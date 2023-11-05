AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:20 p.m. EST

Mahomes throws 2 TDs and Chiefs hang on to beat Dolphins 21-14 in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, safety Bryan Cook scored on a 59-yard fumble return, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Miami Dolphins 21-14 at Deutsche Bank Park. The Chiefs did just enough to slow the NFL’s top-ranked offense in the first-ever regular season game in Frankfurt, but nearly blew a big lead. Miami’s comeback fell short when Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t handle a snap on fourth-and-10 from the Kansas City 31 with 1:03 to play.

Tamirat Tola sets NYC Marathon course record to win men’s race; Hellen Obiri takes women’s title

NEW YORK (AP) — Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia has set a course record to win the New York City Marathon men’s race. Hellen Obiri of Kenya pulled away in the final 400 meters to take the women’s title. Tola finished Sunday in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds, topping the time set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011 by eight seconds. Tola pulled away from countrymate Jemal Yimer when the pair were heading toward the Bronx at mile 20. Obiri, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and defending champion Sharon Lokedi were all running together exchanging the lead before Obiri made a move.

Untouchable Djokovic downs Dimitrov in straight sets for record-extending 7th title at Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won a record-extending seventh title at the Paris Masters on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov in the final. Djokovic, who had been pushed to three sets in his three previous matches, enjoyed a comfortable afternoon under the roof of the Palais Omnisports. He was in total control from the start while Dimitrov got off to a timid start, letting his opponent dictate the play, and never found his rhythm. Dimitrov was second-best in all areas and the result improved Djokovic’s record against Dimitrov to 12-1. Djokovic was untouchable on his serve and did not face a single break point as he claimed a 40th Masters 1000 title.

Damar Hamlin launches Cincinnati scholarship program to honor the 10 who saved his life

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is honoring the medical team that helped save his life by launching a scholarship program for Cincinnati youths. Hamlin’s charitable foundation, Chasing M’s, will be awarding $1,000 scholarships to 10 individuals from the area’s under-served communities for each of the next three years. The individual scholarships will be named after the 10 first-responders, nurses and doctors who treated Hamlin after he went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. The announcement coincides with the Bills’ first return to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday night.

Oui Oui: NCAA first as basketball powers No. 6 South Carolina, No. 10 Notre Dame play in Paris

Women’s college basketball is starting in big way with a game in Paris after a season of growth that featured increases in both in-person attendance and those watching on TV. No. 6 South Carolina will take on 10th-ranked Notre Dame in the City of Light not far from the Eiffel Tower on Monday. It’s the first NCAA regular-season game overseas and will showcase the game to an International audience. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley has pushed for such games and is excited to be at the forefront of another milestone. Tipoff is 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Man City, Bayern, Madrid and Barcelona can advance in Champions League by extending perfect starts

GENEVA (AP) — The Champions League is a showcase of the world’s best club teams. This week it offers respite for others enduring painful seasons. Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid all can advance to the round of 16 with a fourth straight win in their groups. Each hosts an opponent it beat on the road three weeks ago. City hosts Young Boys, Bayern plays Galatasaray and Madrid faces Braga. It is different for their domestic rivals Manchester United, Union Berlin and Sevilla. Each has struggled this season and is currently third or last in their Champions League group.

Mone Inami win LPGA’s Japan Classic by one shot for first LPGA Tour victory

OMITAMA, Japan (AP) — Mone Inami of Japan shot a 3-under 69 to win the LPGA’s Japan Classic by one shot over Seon Woo Bae of South Korea and Shiho Kuwaki of Japan. It was the first win on the LPGA Tour for the 24-year-old. Inami finished at 22-under 266 for the four rounds. Seon closed with a 67 on Sunday and Kuwaki, who shared the lead after three rounds, slipped to a 71 at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Separation weekend in Big 12, SEC becomes survive-and-advance day around nation

A potential separation weekend in the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference turned into a survive-and-advance Saturday around college football. Just win. Don’t fret the how. No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama are on a collision course for the SEC title game; No. 3 Ohio State trailed Rutgers at half before pulling away; No. 4 Florida State didn’t shake Pitt until late in the third quarter; No. 5 Washington ran away from No. 24 USC and No. 7 Texas needed overtime to beat No. 25 Kansas State. No. 10 Oklahoma was unable to complete the mission, beaten by Oklahoma State in Bedlam.

Michigan asks Big Ten commissioner to wait for NCAA investigation before acting on allegations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan President Santa Ono sent an email to Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti, imploring the conference to wait for results of the NCAA’s sign-stealing investigation before potentially taking action against the Jim Harbaugh-led football program. Michigan athletics spokesman Kurt Svoboda shared the contents of Ono’s email with The Associated Press on Saturday night, when the third-ranked Wolverines played Purdue at home. Connor Stalions, the former low-level Michigan football staffer at the center of the probe into impermissible scouting and sign stealing, resigned Friday.

