AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:19 a.m. EDT

Curry, Warriors hold off Kings 126-125 to even series 2-all

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points but gave Sacramento a late chance when he called a timeout Golden State didn’t have, and the defending champion Warriors held on to beat the Kings 126-125 when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Warriors evened the Northern California rivals’ playoff series at two games apiece. De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points for Sacramento. His 3-pointer with 28.7 seconds left pulled the Kings within one. Golden State led 126-121 with 42.4 seconds left when Curry called the excessive timeout, and Malik Monk made the technical free throw for Sacramento.

Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lilia Vu birdied the first playoff hole to win her first major at the Chevron Championship after fellow American Angel Yin hit her approach shot into the water. Yin’s second shot came up short and left and splashed into the pond guarding the par-5 18th hole at Carlton Woods, and Vu hit her approach just over the green. Vu converted the birdie from about 10 feet for the victory. The 25-year-old Californian won for the second time on the LPGA Tour and took a celebratory leap into the pond, a tradition borrowed from this tournament’s former venue at Mission Hills in the California desert.

Warriors survive Curry calling timeout they didn’t have

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry called a timeout in the final minute the defending champions didn’t have — and nearly cost Golden State a crucial playoff game. The Warriors held on to beat the Kings anyway. Curry said he thought it was a good decision but didn’t know there were no timeouts remaining after the Warriors lost one when their earlier challenge of an offensive foul was unsuccessful. Curry scored 32 points in the 126-125 victory that evened the best-of-seven first-round series with Sacramento at 2-all. Coach Steve Kerr took responsibility for the ill-advised timeout, saying he neglected to inform his team.

Dillon Brooks: Image was factor in ejection for LeBron blow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Memphis agitator Dillon Brooks believes his image as an NBA villain contributed to the decision to eject him from Game 3 of the Grizzlies’ playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers after he struck LeBron James in the groin. Brooks said Sunday that his flagrant foul 2 was an accident and he believes his reputation in the media and among fans was a factor in his ejection from the third quarter of Memphis’ 111-101 loss Saturday night. Brooks was tossed from a game for the third time this season, delighting the Lakers’ home crowd that had been booing his every move since pregame warmups.

Brunson, Barrett lead Knicks over Cavs 102-93 for 3-1 lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 29 points, RJ Barrett had 26 and the New York Knicks took a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round series with a 102-93 victory. Josh Hart moved into the starting lineup and had 19 points and seven rebounds for the fifth-seeded Knicks. New York can reach the second round for the first time in a decade if it beats the Cavs in Cleveland on Wednesday. Donovan Mitchell finished with just 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting for Cleveland.

Timberwolves survive in overtime, beat Nuggets 114-108

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 114-108 in overtime in Game 4 to avoid elimination. Rudy Gobert added 14 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota which held on after Denver scored the final 12 points of regulation to force overtime. Mike Conley had 19 points for the Timberwolves. Game 5 is Tuesday in Denver. Nikola Jokic tied a playoff career high with 43 points and added 11 rebounds for the Nuggets.

Bruins top Panthers 6-2, take 3-1 lead in 1st-round series

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk each scored twice, Linus Ullmark stopped 41 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 in an Eastern Conference first-round playoff game Sunday. Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi also had goals for the Bruins, who took a 3-1 lead in the series by getting a second consecutive win on Florida ice. Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett had goals for Florida, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for the Panthers, who’ll try to fend off elimination when they visit Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Hyman scores in OT as Oilers beat Kings 5-4 to even series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zach Hyman scored at 10:39 of overtime as the Edmonton Oilers rallied from three goals down late in the first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 to even their first-round series at two games apiece. Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist for the Oilers, Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists while Evander Kane also scored. Connor McDavid had three assists, and Jack Campbell, who came in after Stuart Skinner was pulled after one period, made 27 saves. Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist for the Kings, while Kevin Fiala had two assists in his first game since April 1. Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings while Joonas Korpisalo stopped 35 shots. Phillip Danault also had two assists.

Busch wins under caution at Talladega in double overtime

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Kyle Busch won his second race of the season since joining Richard Childress Racing when he snatched the victory in double overtime at Talladega Superspeedway. It was the second win for Busch at Talladega, 15 years apart. He won when Bubba Wallace was spun by Ryan Blaney as Wallace tried to block Blaney. It triggered a race-ending caution that gave RCR its 13th victory at NASCAR’s biggest track. Blaney finished second to lead a parade of Ford drivers to second through fifth-place finishes.

Brown, Tatum score 31 each, Boston beats Hawks for 3-1 lead

ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 31 points and the Boston Celtics led nearly the entire way, holding off the Atlanta Hawks for a 129-121 victory and a commanding 3-1 lead in the opening-round playoff series. The Celtics can deliver the clincher Tuesday night when the series returns to Boston for Game 5. Tatum and Brown combined to score Boston’s final 16 points. Brown has been wearing a protective mask after sustaining facial contusions in February. He took off the device after making only 1 of 7 shots and went 11 of 15 the rest of the way. Trae Young led Atlanta with 35 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.