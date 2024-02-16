AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:01 p.m. EST

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark wants more focus on team during final stretch now that NCAA record is broken

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — More scoring records are in sight for Caitlin Clark, but right now the Iowa superstar is looking forward to a break from the chase. She passed Kelsey Plum as the NCAA women’s career scoring leader Thursday night, putting up a school-record 49 points in a 106-89 win over Michigan and running her career total to 3,569. Clark said the record merits celebration. But she said the best part of the basketball season is coming and that the team is the main thing rather than chasing records.

The future looks much brighter for Mbappé than PSG. The Qatari-owned club faces a tough transition

PARIS (AP) — The future looks much brighter for Kylian Mbappé than it does for Paris Saint-Germain. The Qatari-owned club faces a tough transition. Mbappé is leaving at the end of the season and following former star teammates Neymar and Lionel Messi out of the door. Club owner QSI’s project to dominate European soccer has taken another severe blow. Mbappé will have Europe’s biggest clubs chasing him but things look uncertain for PSG. The cash-rich club’s next steps will be heavily scrutinized. Who will replace Mbappé? How will PSG cope without him given his goals helped paper over so many cracks? How does coach Luis Enrique prepare the rest of this season and the next? Enrique and the club have much work ahead.

Western Conference wheeling and dealing is well underway long before the NHL trade deadline

The NHL trade deadline is still three weeks away, and yet three of the top teams in the Western Conference have already made an addition. The Vancouver Canucks acquired the top center on the market in Elias Lindholm from Calgary for picks and prospects. The Winnipeg Jets responded by getting Sean Monahan from Montreal for a first-round pick. Around the same time, the Colorado Avalanche signed veteran winger Zach Parise without having to give up anything. This is just the start of the movement in the West and around the NHL as trade talk picks up.

Kansas City tries to recover after mass shooting at Super Bowl celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — As Kansas City, Missouri, tries to recover after the mass shooting that turned a Super Bowl celebration into chaos, police are working with juvenile prosecutors to determine what happens next with the two young people in custody. One person died and 22 were hurt in the shooting Wednesday. Police Chief Stacey Graves says half of those injured were under the age of 16. A mother of two was killed. Police say they detained three juveniles but released one who they determined wasn’t involved. Investigators are asking for witnesses and victims to call a dedicated hotline.

Gut-Behrami wins downhill to extend lead over Shiffrin in World Cup overall standings

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami has won a shortened World Cup downhill to close in on the injured Sofia Goggia in the discipline standings. She is on a four-race winning streak and overtook the absent Mikaela Shiffrin in the overall standings last weekend. Gut-Behrami was 0.21 seconds faster than Swiss teammate Jasmine Flury on the Mont Lachaux course for her first downhill victory in more than two years. Austrian skier Cornelia Huetter was also second. It was the first downhill race since discipline specialist Goggia had her season ended prematurely after breaking two bones in her right leg in a training crash. Gut-Behrami moved 41 points behind Goggia.

Championship parades likely to change in wake of shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

BOSTON (AP) — Kansas City’s mayor and security experts say it could be time to rethink the way teams celebrate their championships. Mayor Quinton Lucas said if the Chiefs win another Super Bowl it might be better for a smaller party at their home stadium, where security can be managed more easily. One person was killed and 22 others wounded when gunfire broke out shortly after the Chiefs left the stage at their victory rally. Police say they believe the shooting was the result of a dispute among individuals in the crowd, and not a terrorist attack. Security experts say large gatherings combine with the prevalence of guns to make a deadly combination.

Steenbergen wins 100 free gold for the Netherlands at world championships

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Marrit Steenbergen won gold for the Netherlands in the women’s 100-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships. Siobhán Haughey of Hong Kong went out strong, making the turn with the lead. But Steenbergen had the better finishing kick, touching first in 52.26 seconds. She improved on a bronze-medal finish at last summer’s worlds in Fukuoka and stamped herself as one of the top contenders at the Paris Olympics. Haughey settled for silver at 52.56, repeating her showing from the 2023 worlds. The bronze went to Shayna Jack of Australia at 52.83.

Klinsmann fired as coach of South Korea’s national soccer team after Asian Cup semifinal loss

Jurgen Klinsmann has been fired as head coach of the South Korean national team after an Asian Cup semifinal exit and reports of infighting among star players. The Korean Football Association made the announcement. Klinsmann was already under heavy criticism after South Korea’s upset 2-0 semifinal loss to Jordan last week and pressure intensified following media reports of a spat between captain Son Heung-min and young star Lee Kang-in during the tournament. On Thursday at an Asian Cup campaign review at KFA headquarters in Seoul, the eight-member National Team Committee talked to Klinsmann via video conference from his home in the United States, before reaching its findings.

Tiger Woods hits a shank in his return to golf and opens with 72 at Riviera

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods is back on the PGA Tour and his lasting memory was a shank. Woods hit a shank with an 8-iron from the 18th fairway at the Genesis Invitational. He attributes that to back spasms over the last two holes. At least he made a terrific recovery. He still made bogey and shot 72. That leaves him eight shots out of the lead. He’ll need a better round Friday to make sure he sticks around for the weekend. Woods says his back has been acting up at home. He also says there was rust from not having played much.

Seven-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson welcomes Creed to Daytona 500 with arms wide open

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson and Creed are headed to the Daytona 500. Legacy Motor Club reached an associate sponsorship deal with the band to give Creed a spot on the Toyota for Sunday’s Daytona 500. Creed decals that face the “Creed Tour In-Car” cameras are also plastered the inside of the car. The band was one of the most successful rock acts of the 1990s, selling more than 40 million albums. Creed won the Grammy for best rock song for “With Arms Wide Open” in 2001.

