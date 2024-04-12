AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:01 p.m. EDT

Kentucky hires BYU’s Mark Pope as men’s basketball coach to replace John Calipari

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has hired BYU’s Mark Pope as men’s basketball coach, bringing home a captain of the Wildcats’ 1996 national championship team to succeed John Calipari. The school announced the 51-year-old Pope’s hiring in a release on Friday morning but did not mention any contract details. Pope replaces Calipari, a Hall of Famer who took Kentucky to its eighth NCAA title in 2012. Calipari stepped down on Tuesday to become coach at Arkansas. He was 110-52 in five seasons with the Cougars and went 23-11 in their first season in the Big 12 Conference. BYU is also coming off a second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years under Pope.

Tiger Woods has another round over par at Masters. His sights are making the cut

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods sets out at the Masters to try to make more history. This isn’t the kind he prefers. Woods completed the weather-delayed first round with a 73. He headed back out for the second round with hopes of setting a Masters record by making his 24th consecutive cut. Woods was inside the cut line when he started the second round. Bryson DeChambeau is the leader by one over Scottie Scheffler. Woods didn’t have it all that bad. Jordan Spieth made a 9 on the 15th hole and shot 79. Dustin Johnson had consecutive double bogeys for a 78.

The Masters: When it starts, how to watch, betting odds for golf’s first major of 2024

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Action has resumed Friday at Augusta National with power hitter Bryson DeChambeau leading the Masters and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler well positioned to win his second title in three years. The morning began with 27 players, including five-time champion Tiger Woods, still needing to complete the first round. Second round play is underway for others. The Masters was delayed by 2 1/2 hours because of rain on Thursday. There is no precipitation in the forecast for Friday, although wind gusts up to 20-25 mph could be a factor. That field of 89 will be trimmed to 50 (including ties) after the second round.

USC remains silent on O.J. Simpson’s death, underscoring complicated connections to football star

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When O.J. Simpson’s death from prostate cancer was announced, the University of Southern California made no public acknowledgement of it. The silence is atypical for the school, but it’s an obvious statement in itself about the complicated relationship with one of the most accomplished athletes in USC history. That disconnect largely has been the standard for institutions in Los Angeles and across the nation for the past three decades since Simpson was charged with killing his former wife and her friend in 1994. So it’s difficult to remember that until the public course of Simpson’s life changed forever in his late 40s, he was widely perceived as an embodiment of the American dream.

Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter charged with stealing $16M from baseball star in sports betting case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities have charged the former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani with federal bank fraud. Prosecutors allege that interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole more than $16 million from the Japanese sensation to cover gambling bets and debts. U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada announced the charges Thursday at a press conference in Los Angeles. Mizuhara was abruptly fired by the team after the scandal surfaced last month and Major League Baseball opened a separate investigation. Prosecutors say Ohtani was the victim in the case. Mizuhara’s attorney declined to comment Thursday.

Wemby’s rookie year is winding down, and the numbers he put up are historic

Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs is coming to an end. He’ll be the NBA Rookie of the Year, and might get consideration for Defensive Player of the Year. The 7-foot-4 French phenom answered every expectation this season and the general consensus is that the 20-year-old will only get better. Wembanyama’s numbers for the season right now: 21.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.6 blocks per game.

Tiger Woods completes opening round at Masters with a 73, eight shots off the lead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has finished up his weather-delayed opening round at the Masters, dropping two more strokes behind leader Bryson DeChambeau and facing a more immediate goal of making the cut for a record 24th consecutive time. After getting in 13 holes Thursday at 1 under before darkness halted play, Woods bogeyed two of his five holes to finish with a 1-over 73. He then headed to the Augusta National clubhouse with less than an hour to get his surgically repaired body ready to tackle another 18 holes in the second round. He is eight strokes behind leader Bryson DeChambeau.

Naomi Osaka’s victory helps Japan take a 2-0 lead over Kazakhstan in the Billie Jean King Cup

LONDON (AP) — Naomi Osaka put Japan a step away from reaching the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva. The four-time Grand Slam champion’s win in Tokyo on Friday followed Nao Hibino’s 6-1, 6-0 victory over Anna Danilina to give Japan a 2-0 lead in the qualifying round for the women’s team competition. Australia took a 2-0 lead over Mexico in another best-of-five series. The BJK Cup Finals will be held in Spain in November. The eight winners in qualifying matches played Friday and Saturday will join defending champion Canada, 2023 runner-up Italy, Spain and the Czech Republic in the Finals.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice surrenders to police on assault charge after high-speed crash

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has surrendered to police on charges including aggravated assault after he and another driver of a speeding sports car allegedly caused a crash on a Dallas highway last month. A spokeswoman for Rice’s attorney confirmed to The Associated Press in the evening that Rice turned himself in at the Glenn Heights Police Department. Rice is being represented by Texas state Sen. Royce West. Rice was booked into the Regional Jail in DeSoto and released on bond. Police said Wednesday that arrest warrants had been issued for the 23-year-old Rice for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Atalanta stuns Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield, Leverkusen beats West Ham 2-0 in the Europa League

Gianluca Scamacca struck twice as visiting Atalanta upset Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. The loss damages Liverpool’s hopes of a treble of trophies in manager Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield. Scamacca scored before halftime, again at the hour mark and Mario Pašalić finished it off. Bayer Leverkusen got late goals from substitutes Jonas Hofmann and Victor Boniface to top West Ham 2-0 and extend its unbeaten streak to 42 games in a season that can also end up with a treble of trophies. Roma beat AC Milan 1-0 at San Siro while Benfica defeated Marseille 2-1 in Lisbon. The second-leg games will be played next week.

