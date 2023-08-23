AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:07 a.m. EDT

Rays’ Wander Franco moved to administrative leave while MLB, Dominican authorities investigate

NEW YORK. (AP) — Wander Franco has been placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the Tampa Bay Rays’ All-Star shortstop for an alleged relationship with a minor. The 22-year-old will be paid and receive service time while on administrative leave under an agreement with the players’ association that did not set a timetable for a decision on whether he will be disciplined. Franco was placed on the restricted list for a week on Aug. 14 while MLB launched an investigation following social media posts suggesting he was in a relationship with a minor. The AP has not been able to verify the reported posts.

Mike Trout returns to the Angels’ lineup after a 7-week absence with a broken hand

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout has returned to the Los Angeles Angels’ lineup after missing 38 games with a broken bone in his left hand. Trout was in the lineup when the Angels hosted the Cincinnati Reds. Trout hasn’t played since July 3, when he broke the hamate bone by fouling off a pitch in the eighth inning. The 32-year-old superstar had surgery to repair the break, and he returned to the lineup seven weeks after the injury. Trout is returning even while his healing hand still becomes unusually painful after hitting in the batting cage. With the Angels’ playoff hopes hanging by a thread, Trout decided he couldn’t wait any longer.

Chicago White Sox fire executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn, cutting ties with their leadership on the baseball side amid another disappointing season. Williams was in his 11th season in his position after serving as the club’s general manager for 12 seasons. He was one of baseball’s most prominent Black executives. Hahn had been the GM since October 2012. The White Sox are finishing a miserable season. They had a 49-76 record heading into their game against the Seattle Mariners. Chicago made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, and then went 81-81 last year.

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson ties WNBA record with a career-high 53 points

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 53 points to tie a WNBA record for the most points in a game and the Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Atlanta Dream 112-100. Wilson became only the third player in league history to score 50-plus points in a game — joining Liz Cambage and Riquna Williams. Wilson was fouled with 51.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and made both free throws to reach the mark. Wilson finished 16 of 23 from the field and 20 of 21 at the free-throw line. Kelsey Plum added 20 points and Chelsea Gray nearly secured a triple-double with 16 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists for Las Vegas. The Aces reached 100-plus points for the ninth time this season.

James Harden fined $100,000 for public comments about status with 76ers

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden $100,000 for public comments he made about his status with the team. Harden said last week he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless he were traded. The league talked to Harden as part of its investigation and confirmed that his comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not grant his request for a trade. Harden called 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event in China.

Guardians manager Terry Francona hints that this could be his final season

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has had serious talks with the organization about his future, hinting that this could be his final season. The winningest manager in club history, the 64-year-old Francona, who has dealt with major health issues in recent years, did not announce his retirement and said any of those decisions will be addressed later. Francona is in his 11th season with Cleveland. He led the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles before joining the Guardians in 2013. The Guardians have made the playoffs six times and had only one losing season with Francona. This has been an especially challenging season for the defending AL Central champions because of injuries.

US Open 2023: Coco Gauff’s improved play makes her a serious contender at Flushing Meadows

There is no doubt that Coco Gauff has to be considered one of the leading title contenders at the U.S. Open. The year’s last Grand Slam tournament starts next week in New York. Gauff is a 19-year-old American who is playing as well as anyone in women’s tennis right now. She has won 11 of her past 12 matches and the two biggest titles of her career. That run follows a disappointing first-round loss at Wimbledon. After that setback, Gauff stayed in her London hotel room for two days and thought about how that defeat made her feel. And then she got back to work.

Jimmy Graham expected to return soon from ‘medical episode,’ Saints coach Dennis Allen says

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen says he expects tight end Jimmy Graham to return this week to practice following what team officials have described as a “medical episode” that led police in the Los Angeles area to arrest the veteran player and take him to a hospital. Saints team physician Dr. John Amoss has said Graham likely had a seizure and was disoriented when he was picked up by authorities in Orange County on Friday night. The Saints were in California last week for joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers in advance of New Orleans’ 22-17 victory in both teams’ second preseason game on Sunday night. Graham did not play in the game.

In the basketball-crazed Philippines, the World Cup will be a shining moment

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Basketball’s World Cup starts on Friday, spread out over three nations. The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia all will be hosts. It’ll be centered in Manila. That’s where the medal rounds will be held in early September. That’s also where the favored U.S. team will play all its games in the event. Fans have been waiting for years for this chance at seeing some of the game’s biggest names competing in their city. The home nation has declared Friday a national holiday of sorts, closing schools and some businesses to mark the occasion of the tournament opening.

Column: The Ryder Cup is more about popularity than performance with its six captain’s picks

ATLANTA (AP) — Let the speculation begin. Six Americans have qualified for the Ryder Cup. Now it falls to Zach Johnson to make six captain’s picks. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says Johnson’s job would be a lot less complicated and far easier if the Americans would go back to two picks. If their depth is as great as they say it is, two picks is all they need. Having six only leads to speculation of favoritism. That’s unnecessary for a sport that prides itself on letting clubs do the talking. No matter how many picks, the Americans have not won a Ryder Cup in Europe in 30 years.

