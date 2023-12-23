AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:59 p.m. EST

Josh Allen accounts for 3 touchdowns as Bills escape with 24-22 victory over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen accounted for three touchdowns, Tyler Bass made a 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining, and the Buffalo Bills escaped with a 24-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to improve their playoff chances. Allen ran for two TDs and threw for one, becoming the first player in NFL history with four consecutive seasons with 40 combined touchdowns. Bass’ go-ahead kick capped a 13-play, 64-yard drive that included Allen’s 15-yard completion to Khalil Shakir on third down. The Bills have won four of five to improve to 9-6. Buffalo turned the ball over three times to keep the short-handed Chargers in the game in their first outing under interim coach Giff Smith.

Rudolph hits Pickens for 2 long touchdowns, Steelers end 3-game skid with 34-11 win over Bengals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph and George Pickens connected for two long touchdowns, and the Pittsburgh Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Rudolph threw for 290 yards while starting in place of the injured Kenny Pickett and the ineffective Mitch Trubisky. Pickens finished with four receptions for 195 yards as the Steelers snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 8-7. Jake Browning passed for 335 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times as the Bengals fell to 8-7.

Pistons match NBA single-season record with 26th straight loss, fall 126-115 to the Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have matched the NBA record for the longest losing streak within one season, falling 126-115 to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night for their 26th straight loss. The Pistons joined the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers, dropping to 2-27 in their first season under Monty Williams. The Nets put them away with a 15-0 run to open a 21-point lead and ensure that Detroit would remain winless since Oct. 28. The teams will meet again Tuesday in Detroit, with the Pistons nearing the overall longest skid in league history. The 76ers lost 28 consecutive games from late in the 2014-15 season through early 2015-16.

LeBron James scores season-high 40 points, Lakers beat Thunder to end 4-game skid

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 40 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-120 on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Anthony Davis, who had called this a must-win game, added 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura scored 21 points and Austin Reaves chipped in 11 points and 10 assists for Los Angeles, which had gone 1-5 since winning the In-Season Tournament. The 38-year-old James was 13 of 20 from the field, hitting five 3-pointers without a miss, and made all nine of his free throws. He also had seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points for Oklahoma City.

Spurs rookie star Victor Wembanyama sprains ankle during warmups, misses game in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is a late scratch against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks because of a sprained right ankle after stepping on a ball boy’s foot during warmups. The 19-year-old sensation from France returned to the locker room to get the ankle taped and wanted to play. The Spurs held him out for precautionary reasons. It was the second time in three games Wembanyama was inactive. The reason was right ankle soreness four nights earlier at Milwaukee.

New York Mets hit with record luxury tax of nearly $101 million for season of fourth-place finish

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets must pay a record luxury tax of nearly $101 million after a fourth-place finish in their division, among an unprecedented eight teams that owe the penalty for the 2023 season. Owner Steve Cohen’s Mets finished with a tax payroll of $374.7 million, according to figures finalized by Major League Baseball on Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press. Other teams owing tax money are San Diego, the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia, Toronto, Atlanta and World Series champion Texas. The Blue Jays, Braves and Rangers are paying tax for the first time.

Plans abounding for new sports stadiums across the US, carrying hefty public costs

Proposals for new and improved sports stadiums are proliferating across the U.S. and could come with a hefty price tag for taxpayers. This past year alone, roughly a dozen Major League Baseball and National Football League franchises took steps toward building new stadiums or making major renovations to their current ones. In some cases, sports teams are seeking a new jolt of public funding for state-of-the-art stadiums even as public entities are still paying off debt from the last round of renovations conducted a couple decades ago. Cities and states are offering hundreds of millions of dollars in public financing. But many economists doubt whether it is a worthwhile investment.

Key takeaways from AP’s look at the emerging wave of sports construction in the US

The list of sports teams seeking new or improved stadiums is getting longer and longer. In the past year alone, about a dozen Major League Baseball and National Football League franchises tooks steps toward new stadiums or major renovations. The most recent was the Baltimore Ravens, who unveiled plans for a publicly funded $430 million renovation. That followed similar announcements by the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals and Jacksonville Jaguars. New stadiums also are underway for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Many are looking for the public to help pay the bill, and some are making that ask before they’ve paid off their existing public debts.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence clears NFL concussion protocol and is expected to start vs the Bucs

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will travel with the team to Tampa Bay. Lawrence is expected to start against the Buccaneers on Sunday. It’s a huge boost for the Jaguars as they try to end a three-game losing streak and stay atop the AFC South. Lawrence practiced Friday for the first time all week and was later cleared by team doctors and the league’s independent neurological consultant. The Jaguars believe Lawrence sustained a head injury while scrambling up the middle on the team’s final drive in a 23-7 loss to Baltimore last weekend.

Davis’ 35 points lead No. 14 FAU to 96-95 win over No. 4 Arizona in double OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 35 points and had nine rebounds to lead No. 14 Florida Atlantic to a 96-95 double-overtime victory over No. 4 Arizona in the Desert Classic. It was FAU’s first victory over a top-10 team. Giancarlo Rosado made the back end of two free throws with just under a minute remaining for what turned out to be the winning point Saturday for the Owls. Caleb Love led Arizona with 26 points. He missed a 3-pointer at the final buzzer.

