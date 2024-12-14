AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:01 a.m. EST

Joel Embiid sustains sinus fracture fighting for rebound, misses 2nd half of 76ers’ loss to Pacers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid sustained a sinus fracture when he was struck in the face going for a defensive rebound late in the first half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Embiid was battling Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin when he caught an errant forearm and elbow to the bridge of the nose. Embiid crumpled to the ground as play continued up floor and stayed down near the Philadelphia bench, holding his face. Embiid left Wells Fargo Center for evaluation, with the 76ers later announcing the sinus fracture. The team said he will be further evaluated this weekend. Embiid had 12 points, four rebounds and five assists in 17 1/2 minutes in Philadelphia’s 121-107 loss to the Pacers.

Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty give this year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony a different vibe

NEW YORK (AP) — With two-way star Travis Hunter of Colorado and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty leading the field, these aren’t your typical Heisman Trophy contenders. Sure, veteran quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel from top-ranked Oregon and Cam Ward of No. 15 Miami are also finalists for college football’s most prestigious award, but the 90th annual ceremony Saturday night offers a fresh flavor this year. To start with, none of the four are from the powerhouse Southeastern Conference, which has produced four of the past five Heisman winners. Jeanty is the first running back even invited to the Heisman party since 2017. Hunter is Colorado’s first finalist in 30 years.

De’Vondre Campbell won’t be part of the 49ers after his refusal to enter a game, Kyle Shanahan says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said linebacker De’Vondre Campbell won’t be part of the 49ers moving forward after he refused to enter a game after losing his starting job. Shanahan said the team is still working through the options of how to deal with Campbell after he walked to the locker room in the middle of a 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Shanahan says the team is weighing its options, which could include a suspension or release, but that Campbell won’t be part of the team for the final three weeks of the season.

Yankees get closer Devin Williams from Brewers for Nestor Cortes, Caleb Durbin

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have acquired All-Star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-hander Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin. The Yankees also will send $2 million to the Brewers as part of the trade. A 30-year-old right-hander, Williams and his signature “Airbender” changeup are eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. He was diagnosed during spring training with two stress fractures in his back and didn’t make his season debut until July 28. Williams was 14 for 15 in save chances with a 1.25 ERA, striking out 38 and walking 11 in 21 2/3 innings.

Cubs acquire All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker in trade with the Astros

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have acquired All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros, paying a big price for one of baseball’s best hitters. The Cubs sent third baseman Isaac Paredes, right-hander Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith, one of their top infield prospects, to the Astros for Tucker, who is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. Tucker was limited to 78 games this year because of a fractured right shin, but he hit .289 with 23 homers and 49 RBIs for the AL West champions.

New West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez says leaving for Michigan 17 years ago was a ‘mistake’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Rich Rodriguez says he regrets leaving West Virginia 17 years ago. Rodriguez was introduced as the coach at his alma mater on Friday. Based on the welcome he got from the thousands of West Virginia fans in attendance, much seems to be forgiven. Rodriguez told the crowd that he never should have left his home state. The 61-year-old coach says he’s grown both as a person and a coach throughout his long career, and that his departure at the end of the 2007 season for a head coaching job at Michigan was a mistake. Rodriguez went 60-26 at West Virginia from 2001 to 2007.

NBA Cup semifinal matchups in Las Vegas: Thunder-Rockets, Bucks-Hawks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Winning the NBA Cup won’t bring a championship parade to Oklahoma City or Houston or Atlanta or Milwaukee. There’s a trophy. There’s some cash. There are bragging rights. And that’s about it. The way the final four teams in the tournament see things, that’s enough. The semifinals of the NBA Cup are Saturday: Atlanta takes on Milwaukee and Houston takes on Oklahoma City, those games in Las Vegas — as will the championship game on Tuesday night.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss reveals cancer diagnosis, 6-hour surgery

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss says he is being treated for cancer and is recovering from major surgery. In an appearance on Instagram Live on Friday, Moss introduced himself as a cancer survivor and thanked his “prayer warriors” for their support. Moss says a cancerous mass was found in his bile duct, between his pancreas and liver. He says he had surgery to put a stent in his liver on Thanksgiving and then underwent a 6-hour procedure about a week ago to remove the cancer. He says he was hospitalized for six days and released on Friday.

Lindsey Vonn eager for her return to World Cup ski races next weekend in Switzerland at age 40

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Lindsey Vonn will return to World Cup ski racing next weekend for a pair of super-G events in St. Moritz, Switzerland, as she continues her comeback at age 40. Vonn teased her return in an Instagram post through her sponsor, Red Bull, on Friday morning. She said “I hear St. Moritz is pretty nice this time of year.” Vonn confirmed it later in the day at a news conference. She’s won five of her 82 World Cup races on the venue at St. Moritz. Picabo Street, a two-time Olympic medalist and Vonn’s former teammate, says “it’s the coolest thing ever.”

Woman who falsely accused Duke lacrosse players of rape in 2006 publicly admits she lied

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The woman who in 2006 falsely accused three Duke University lacrosse players of raping her has admitted publicly for the first time that she made up the story. The accusations made national headlines at the time, stirring tensions about race, class and the privilege of college athletes. Crystal Mangum, who is Black, said in an interview with the “Let’s Talk with Kat” podcast that she “made up a story that wasn’t true” about the white players who attended a party where she was hired to perform as a stripper “because I wanted validation from people and not from God.” The former Duke players were declared innocent in 2007 after Mangum’s story fell apart under legal scrutiny.

