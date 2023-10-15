AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:04 p.m. EDT

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Oregon-Washington embrace 4-down football; Resetting the Heisman Trophy race

Imagine college football without the kick. No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington gave a glimpse into that world Saturday in what might go down as the game of the year. The final play was a missed field goal by the Ducks — cruel irony in some ways — that allowed the Huskies to stay unbeaten. Both Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Washington’s Kalen DeBoer fully embraced four-down football. And we should, too — even when it doesn’t work out. Plus, after Southern California’s Caleb Williams threw three interceptions against Notre Dame, Archie Griffin’s Heisman Trophy record looks safe.

Michael Penix Jr. throws late TD pass, lifts No. 8 Washington to wild 36-33 win over No. 7 Oregon

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 1:38 remaining after another questionable fourth-down decision by Oregon, and Camden Lewis missed a 43-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the game as No. 7 Washington held off No. 8 Oregon 36-33 on Saturday in another wild chapter to their heated rivalry. Penix needed just two plays to go 53 yards in 33 seconds after Oregon was stopped on foruth-and-3 at the Washington 47 with 2:11 remaining. Penix threw a 35-yard strike to Ja’Lynn Polk between two defenders, then hit Odunze on a back-shoulder throw at the goal line to give Washington the lead.

No. 21 Notre Dame harasses Caleb Williams and hands No. 10 USC first loss in 48-20 drubbing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Watts intercepted Caleb Williams twice and returned a fumble for a touchdown as No. 21 Notre Dame harassed the Heisman Trophy winner and handed No. 10 Southern California its first loss in a 48-20 victory. Having lost twice in the three games, the Fighting Irish bounced back against their longtime rivals in a big way. Watts had two of Notre Dame’s three first-half picks against Williams and then a 15-yard scoop-and-score with 3:27 left to add an exclamation point. Audric Estime ran for two touchdowns for the Irish.

No. 1 Georgia loses Bowers early, scores 27 straight to beat Vandy 37-20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carson Beck threw for 261 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score as top-ranked Georgia shook off both an early kickoff and losing star tight end Brock Bowers to a left foot injury before halftime in beating Vanderbilt 37-20 Saturday. Georgia extended its school record and longest active FBS winning streak to 24 consecutive games. Bowers hurt his left foot midway through the second quarter. It didn’t matter as Georgia scored 27 straight points to take control. Vanderbilt lost its sixth straight overall and sixth consecutive to Georgia.

Scherzer and Gray added to ALCS roster as Rangers starters against Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Rangers starters Max Scherzer and Jon Gray were included on the roster for the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros. A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer has been out since Sept. 12 because of a muscle strain in his shoulder. Scherzer, who was traded from the Mets this summer, said he was “ready to go” after throwing a bullpen session and doing fielding drills Friday. Gray returns after last playing for the Rangers on Sept. 25. He had been dealing with tightness in his right wrist.

Messi’s Inter Miami team strikes 2-game deal to play in China in November

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi is evidently going back to China, after Inter Miami took advantage of not making the Major League Soccer playoffs by signing a deal to play two exhibitions there next month. The team said it would play a pair of friendlies against Chinese Super League teams, first in Qingdao, China against Qingdao Hainiu on Nov. 5 and then against Chengdu Rongcheng in Chengdu, China on Nov. 8. Those two stadiums can both hold between 50,000 and 60,000 fans. Those dates coincide with the first round of the MLS playoffs. Inter Miami was eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month.

Astros and Rangers meet for Texas-sized showdown in AL Championship Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston dominated Texas during the regular season, winning nine of 13 matchups. Now the Rangers get another chance at the Astros when they meet for the first time in the playoffs in a Texas-sized showdown in AL Championship Series with a trip to the World Series on the line starting Sunday night in Houston. The Astros completed the regular season matchup against the Rangers with a three-game walloping at the beginning of September. Houston clubbed 16 homers to sweep that series by a combined score of 39-10. But despite the lopsided results this season, both teams say they’ll start with a clean slate for this series.

Pegula beats Yuan to claim Korea Open title. Fernandez wins Hong Kong Open

SEOUL (AP) — Jessica Pegula has beaten Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-3 in the final of the Korea Open for the fourth title of her career. The top-seeded Pegula dropped only one set through the tournament and becomes the first American since Venus Williams in 2007 to win the title in Seoul. The 128th-ranked Yuan showed no signs of early nerves in her first career final but Pegula’s baseline power propelled her to her first title since Montreal earlier this year and her first outside of North America. At the Hong Kong Open, Leylah Fernandez rallied from a set down to defeat Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 and win her first title in 19 months.

Auston Matthews scores another hat trick as Toronto Maple Leafs beat Minnesota Wild 7-4

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews registered his second hat trick in two games to open the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 7-4. William Nylander had two goals and an assist for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonov made 28 saves. Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored. Matthews is the fifth player in NHL history to open a season with back-to-back hat tricks. Matt Boldy, Ryan Hartman, Marco Rossi and Brandon Duhaime scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson stopped 26 shots.

Angel Yin wins LPGA Shanghai tournament for maiden tour title

SHANGHAI (AP) — American Solheim Cup player Angel Yin defeated top-ranked Lilia Vu on the first playoff hole to win the LPGA Shanghai tournament for her first tour win. Both Yin and Vu finished at 14-under 274 on the Qizhong Garden Golf Club course forcing a playoff where Yin made a birdie at the par-4 18th, after Vu had narrowly missed her 20-foot birdie putt. It was 25-year-old Yin’s first victory in her 159th start. Five players finished in a tie for third at 13-under: South Korea’s Choi Hye-jin who shot a 64, Thai pair Pavarisa Yoktuan (70) and Ariya Jutanugarn (69), Yu Liu (68) and Esther Henseleit (68).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.