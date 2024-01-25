AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:19 p.m. EST

Jackson, McCaffrey and Prescott are finalists for the AP 2023 NFL MVP and offensive player awards

Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey and Dak Prescott are finalists for The Associated Press 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 8. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began. The Cleveland Browns have finalists in four categories: Myles Garrett for Defensive Player of the Year; Kevin Stefanski for Coach of the Year; Joe Flacco for Comeback Player of the Year and Jim Schwartz for Assistant Coach of the Year.

Panthers agree to hire Dave Canales from the Buccaneers as their new head coach, AP sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their new head coach, according to two people familiar with the situation. Canales has informed the Buccaneers that he is taking the job, although there are still details that need to be finalized before the move is announced, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity. Canales will be the seventh head coach since David Tepper took over as owner in 2018. He inherits a Panthers team that went 2-15 last season and does not have a first-round draft pick in 2024.

Harbaugh returning to NFL to coach Chargers after leading Michigan to national title

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He leaves Michigan after capping his ninth season as coach of college football’s winningest program with the school’s first national championship since 1997. Harbaugh made the highly anticipated decision to go back to the NFL after a second interview and resume his chase for a Super Bowl that eluded him as a quarterback and coach. He will be the first former Chargers player to return to the team as head coach.

Wes Unseld Jr. out as Wizards coach, moving to front office. Brian Keefe named interim replacement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wes Unseld Jr. is out as coach of the Washington Wizards midway through his third season with the team. President Michael Winger announced Thursday that Unseld would be transitioning to a front office advisory role. The Wizards named assistant Brian Keefe as the interim replacement, saying they’d hold a search for a full-time coach this offseason. Washington has the fewest wins in the NBA this season with its 7-36 record. The Wizards have lost five in a row and 11 of their past 12 games.

Defending champion Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff, will meet Zheng in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has avenged a U.S. Open final loss to Coco Gauff and is the first woman since Serena Williams to reach back-to-back finals at the Australian Open. The 2023 champion will play first-time finalist Zheng Qinwen on Saturday. Sabalenka attacked Gauff’s serve throughout a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win in the first of the semifinals. No. 12-seeded Zheng had a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska to advance. Zheng lost in the U.S. Open quarterfinals to Sabalenka last year in her previous best run at a major.

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova urge women’s tennis to stay out of Saudi Arabia

Hall of Famers Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova are calling on the women’s tennis tour to stay out of Saudi Arabia. The two former on-court rivals wrote in an op-ed piece printed in The Washington Post on Thursday that holding the WTA Finals there would represent regression instead of progress and an example of “sportswashing.” Some of the biggest names in tennis have been weighing in on whether or not the sport should follow golf and others in making deals with the wealthy kingdom, where rights groups say women continue to face discrimination in most aspects of family life and homosexuality is a major taboo.

Sexual harassment on women’s US Biathlon team leads to SafeSport investigation — and sanctions

U.S. Biathlon national champion Joanne Reid was sexually harassed and abused for years by a ski-wax technician while racing on the elite World Cup circuit, a watchdog group that oversees sex-abuse allegations in Olympic sports found. When she complained, Reid says she was told his behavior was just part of the male European culture. Army National Guard biathlete Deedra Irwin says she repeatedly had to step in to protect Reid, and notified her military superiors, who immediately demanded action. Only then did U.S. Biathlon alert the U.S. Center for SafeSport. Their 18-month investigation found that Petr Garabik engaged in repeated sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact. He was suspended for six months and put on probation until December 2024.

US women’s professional volleyball void is filled, and possibly overflowing, with 3 upstart leagues

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Volleyball has been the No. 1 girls sport in the United States for a decade. More than 90,000 fans showed up for an outdoor match in Nebraska’s football stadium last summer and the NCAA final four set attendance and television viewership records. The next sign of the sport’s evolution in this country was on display when the Atlanta Vibe visited the Omaha Supernovas in the debut of the Pro Volleyball Federation. The PVF is one of three U.S. women’s professional leagues operating or planned for players who previously had no choice but to go overseas to continue their careers.

Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to take over as the Bucks coach, AP source says

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to take over as the Milwaukee Bucks coach a day after the firing of Adrian Griffin. Rivers and the Bucks were still negotiating Wednesday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no contract had been completed. ESPN reported that Rivers has agreed to a deal in principle. Rivers has worked for ESPN as an analyst this season. The Bucks fired Griffin on Tuesday despitea 30-13 record. Milwaukee is 3 1/2 games behind Boston in the Eastern Conference standings.

The NFL’s final 4 QBs are often first-round picks. This time, 1 is not like the others

Recent evidence shows the NFL conference title game participants most often employ first-rounders at the sport’s most important position. That trend is reflected in Sunday’s matchups: Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs versus Lamar Jackson’s Ravens in the AFC, and Jared Goff’s Lions versus Brock Purdy’s 49ers in the NFC. Three outta four ain’t bad. The only newcomer to this round among the quartet is Jackson, who becomes the 30th quarterback to start a conference title game in the last 15 seasons. Twenty of those 30 QBs were first-round picks. Purdy famously earned the “Mr. Irrelevant” moniker by being the 262nd and last choice in the 2022 draft.

