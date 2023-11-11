AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:08 a.m. EST

Coach Jim Harbaugh banned from 3 games over sign-stealing allegations. Michigan asks judge for stay

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Coach Jim Harbaugh has been banned from Michigan’s three remaining regular-season games by the Big Ten for a sign-stealing scheme that has rocked college football. Harbaugh was disciplined by the conference less than 24 hours before the Wolverines play No. 9 Penn State on the road in their toughest matchup of the season. His team has a shot to win a third straight Big Ten title and the school’s first national championship since 1997. Michigan almost immediately asked a judge to put the ban on hold.

Keshad Johnson’s late basket helps No. 12 Arizona beat No. 2 Duke 78-73 at Cameron

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Keshad Johnson hit a tough whistle-drawing layup for a three-point play with 46.8 seconds left that pushed No. 12 Arizona to a late lead on the way to a 78-73 win at No. 2 Duke. Johnson finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats, his biggest coming off a feed from Caleb Love. Love is a transfer from hated Duke rival North Carolina who heard plenty from the “Cameron Crazies” all night. But he had four key late free throws. Kyle Filipowski had 25 points to lead Duke. Arizona had a 45-33 rebounding advantage.

Israeli national team arrives in Kosovo for soccer game under tight security measures

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Israel’s national soccer team has arrived in Kosovo amid tight security measures at the airport ahead of a postponed European Championship qualifier. The team’s two buses were accompanied by several police vehicles and armed officers as it left the airport. There was also tight security at the hotel where the team was staying ahead of Sunday’s game. It is the first match Israel plays since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and the ongoing war in Gaza. It had originally been scheduled for Oct. 15. The Israeli soccer federation posted video social media showing players getting off the team bus on its way to the airport in Israel to take cover by the roadside, apparently amid nearby rocket fire.

Palestinian soccer team prepares for World Cup qualifying games against a backdrop of war

Makram Daboub may be struggling to prepare his Palestinian team for the start of 2026 World Cup qualification but he takes some comfort — for now at least — that his players stuck in Gaza are safe. The national soccer team’s head coach wanted to include Ibrahim Abuimeir, Khaled Al-Nabris, and Ahmed Al-Kayed in a training camp in Jordan ahead of World Cup qualifying games against Lebanon next Thursday and Australia in Kuwait on Nov. 21. But they were unable to make it out of Gaza because of the Israel-Hamas war. Daboub says the three players “so far they are fine. Many of their relatives have died, however, as a result of the bombing.”

Analysis: Bill Belichick should get another opportunity if he wants to keep coaching after Patriots

Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls as a head coach and more games than everyone except Don Shula. That won’t save his job in New England if the Patriots keep losing. Belichick’s future is a hot topic as the Patriots prepare to play the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday. There even was speculation this week that Belichick could be fired if New England loses to Indianapolis. Belichick presided over an unprecedented, two-decade run of excellence but the Patriots have steadily declined since Tom Brady departed after the 2019 season. New England’s dismal start this year is the franchise’s worst since Belichick’s first season with the team in 2000.

Lionel Messi’s 8th Ballon D’Or trophy celebrated by Inter Miami in exhibition match

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi held the Ballon D’Or over his head as fireworks lit up the sky to bring a pregame ceremony to a close. And with that, Inter Miami got to celebrate the game’s greatest player one more time in 2023. Messi was on the field for his Major League Soccer club on Friday night for a friendly against New York City FC, a match put together to commemorate his eighth time winning the Ballon D’Or at a black-tie ceremony in Paris last month. Messi carried the trophy to midfield in his left hand and held it aloft as the crowd roared.

Column: College football keeps its head in the sand and winds up with a silly scandal

AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry thinks the absurd signs they hold up on the sidelines to send in plays show just how far college football is behind the times. He writes that the game should simply follow the NFL’s longstanding method of sending in plays via radio communications. If that was allowed by the NCAA, Newberry writes, the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan never would have happened. Instead, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the final three games of the regular season, stealing the thunder of what should be the best time of the season.

National Women’s Soccer League, citing attendance growth and new media deal, looks to add 16th team

The National Women’s Soccer League is looking to add a 16th team, Commissioner Jessica Berman said on Friday. The league currently stands at 12 teams, with the Utah Royals and Bay FC in Northern California joining next season. A 15th team in Boston is set to launch in 2026. Berman made the comments on Friday ahead of the NWSL’s championship game at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium. Gotham FC plays OL Reign for the league title on Saturday night.

Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger wrapping up careers facing each other for NWSL title

The National Women’s Soccer League couldn’t have scripted a better championship game matchup. OL Reign’s Megan Rapinoe and Gotham FC’s Ali Krieger will face off in the final professional match for both of the veteran stars on Saturday in San Diego. The two-time World Cup winners are both retiring after long club careers with an NWSL title being the only championship that has eluded both of them so far.

The Nationals have a new first base coach doo doo doo doo doo doo. It’s Gerardo ‘Baby Shark’ Parra

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gerardo Parra — of “Baby Shark” fame — will be the new first base coach for the Washington Nationals as part of a series of changes to manager Dave Martinez’s staff. The club announced the new roles on Friday. The Nationals went 71-91 in 2023 for their fourth consecutive last-place finish in the NL East. Miguel Cairo will be Martinez’s bench coach and Ricky Gutierrez is shifting to third base coach after holding the title of run prevention coordinator in 2023. Chris Johnson was hired as assistant hitting coach. Holdovers include hitting coach Darnell Coles, pitching coach Jim Hickey, catching and strategy coach Henry Blanco and bullpen coach Ricky Bones.

