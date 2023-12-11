AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:02 p.m. EST

Analysis: Officiating again stole the spotlight even though the call against the Chiefs was correct

Travis Kelce and Kadarius Toney had combined to make the play of the season to give the Kansas City Chiefs a late lead when the celebration quickly turned to silence. An offside penalty on Toney negated the score. Anytime there’s a big play in an NFL game, announcers are quick to point out whether a yellow flag has been thrown. Fans can’t get too excited until they know that there’s no penalty on the play. The quality of officiating in the NFL is poor. But that’s nothing new. It’s been that way for decades. Even with instant replay, calls are missed every game.

The Dodgers gave Shohei Ohtani $700 million to hit and pitch — but also because he can sell

PHOENIX (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s jaw-dropping $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers has some similarities to other contracts for the world’s biggest sports stars, including soccer icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In terms of his marketability, experts point to another name. The real comparison? Try Taylor Swift. The global music sensation’s broad appeal — one that bridges the gap between generations and expands to other countries — is an extremely rare phenomenon that Ohtani shares.

The Titans show the NFL’s program promoting diversity results in GM and coaching jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL’s fourth accelerator program starts Monday as part of the league’s winter meetings in Dallas. The program is designed to connect minorities with the owners and presidents who make hiring decisions. Getting in the same room with owners who hire GMs, front office staff and head coaches is the key. The sessions are a version of speed-dating. Titans tight ends coach Tony Dews has attended the coaching program twice. He believes the program works because Tennessee hired Ran Carthon in January as the franchise’s first Black general manager weeks after Carthon attended a year ago.

South Carolina, UCLA, NC State lead the way again as top 10 teams in women’s AP Top 25 unchanged

South Carolina remains the No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. For the first time this season, the top 10 teams stayed the same. UCLA, North Carolina State, Iowa and Texas are the rest of the top five. USC, LSU, Colorado, Stanford and Baylor round out the top 10. UNLV and Miami are in the Top 25 for the first time this season. The Rebels came in at No. 23 and the Rebels at 24. Penn State and Washington State dropped out.

Work to resume at Tahiti’s legendary Olympic surfing site after uproar over damage to coral reef

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of the Paris Olympics say work will resume this week to prepare the surfing venue in Tahiti after an uproar over damage to a coral reef put efforts on hold. The venue at Teahupo’o is famed on the surfing circuit for its big waves. But there have been fierce concerns in Tahiti for marine life at the venue. Work stopped earlier this month at the site after coral was damaged during a test of a barge. A tower for surfing judges is meant to be set up in the lagoon and be operational for a surfing competition in May that will test the venue’s readiness.

If college athletes can earn NIL money from the schools, what becomes of donor-backed collectives?

NIL experts say donor-fueled collectives that raise money and funnel it to college athletes through name, image and likeness opportunities probably won’t go away entirely if NCAA president Charlie Baker’s proposals for paying athletes become reality. Baker proposes Division I schools be allowed to enter into NIL deals directly with their athletes. Collectives that technically operate independently from the schools they serve seek donations from boosters and arrange opportunities for athletes to be paid for activities such as public appearances. NIL experts say the collectives could be absorbed into athletic departments to provide some of the same services.

Alabama’s Milroe, Georgia’s Beck and Oregon’s Gabriel will head into 2024 with Heisman Trophy hype

NEW YORK (AP) — The Heisman Trophy race is looking wide open for 2024. Three of the four finalist this year, including winner Jayden Daniels of LSU, are out of eligibility. The other, Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State is likely to jump to the NFL as a junior. Heading into next season there are fewer obvious candidates for an award that has been dominated by quarterbacks, especially transfer QBs. Among those to watch: Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Georgia’s Carson Beck and former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who plans to play a sixth season of college football at Oregon.

Indiana Fever will choose among talented college stars with another No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Indiana Fever won the WNBA draft lottery Sunday and will pick No. 1 for the second straight year. The Fever, who took Aliyah Boston last season with the top pick, will now have to wait and see which players decide to enter the draft. Generational talents Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese all have the option to return to school for another season due to the extra year they were granted for the coronavirus. Los Angeles has the No. 2 pick

Chelsea’s $1B spending spree hasn’t worked out. Pochettino wants to go back in the transfer market

Chelsea has managed to do something few thought could be possible. The club has spent $1 billion on players without getting any better. There’s a case to be made that the team which still held the status of European champion as recently as 18 months ago has deteriorated after its unprecedented spending spree. Chelsea is languishing in 12th place approaching the halfway stage of the Premier League campaign. The team finished last season in the exact same position. Chelsea spent $280 million in the summer of 2022, $350 million in January this year and more than $400 million in the most recent offseason. Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says he might need to spend some more.

