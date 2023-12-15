AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:03 p.m. EST

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers ‘looks normal’ to coach during practice in comeback attempt

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers took more steps in his comeback from a torn left Achilles tendon. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday the 40-year-old quarterback “pushed it a little bit” at practice Thursday when Rodgers was listed as a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday. Saleh said Rodgers took some snaps under center, ran some bootleg plays, jogged and has participated in 7-on-7 drills. His next step is to participate in 11-on-11 team drills, although it’s uncertain when that might happen. The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Nov. 29 and it expires next Wednesday. The Jets must activate him from injured reserve or Rodgers will be placed on IR for the rest of the season.

Analysis: NFL playoff race defines parity, though competition doesn’t always equal quality football

The NFL playoff race defines parity. Thirty teams entered Week 15 still alive for a Super Bowl run. Of course, several of those teams had astronomical odds and a few more know they’re not going anywhere. But, it’s been five years since only two teams were mathematically eliminated this late in the season. Close scores and competitive games don’t always translate into quality football, but the NFL takes pride in balance. They’ve sure got it in 2023. There are 24 teams in or within one game of a playoff spot. Seven of eight division races are within two games, including four that are within one or tied.

Ja Morant set for comeback, ‘understands the process’ that has led to his return after suspension

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have been counting down the days until the two-time All-Star’s 25-game suspension ends. The point guard suspended for flashing a gun on social media twice in the span of three months has posted an hourglass emoji a couple times. Morant will speak Friday to the media for the first time since a first-round playoff loss. His season debut will be Tuesday night in New Orleans. Morant returns to one of the NBA’s worst teams instead of the Grizzlies who earned the No. 2 seed in the West the past two seasons. And it’s up to Morant to prove the undisclosed steps required of him actually made a difference.

Chargers still believe in Staley after historic 63-21 loss to rival Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive leader Khalil Mack said he didn’t have his unit ready after Thursday’s historic 63-21 loss to their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders. In an even bigger statement, he made it clear the team still believes in coach Brandon Staley. Now it’s a matter of whether or not team owner Dean Spanos believes in the guy who is well on his way to his worst record since taking over in 2021 after the Chargers allowed more than 57 points for the first time in franchise history. Staley thinks he still deserves to coach the team.

Women’s World Cup winner Spain finally rises to the top of FIFA rankings ahead of United States

ZURICH (AP) — Women’s World Cup winner Spain has risen atop the FIFA rankings after advancing to the final four of the UEFA Nations League. Spain finished top of a Nations League group this month that included Sweden, which had led the most recent FIFA rankings published in August after the Women’s World Cup. Spain now is No. 1 for the first time, ahead of the United States, France and England. Sweden dropped four places to No. 5. FIFA said Spain became the fourth nation to top the women’s rankings since they were created in 2003. The others were the U.S., Germany and Sweden.

Sports fan Trump hits UFC fights and big games to try to put his 2024 nomination in a headlock

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has spent less time campaigning in early-voting states than many of his Republican primary rivals. But his campaign has been bolstering his schedule with appearances at major sporting events, including this weekend’s UFC fight in Las Vegas. Videos of his appearances routinely rack up hundreds of thousands of views across social media. It’s a strategy that puts him in front of potential voters who may not closely follow politics or engage with traditional news sources. And it is part of a broader effort to expand Trump’s appeal with young people and minority voters that the campaign hopes to win over in greater numbers after gains in 2020.

After surviving corruption crises, Olympics and soccer move to let presidents stay longer in power

GENEVA (AP) — When the Olympic movement and international soccer lived through very public corruption crises, both agreed to limit the terms of their presidents in an effort to protect them in the future. All are on track now to roll back the policy. They agreed to limit presidents to 12 years in office to help curb power cliques but those rules now faces pushback. The IOC and European soccer body UEFA are moving toward letting their presidents have at least 15 years in the top job. Anti-corruption adviser Mark Pieth says the trend is not healthy for sports.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says Orioles lease at Camden Yards headed to a vote

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says a long-term agreement between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority for a new lease at Camden Yards is moving forward for a vote by state officials next week. The governor announced the agreement is slated to go before the Maryland Stadium Authority on Monday. It also is expected to go before the state’s Board of Public Works later that day. The governor’s office has yet to release details about the agreement. The Orioles’ lease at Camden Yards, which is owned by the state of Maryland, expires at the end of the year.

Panthers to place veteran TE Hayden Hurst on injured reserve after amnesia resulting from concussion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers are placing tight end Hayden Hurst on injured reserve. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move has not yet been announced. The news comes just weeks after the veteran tight end’s father posted on social media that his son was diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia following a concussion on Nov. 9 against the Chicago Bears. Shortly after his father’s concerning post, Hurst took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote that he suffered a “pretty nasty concussion” and didn’t remember up to four hours after the game.

In first news conference with Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani dodges questions about Tommy John surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani opened his first news conference with the Los Angeles Dodgers by dodging questions about whether he had a second Tommy John surgery. He says: “It was a procedure. I’m not sure what it was called.” Speaking to media for the first time since Aug. 9, he also refused to say what other teams he negotiated with before the agreement last weekend on a record $700 million, 10-year contract. Ohtani wore a navy business suit with a white shirt and blue tie, took off the jacket and put on a Dodgers home jersey with No. 17.

