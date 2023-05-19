AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:03 p.m. EDT

Tkachuk ends 6th-longest game in NHL history, Panthers outlast Hurricanes 3-2 in 4th OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk beat Frederik Andersen in the final seconds of the fourth overtime to lift the Florida Panthers past the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 early Friday to open their Eastern Conference final series. Tkachuk took a feed from Sam Bennett after Florida had won a battle for the puck as Carolina tried to clear the puck. He then whipped a shot from the right circle past Andersen with 12.7 seconds left for the winner. It marked the longest game in history for either team, as well as the sixth-longest game in NHL history.

Murray’s big fourth quarter propels Nuggets past Lakers 108-103 for 2-0 lead in West finals

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Nikola Jokic had another triple-double for the Nuggets, who have never been this close to reaching the NBA Finals before. Game 3 is Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena, where LeBron James and the Lakers are 8-0 in the playoffs. The Nuggets have lost to the Lakers all three times they’ve advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 1985, 2009 and 2020 in the NBA bubble.

Eastern Conference finals coaching matchup as intriguing as the action on court

BOSTON (AP) — As much as this latest Eastern Conference finals pairing between the Heat and Celtics is a matchup that will lean heavily on stars like Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum, Game 1 proved it also will be a clash of Boston’s rookie coach Joe Mazzulla and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra. Mazzulla is trying to find ways to motivate a team with championship expectations. Spoelstra knows that position all too well and is proving this postseason how good he is at getting the best out of his players.

Brittney Griner set for first WNBA game since detainment in Russia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury visit the Los Angeles Sparks as part of a four-game slate on the first day of the WNBA season. It’s the first regular-season game for Griner since she was detained in Russia on drug-related charges. The 32-year-old center was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February 2022 after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She returned to the U.S. in December after she was part of a high-profile prisoner swap.

Analysis: Rafael Nadal might never play again; he also might surprise us and win something

Rafael Nadal’s superlative tennis career will be admired for achievements such as 22 Grand Slam titles and a record 14 French Open championships. No matter when it comes to a close. No one really knows for sure when that will be. Nadal said Thursday he will not be able to compete at Roland Garros, where play begins later this month. He is going to take some time off to let his injured hip and his mind rest and heal. The 36-year-old expects 2024 to be his final year as a pro tennis player. But he does not want it to amount to a farewell tour. He wants to be able to win.

PGA Live Updates | Justin Rose’s fast start puts him near top of leaderboard at PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Rose’s fast start to the second round has him within one shot of Bryson DeChambeau at the PGA Championship. Rose birdied three of his first seven holes and was at 2 under for the day, 3 under for the tournament as he made the turn at breezy Oak Hill. The 41-year-old Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion, used a hot putter to take advantage of conditions that appear more scoring-friendly than during the first round on Thursday. Rose’s three birdie putts on his first nine were from 15, 20 and 26 feet.

Super teams in Las Vegas, New York and Brittney Griner’s return headline upcoming WNBA season

Expectations and intrigue surround the WNBA as the league tips off its 27th season this weekend. There are super teams in Las Vegas and New York loaded with star power and championship aspirations. Brittney Griner is set to make her long-awaited return to the league with the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night in a road game at Los Angeles. She missed last season while detained in a Russian jail on drug-related charges before the saga ended with a prisoner swap in December. On Sunday, Griner plays her first regular-season home game since her release when the Mercury face the Chicago Sky at 4 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

Mage faces a tough challenge in Preakness in pursuit of win in second Triple Crown race

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mage’s path through Triple Crown season is not an easy one. The Kentucky Derby winner opened as the favorite for the Preakness on Saturday. But Mage will have to beat Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure and others to become the first horse to win the first two Triple Crown races since Justify in 2018. The race changed early Friday when top contender First Mission was scratched. The result will depend on how Mage handles the two-week turnaround, what pace develops and whether jockey Javier Castellano can set up another winning trip down the stretch.

NBA Playoffs: 10 great minutes by Murray help Nuggets grab 2-0 lead on Lakers

Jamal Murray played the greatest quarter of his career at the biggest time. Murray scored 37 points in Denver’s 108-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday night. He did almost all of his damage in the final 10 minutes. He single-handedly outscored the Lakers 23-22 in the final 9:59. He turned around an awful shooting start, and helped the Nuggets grab a 2-0 lead in the West title series.

First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race

BALTIMORE (AP) — A top contender has been scratched from the Preakness 36 hours before the Triple Crown race. Brad Cox-trained First Mission was pulled from the Preakness on the advice of veterinarians. That leaves the field at seven. First Mission was the second betting choice at 5-2 behind Kentucky Derby winner and favorite Mage. Five horses were scratched in the days and hours leading up to the Derby. That included favorite Forte after state racing officials expressed concern about a bruised right front foot.

