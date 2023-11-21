AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:07 p.m. EST

Steelers fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada after 2-plus seasons of largely ineffective play

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have fired embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The decision by head coach Mike Tomlin came two days after the Steelers managed just 10 points in a dismal loss to Cleveland. The move comes with Pittsburgh still in the playoff mix at 6-4 despite an offense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in points and yards. There was no immediate word on who would take over playcalling duties, though quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan previously worked as an offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay and New York.

Drop-prone Chiefs get shut out in second half for third straight time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were shut out for the third consecutive game in a Super Bowl rematch with Philadelphia on Monday night, allowing the Eagles to rally for a 21-17 victory. The Chiefs have scored just 53 points in the second half of games this season. They led 17-7 at halftime in a cold, driving rainstorm but were unable to make it stand up as Philadelphia beat old coach Andy Reid for the first time. The Chiefs had a chance at the go-ahead score inside the final two minutes, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a 51-yard pass fall through his hands at the goal line.

Inspired by high schooler, Jalen Carter nearly picked Patrick Mahomes’ spike late in the first half

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Inspired by video of a high school player picking off a quarterback’s spike, Eagles rookie Jalen Carter nearly did it to Patrick Mahomes before the end of the first half of Monday night’s game. After the Chiefs hurried to the line of scrimmage to stop the clock, Carter dove between center Creed Humphrey’s legs as Mahomes tossed the ball into the ground. The ball bounced off Carter’s hands and hit the turf. Harrison Butker kicked a field goal to give Kansas City a 17-7 halftime lead but Philadelphia rallied for a 21-17 victory in the Super Bowl rematch.

NFL’s look changing as more women move into prominent roles at teams across league

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL has never been so balanced — off the field. Once reserved for men only, America’s most popular sport is being changed by women. In recent years, they’ve moved into prominent positions throughout the league with several rising to decision-making executive roles to redraw pro football’s hierarchy. From front offices to coaching staffs, the league is finally beginning to mirror society as women get jobs that once went only to men. This season, 222 women are working in full-time coaching or football operations roles in the NFL, a modest jump from 199 last year but a massive 141% gain since 2020.

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic pleads not guilty to assaulting wife

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic has been released on personal recognizance bail after pleading not guilty to assaulting his wife. Police said Lucic appeared intoxicated when his wife called officers to their apartment Saturday. He was charged with assault and battery on a family member. He did not speak at his arraignment Tuesday, when a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Lucic has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury. The Bruins said Saturday that Lucic was taking an indefinite leave of absence. His agent has not responded to messages seeking comment.

Reese’s unexplained absence brings unwanted scrutiny to No. 7 LSU and coach Kim Mulkey

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The unexplained absence of LSU star forward Angel Reese is bringing unwanted scrutiny to No. 7 LSU and coach Kim Mulkey as they try to defend their national title. Few details have been released about why Reese has been away from the team. The recent drama has even involved critical comments by some players’ parents on social media. And it’s come after a surprising season-opening loss for a team that entered the season ranked No. 1. Reese remained out for Monday night’s home game against Texas Southern. She also missed LSU’s previous game at Southeastern Louisiana and was benched for a half against Kent State.

Padres give Mike Shildt another chance to manage 2 years after his Cardinals exit, AP source says

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the San Diego Padres have hired Mike Shildt as manager to replace Bob Melvin. Shildt gets another chance two years after he was suddenly fired by the St. Louis Cardinals following a third straight playoff appearance. Shildt replaces Bob Melvin, who was hired away by the San Francisco Giants on Oct. 25 with a year left on his contract with the Padres. That ended a fractured two-year relationship with general manager A.J. Preller. Shildt was voted NL Manager of the Year in 2019 while with the Cardinals. He takes over a big-spending team that flopped dramatically in 2023.

Jalen Hurts leads second-half rally as Eagles beat Chiefs 21-17 in Super Bowl rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of touchdowns, including a go-ahead tush-push score in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the Chiefs 21-17 in a Super Bowl rematch. Philadelphia exacted at least a little bit of revenge for its 38-35 loss in February. Its defense shut out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ prolific in the second half. Kansas City had the ball near midfield with less than 2 minutes to go, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a would-be 51-yard touchdown pass slip through his hands, and the Eagles made a stand on fourth down to put the game away.

NFL suspends Broncos’ Kareem Jackson 4 games for another illegal hit in return from first suspension

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been suspended again for violating the league’s playing rules designed to protect players’ health and safety. On just his third snap back from his first suspension for violating the league’s unnecessary roughness rules, Jackson lowered his head and hit Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs in the neck area, jarring the ball loose for a fumble that Denver recovered. The hit wasn’t flagged on the field but the league took a look at it Monday and issued a four-game suspension that will cost Jackson more than $500,000.

US qualifies for Copa América despite 2-1 loss at Trinidad after Sergiño Dest ejected for arguing

Sergiño Dest forced the United States to play a man short following a pair of yellow cards in a dispute with the referee and the Americans qualified for next year’s Copa América despite a 2-1 loss at Trinidad and Tobago, winning the total-goals series 4-2, Antonee Robinson scored in the 25th minute of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal and Dest got both yellow cards in the 39th. Trinidad got goals from Reon Moore and Alvin Jones, who also scored in the 2-1 win six years ago that ended the U.S. streak of seven World Cup appearances.

