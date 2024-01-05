AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:18 p.m. EST

Strength vs. strength for CFP title: Michigan’s stingy pass D faces Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

The College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington is a contrast in styles and a matchup of strength versus strength. Michael Penix Jr. and Washington’s prolific passing game faces a Wolverines defense that thrives on pressuring and stressing quarterbacks. On the other side of the ball, Blake Corum and Michigan should find success against a Huskies defense that has soft spots but has often come through in the clutch.

CFP championship game participants Michigan, Washington each have 2 players on AP’s all-bowl team

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s wizardry in the Sugar Bowl got the Huskies into Monday’s College Football Playoff championship game. It also earned him a spot on the Associated Press’ all-bowl team. There were enough memorable individual performances in this postseason to cause us to expand our team a little. The AP made room for three running backs who rushed for at least 200 yards in their bowl game and added an all-purpose spot both on offense and special teams.

Nikola Jokic hits 40-footer at buzzer, Nuggets rally to stun Warriors 130-127

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a 40-footer as time expired and the Denver Nuggets stunned the Golden State Warriors 130-127 on Thursday night after trailing by 18 points in the fourth quarter. Jokic had 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He tied it at 127 with a short jumper with 26 seconds left. Golden State’s final possession ended with Stephen Curry’s turnover, setting the the stage for Jokic’s winner from near the right sideline. The defending champion Nuggets have won 11 of 13 and six straight on the road. Aaron Gordon scored 30 points for Denver. Curry led Golden State with 30 points.

Analysis: Resting starters is an easy decision in the NFL

Resting starters to prevent injuries ahead of the playoffs is an easier decision in the NFL. Football is too violent to worry about a long layoff causing rust. If coaches have an opportunity to give key players, especially quarterbacks, a game off with playoff seeds or positioning locked in, most are going to take it. And, they should. The Dolphins lost edge rusher Bradley Chubb to a season-ending knee injury in the final minutes of a 56-19 loss to Baltimore last week. It served as a reminder for other coaches going into the final game of the regular season. There’s too much risk in a physical sport.

Top 1-and-done NBA prospects have made a big impact in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll

Top one-and-done NBA prospects are making a big impact in their college team’s AP Top 25 standing. Roughly 70% of the one-and-done lottery picks who saw college minutes dating to 2006 played for teams that cracked the top 10 of the poll. The list includes stars and eventual top overall draft picks like Duke’s Zion Williamson in 2019, Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012 and Memphis’ Derrick Rose in 2008. The AP is marking the 75th anniversary of its men’s basketball poll this year. Teams with one-and-done players have often stayed near the top of the rankings.

Rays shortstop Wander Franco faces judge as prosecutors accuse him of having sex with a 14-year-old

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has appeared in a Dominican court to face allegations that he had a brief relationship with a 14-year-old girl and gave her mother a small car and thousands of dollars in exchange for her consent, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. The 22-year-old All-Star is accused of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering. A judge who is scheduled to issue a ruling in the case on Friday has several options, including releasing Franco on bond and preventing him from leaving the Dominican Republic. The girl’s mother faces the same charges as Franco.

Liberty stars Salter, Daniels enter transfer portal

Liberty’s record-setting season didn’t come without a cost. Quarterback Kaidon Salter, who was responsible for a school-record 44 touchdowns, and wide receiver CJ Daniels, whose 55 receptions went for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns, have both since entered the transfer portal. The No. 23 Flames ended their season with a 45-6 loss to No. 8 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. They finished with a 13-1 record. Salter threw for 2,876 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 scores, breaking Malik Willis’ record of 40 TDs responsible for at Liberty.

Maui Musings: Tommy Fleetwood the epitome of grace in losing

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood arrived at Kapalua only to see highlights of the Canadian Open on TV. That’s the tournament where Nick Taylor made a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole over Fleetwood. It was a big moment for Taylor. He became the first Canadian in 68 years to win his national open. Lost in the pandemonium was the graciousness of Fleetwood in defeat. The warm smile when the putt fell. The genuine hug he shared with Taylor. Fleetwood says it was a great moment for Taylor and for Canada, and there’s no reason to be upset about that.

Injury concerns for Nadal after losing in the quarterfinals of his tour comeback at Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal has concerns over his surgically repaired left hip just two wins and a loss into his comeback from a year-long injury layoff and just over a week before the Australian Open. Nadal needed a medical timeout and missed three match points before losing 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the Brisbane International quarterfinals to No. 55-ranked Jordan Thompson. Nadal opened the tournament with two straight-set wins but was pushed for almost 3 1/2 hours in what was his third match in four nights. In the women’s semifinals, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will meet compatriot and two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka.

Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius freed after serving nearly 9 years in prison for killing girlfriend

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, a double-amputee who became a global star competing at his sport’s highest level while running on carbon-fiber blades, has been released from prison after serving nearly nine years for killing his girlfriend, the model Reeva Steenkamp. Department of Corrections spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told The Associated Press that the 37-year-old Pistorius quietly left the Atteridgeville Correctional Center in Pretoria on Friday and was processed at a parole office before being released to his family. Officials warned ahead of time that he wouldn’t be “paraded” for reporters upon his release. Pistorius will live under strict parole conditions, including a ban on speaking to the media, until his sentence expires in December 2029.

