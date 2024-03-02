AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:17 p.m. EST

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin says company unfairly blamed for new MLB uniforms

BOSTON (AP) — Fanatics founder Michael Rubin says his company is being unfairly blamed for new Major League Baseball uniforms that have see-through pants and other fit and design problems. Speaking at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, Rubin said, “We’re purely doing exactly as we’ve been told, and we’ve been told we’re doing everything exactly right.” Since reporting to spring training this month, some players have complained about the fit of their new uniforms. The white pants worn by some teams are also see-through enough to clearly show tucked-in jersey tops.

WNBA teams see increase in ticket sales after Caitlin Clark announces plans to enter draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Soon after Caitlin Clark announced her plans to enter the WNBA draft, the Indiana Fever’s ticket offices got noticeably busier. Pacers Sports and Entertainment says in a statement that the organization has seen “a spike in ticket inquiries.” The Fever wouldn’t disclose how many tickets they’ve sold. Still, getting Iowa star Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft would be a boost to the franchise. Indiana was second-to-last in attendance last season, averaging 4,067 fans at home games. Clark and Iowa have sold out nearly all their road games the past two seasons.

F1 champion Max Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix amid Red Bull turmoil

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen eased to victory in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix despite the turmoil surrounding his Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. Verstappen started on pole position and was never seriously challenged on his way to a commanding one-two win for Red Bull ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez. Saturday was the eighth win in a row for Verstappen going back to September last year. He set an F1 record of 10 consecutive wins last season and won his third straight title. Verstappen says the race “went even better than expected.”

Acing drills at the NFL scouting combine can lead to riches but don’t forecast football greatness

All eyes may be on the draft prospects at the NFL scouting combine as they run the 40-yard dash, bench press 225 pounds and see how high and far they can jump and how quick they are. But while acing any one of these tests can lead to a better draft selection and more money, they’re not necessarily a sign of success to come on the field. Many who have set records in various drills at the combine haven’t found similar success on Sundays.

Analysis: LeBron James scoring 40,000 points will be a moment for NBA to savor

Father Time is likely to take another loss on Saturday. LeBron James is nine points away from becoming the first NBA player to reach 40,000 in a career. It’s obviously reasonable to think that he’ll get it when the Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. James has scored at least nine points in each of his last 762 games that count, including playoffs. He’s been held under nine points a total of nine times in 21 seasons. In other words, 40,000 is about to happen. And since 50,000 points probably won’t happen this will be another moment that is certainly worth savoring.

Third baseman Matt Chapman and Giants reach a $54 million, 3-year deal, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $54 million, three-year contract. Chapman will get $20 million this year and can earn $18 million in 2025 and $16 million in 2026, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. Chapman has the ability to opt out after each season. The 30-year-old won his fourth Gold Glove last year and turned down a $20.3 million qualifying offer from the Toronto Blue Jays on Nov. 14.

At Duke, basketball provides the perfect backdrop to salute ‘kid captains’ facing medical battles

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The Duke men’s basketball program is in its second year of honoring patients of the nearby children’s hospital. That has come through the Scheyer Family Kid Captain Program launched last year. Marcelle Scheyer is the wife of Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer. She said the program helps “celebrate and honor” those children and their families facing medical challenges. The program includes the patient being honored at midcourt during a first-half timeout to rousing cheers from the famed “Cameron Crazies.” It’s a gameday tradition in its infancy and will recognize its 11th kid captain Saturday when Duke hosts Virginia.

QBs Williams, Maye and Daniels could go 1-2-3 in NFL draft. Or WR Harrison could bump them down

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels arrived in Indianapolis as Heisman Trophy winners. Drake Maye is seeking to add to his family’s impressive athletic legacy. And the only player who might prevent those three talented quarterbacks from going 1-2-3 in this year’s NFL draft appears to be All-America receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. On Friday, the four top prospects attended the league’s scouting combine, and for the next eight weeks, they will be vying for the No. 1 spot. Williams says it’s always been his plan to be taken No. 1. But teams have some concerns about him, and he may have created another by opting out of medical exams at the combine.

Cam Newton apologizes for letting emotions get the best of him at youth football tournament fight

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton says he’s disappointed in himself for losing control of his emotions over the weekend at a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta, resulting in a brief fight involving several men. A 22-second video surfaced on Sunday showing the 34-year-old Newton being involved in an altercation with at least three other men outside of a school. Newton did not throw any punches, and instead appeared to try to fend off others. The incident was quickly broken up by a policeman and security. Newton says he feels like he let down kids who look up to him.

After loss in court, the NCAA is pausing investigations into third-party NIL deals with athletes

The NCAA has told its enforcement staff to halt investigations into booster-backed collectives or other third parties making name, image and likeness compensation deals with Division I athletes. In a letter to member schools, NCAA President Charlie Baker said the the Division I Board of Directors directed enforcement staff to hold off. The move comes a week after a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of Tennessee and Virginia. The antitrust suit challenges NCAA rules against recruiting inducements, saying they inhibit athletes’ ability to cash in on their celebrity and fame.

