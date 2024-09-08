AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Tyreek Hill is detained by police before Dolphins game. Officer is subsequently placed on leave

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins was handcuffed and placed face down on a street outside the team’s stadium after he was stopped for speeding and reckless driving Sunday morning before the Dolphins’ first game of the season. The incident Sunday morning left the star wide receiver baffled and resulted in a police officer being placed on administrative leave. The officer was one of at least three involved in detaining Hill. Some fans saw Hill being handcuffed and captured video on their way to the game, and it went viral on social media. Hill was told after the game that the officer was placed on leave and said, “That should tell you everything you need to know.”

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agree on $240 million deal that is the first at $60 million per year

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dak Prescott has a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys hours before their season opener at Cleveland. A person with knowledge of the deal says the star quarterback and the Cowboys agreed on a $240 million, four-year contract. It’s the first in NFL history to average $60 million per season. The runner-up in NFL MVP voting was entering the final year of a $160 million, four-year contract that was a franchise record before this deal. It includes $231 million guaranteed. That’s $1 million more than the previous record from the fully guaranteed deal Deshaun Watson signed with the Browns two years ago.

Jason Sanders makes 52-yard field goal as time expires and Dolphins rally past Jaguars 20-17

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jason Sanders nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired, and the Miami Dolphins rallied past the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17 to win their fourth straight season opener. Fresh off a big offseason payday, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and a touchdown and led Miami on an eight-play, 31-yard drive over the final 2:09. Tyreek Hill started the comeback with 80-yard touchdown catch that sparked Miami’s sluggish offense in the third quarter and got the Dolphins within 17-14. Hill finished with seven catches for 130 yards. Trevor Lawrence had a quiet day for the Jaguars, completing 12 of 21 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown.

AP Top 25: SEC grabs six of the first seven spots in rankings as Notre Dame tumbles to No. 18

After the first shake-up of the college football season, the Southeastern Conference grabbed six of the top seven spots in the AP Top 25, a first in the 88-year history of the rankings. Georgia received 54 out of a possible 63 first-place votes to keep a firm hold on No. 1. No. 2 Texas jumped a spot after dominating defending national champion Michigan on the road and received four first-place votes. No. 3 Ohio State slipped a spot. Then came No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Mississippi, No. 6 Missouri and No. 7 Tennessee from the SEC. Notre Dame tumbled to 18th after being upset by Northern Illinois.

Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in the US Open men’s final just weeks after his doping exoneration

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner has defeated Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 with a relentless baseline game to win the U.S. Open men’s championship less than three weeks after being exonerated in a doping case. The No. 1-ranked Sinner is a 23-year-old from Italy whose victory Sunday gave him the second Grand Slam trophy of his nascent career. The other was at the Australian Open in January. Sinner also prevented No. 12 Fritz from ending a major title drought for American men that has lasted 21 years. Andy Roddick’s triumph at Flushing Meadows in 2003 was the last Slam title for a man from the United States.

Tom Brady takes awkward first steps in transition from football field to TV booth

Fox Sports is spending $375 million to put Tom Brady in the broadcast booth, and the network wants to make sure everyone knows he’s there. The seven-time Super Bowl champion made his debut as an NFL analyst during the Fox broadcast of the regular-season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. But first came a Brady hype video leading into the pregame show. The studio team admitted they couldn’t help but “fanboy” over their new co-worker.

Montgomery’s 1-yard touchdown run in OT lifts Lions to 26-20 win over Rams

DETROIT (AP) — David Montgomery scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in overtime, lifting the Detroit Lions to a 26-20 win over the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of an NFC wild-card game. The Lions lost a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter and extended the game with Jake Bates’ tying 32-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in regulation. Detroit won the coin flip and took advantage of having the ball, gaining at least 9 yards on its first four plays in overtime to set up Montgomery’s game-winning score.

Pavin Smith homers in first 3 at-bats, has 8 RBIs in Diamondbacks’ 12-6 win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Pavin Smith homered in first three at-bats for his first multi-home run game and drove in a career-high eight runs, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks rout the Houston Astros 12-6 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak. Smith became the second Diamondback with a three-homer game this season, with Eugenio Suárez doing it against Washington on July 30. J.D. Martinez set the Arizona record with four home runs at Los Angeles on Sept. 4, 2017. Arizona pulled within a half-game of San Diego for the National League’s first wild card. Smith hit the first two homers off Juston Verlander, a three-run shot in the second and a grand slam in the third. He added a solo shot off Kaleb Ort in the fifth.

Ohtani hits 46th homer to tie career high, Dodgers beat Guardians 4-0 in record-tying heat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 46th home run of the season to tie his career high, Jack Flaherty pitched another gem and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-0 on Sunday in record-tying heat. With the first-pitch temperature of 103 degrees matching the hottest in Dodger Stadium history, Ohtani hit a 450-foot solo shot down the right-field line off Tanner Bibee in the fifth inning that was reviewed to see if it was fair. Ohtani also hit 46 home runs in 2021 for the Los Angeles Angels. The Japanese star has 46 stolen bases in a bid to become the first major league player with a 50-50 season. Flaherty (12-6) went 7 1/3 innings, striking out six and allowing four hits.

Joey Logano wins NASCAR playoff opener at Atlanta to advance to 2nd round

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Joey Logano raced his way into the second round of NASCAR’s playoffs by winning the opener in overtime at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Logano is the only two-time Cup Series champion in the 16-driver playoff field. He earned an automatic berth into the next round of races. His victory came in the 11th race of this season to end in overtime — a tie for the record set in the 2017 season. Ryan Blaney finished second in a 1-2 sweep for Team Penske and Ford. Blaney lined up behind Logano and gave him the pushes he needed to deny Daniel Suarez the victory.

