington on Aug. 2, 2022, after he turned down a $440 million, 15-year offer from the Nationals.

Why the NCAA president is proposing some schools should be permitted to pay athletes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Schools paying athletes has been banned by the NCAA for decades, but a new proposal by the head of the largest college sports governing body in the United States aims to change that. NCAA President Charlie Baker earlier this week sent a letter to Division I members suggesting the creation of a new subdivision in which schools would be required to compensate at least half of their athletes yearly with at least $30,000 each in a trust fund. Baker’s idea is an aggressive first step toward what could be a revolutionary change. There are many steps to come.

Eduardo Rodriguez and Arizona Diamondbacks agree to $80 million, 4-year deal, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez have agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the team had not announced the move. Rodriguez gives the National League champions another quality starter for their rotation. The 30-year-old left-hander spent the past two seasons with the Detroit Tigers and went 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA in 2023. He spent his first six seasons with the Boston Red Sox and had his best year in 2019, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts.

Yankees get Soto from Padres. Ohtani and Yamamoto still up for grabs as winter meetings end

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juan Soto found a new home with the New York Yankees as the winter meetings ended, while Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were still up for grabs as team officials headed home with the bulk of their business yet to be done. Soto, an All-Star slugger who can become a free agent next fall, was dealt from the San Diego Padres with Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham for right-handers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe along with catcher Kyle Higashioka. Ohtani, the unique two-way star, is expected to get a record contract of $500 million-plus.

OnlyFans has a new content creator: tennis player Nick Kyrgios

Tennis pro Nick Kyrgios is setting up a free-to-access OnlyFans page. Kyrgios is a 28-year-old Australian who was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2022 but was sidelined by injuries for nearly all of this past season. He played in just one official singles match in 2023. The plan to interact with the public on OnlyFans was announced Thursday via a news release and confirmed by Evolve, the talent management agency that represents Kyrgios. London-based OnlyFans is a subscription site where people can pay creators for photos and videos.

Leah Pruett to start family with Tony Stewart, who will drive her NHRA Top Fuel dragster in 2024

Leah Pruett will step away from the NHRA drag racing series in 2024 to focus on starting a family with Tony Stewart. Her NASCAR Hall of Famer husband will replace her next season in the Top Fuel dragster that Pruett drove to a career-best third-place finish in the NHRA standings this year. Pruett and Stewart married just over two years ago. Stewart ran the full NHRA season in 2023 in the Top Alcohol Dragster class. Pruett turns 36 in May, six days after Stewart will celebrate his 53rd birthday.

Ex-Jaguars financial manager accused of stealing more than $22 million, according to court filing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former financial manager for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been accused of stealing more than $22 million from the franchise through its virtual credit card program between 2019 and 2023, according to a seven-page court filing. Amit Patel, who worked for the Jaguars for five years beginning in 2018, is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of illegal monetary transaction in documents filed in U.S. District Court in Jacksonville. He is accused of using the money to buy vehicles, a condominium, a designer watch, cryptocurrency and other items.

UNLV-Dayton basketball game canceled in wake of mass shooting in Las Vegas

UNLV’s basketball game at Dayton on Wednesday night has been canceled because of a mass shooting earlier in the day at the Las Vegas school. Multiple people were shot at on UNLV’s campus, and the suspect was found dead, according to police. There was no immediate news on the number of victims or their status.

