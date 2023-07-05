AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Ohtani leaves Angels game with blister, says he doesn’t plan to pitch in All-Star Game

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani says he’s not planning to pitch in the All-Star Game next week after leaving the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-5 loss to the San Diego Padres with a blister on the middle finger of his right hand Tuesday. The two-way superstar could still play a significant role if he remains the starting designated hitter for the American League in Seattle. Ohtani exited on the mound against the Padres after giving up consecutive home runs in the sixth inning. The right-hander’s start had been pushed back a day due to a cracked fingernail. His velocity was down, and he left trailing 5-1. His exit came several hours after the Angels learned they’ll be without fellow All-Star slugger Mike Trout for several weeks because of a broken left wrist.

Andy Murray gets a win at rainy Wimbledon and a thumbs-up from Roger Federer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer and Andy Murray have provided the highlights on a rainy Day 2 at Wimbledon. Light but persistent showers prevented the completion or even start of dozens of matches. Federer was honored at Centre Court before the start of play there under the closed roof and he stayed to watch Murray beat Ryan Peniston in straight sets in an all-British matchup. Other winners included No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 12 Cam Norrie among the men, and three top women: defending champion Elena Rybakina, 2002 runner-up Ons Jabeur and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Mike Trout has a broken left wrist. It’s not known if the Angels star needs surgery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels has a broken left wrist and has been placed on the 10-day injured list. The Angels say Trout has a broken hamate suffered in a 10-3 loss on Monday night. The slugger says he doesn’t know if the injury will require surgery. Troutfouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

Brazil’s Neymar fined $3.3 million for illegal artificial lake at mansion outside Rio

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Neymar was fined more than $3.3 million for violating local environmental rules during renovations at his mansion in the city of Mangaratiba outside Rio de Janeiro. The Mangaratiba city hall said in a statement Monday night it had issued four fines totalling about 16 million Brazilian reals after Neymar was accused of illegally building an artificial lake at his mansion. A spokesperson for Neymar declined to comment on the issue after a request from The Associated Press. The Paris Saint-Germain striker can appeal the decision, which will be handed to police for possible prosecution.

Now a mom, Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women’s World Cup

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women’s World Cup appearance. She became a mom since helping the United States win a second straight World Cup title four years ago and is the marquee attraction for the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League. Morgan says she feels calmer heading into this World Cup and wants to represent mom athletes. She’s one of three mothers on this U.S. squad and is often accompanied by 3-year-old daughter Charlie.

MLB’s Sarah Langs, who has ALS, honored at Yankees game on anniversary of Lou Gehrig’s famous speech

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Langs, a beloved member of the baseball community who has Lou Gehrig’s disease, was honored at Yankee Stadium on the 84th anniversary of Gehrig’s famous “luckiest man on the face of the Earth” speech. The 30-year-old reporter and producer at Major League Baseball Advanced Media revealed last October she had been diagnosed with the disease. She was honored at the Yankees game on Tuesday along with six other women who have amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. ALS is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body. It became known as Lou Gehrig’s disease after the star baseball player was diagnosed in 1939. There is no cure.

One month into toe injury, Aaron Judge begins hitting off a tee but says he’s unable to run

One month into his recovery from a torn ligament in his right toe, Aaron Judge has started hitting off a tee but said Tuesday he is still unable to run. Judge said being able to put weight on his backfoot is the biggest factor in how fast he can return from an injury that is unusual for a baseball player. Monday marked one month since Judge got hurt when he crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch. He had hoped to start baseball activities shortly after receiving a second platelet-rich plasma injection June 20, but only recently has started playing catch and taking light swings.

Column: US Women’s Open at Pebble reminds veterans what they’re missing

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Women’s Open is finally at Pebble Beach, the most recognizable of all U.S. Open courses. That’s a little too late for so many Hall of Famers who are at Pebble for a reunion of past Open champions. But it’s all about going forward, the USGA is making up for lost time. It’s one thing to be at Pebble Beach. What figures to lift the profile is for the Women’s Open to be going to Riviera and Oakland Hills, back to Oakmont and Interlachen. Being at historical venues help winners become part of golf history.

Australian rules footballer diagnosed with CTE in landmark finding for female athletes

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Sports Brain Bank has diagnosed a former Australian rules football player with chronic traumatic encephalopathy in a landmark finding for female professional athletes. Heather Anderson, who played for Adelaide’s championship-winning team in the Australian Football League Women’s competition in 2017, was diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease linked to concussions. Researchers at the Australian Sports Brain Bank diagnosed Anderson as having had low-stage CTE and three lesions in her brain. Anderson died last November at the age of 28. CTE can only be diagnosed posthumously. It can cause memory loss, depression and violent mood swings in athletes, combat veterans and others who sustain repeated head trauma.

US talents Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson headline the rising stars at the Women’s World Cup

The Women’s World Cup will be a showcase for some of the best young soccer players in the game. Two of them play for the United States. Sophia Smith and Alyssa Thompson are expected to lead the next generation of American players. Japan forward Jun Endo has blossomed into the next big thing in Japanese soccer. Expect plenty from 21-year-old England player Lauren James, 18-year-old Colombia talent Linda Caicedo, 21-year-old Jamaica striker Jody Brown and 19-year-old Haiti midfielder Melchie Dumornay.

