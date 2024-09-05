AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Taylor Swift shows up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs face Ravens in NFL opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift has returned to Arrowhead Stadium to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs open the NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens. Swift arrived about 90 minutes prior to the AFC title game rematch, wearing a denim crop top and shorts along with red, knee-high boots. She joined nearly 80,000 fans who were hoping that storms in the area did not disrupt a festive night in Kansas City. Swift became one of the Chiefs’ biggest fans last season, when she began a high-profile her romance with Kelce after a game against Chicago.

US Open: Jessica Pegula beats Karolina Muchova and will face Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s final

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula has shrugged off a sluggish start and come back from a set and a break down at the U.S. Open to defeat Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 for a berth in her first Grand Slam final. The No. 6-seeded Pegula won for the 15th time in her past 16 matches Thursday night. She will meet No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka for the title on Saturday. Sabalenka reached her second consecutive U.S. Open final by beating Emma Navarro 6-3, 7-6 (2) with her usual brand of high-risk, high-reward tennis. The No. 2-seeded Sabalenka is a 26-year-old from Belarus who won each of the past two Australian Opens.

Aaron Rodgers might have ‘a little smirk’ before his 5th snap in the Jets’ opener to mark his return

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is nearly a year removed from the torn Achilles tendon that ended his first season with the New York Jets after just four snaps. The 40-year-old quarterback says he always has something to prove, but as he gets older he focuses on proving things to himself. He’s looking forward to getting back on the field and in the huddle in the season opener Monday night at San Francisco. Rodgers said he’s feeling ready and in a good mind space and expects “greatness.” He adds he might even give “a little smirk” to the “Monday Night Football” cameras when he gets to his fifth snap against the 49ers.

US Open: The spray that caused Jannik Sinner’s failed drug tests has ‘DOPING’ warning

ROME (AP) — The word “DOPING” is printed in all caps inside a red circle with a slash through it on the box containing the over-the-counter spray sold in Italy that caused No. 1-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner to fail two drug tests in March. He was exonerated in the case and will play in the U.S. Open semifinals Friday. Trofodermin contains the anabolic steroid Clostebol and is available without a prescription in Sinner’s home country. The product is meant for treating cuts and scrapes. It contains an underlined doping warning on the medication guide that comes inside the box. A small spray can of Trofodermin was purchased for $16 at a Rome pharmacy by an Associated Press reporter.

Judge questions restrictions on booster payments to athletes in $2.78B NCAA settlement

A federal judge in California probed the terms of a proposed $2.78 billion settlement of antitrust lawsuits against the NCAA and major conferences, revealing a potential snag in the deal. Judge Claudia Wilken questioned whether payments to college athletes from booster-funded organizations should be restricted. She said she was ‘quite concerned’ about that part of the settlement during a preliminary approval hearing Thursday. The settlement would provide athletes a cut of billions in revenue that flows to their schools. Attorneys representing plaintiffs in the lawsuits, the NCAA and parties challenging the settlement appeared via video conference in front of Wilken.

Alex Morgan retires from professional soccer and is expecting her second child

Two-time Women’s World Cup champion Alex Morgan has announced she is pregnant with her second child and is retiring from professional soccer. The 35-year-old Morgan will play her final match with her club team, the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League, on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium. In addition to World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, Morgan also won a gold medal with the United States at the 2012 London Olympics. She first joined the national team in 2009.

Ravens-Chiefs opener to NFL season delayed by 20 minutes after storm passes through Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The start of the NFL opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs was delayed by 20 minutes Thursday night when a strong but brief storm passed over Arrowhead Stadium, bringing with it torrential rain and lightning. The game had been scheduled to kick off at 7:20 p.m. Central Daylight Time, or 40 minutes after the rain subsided. The teams agreed to an abbreviated 25-minute warmup beginning at 7 p.m., leaving about 15 minutes for the Chiefs to raise their latest Super Bowl banner, the performance of the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and other pregame festivities.

Funeral for John and Matthew Gaudreau scheduled for church in suburban Philadelphia

The funeral for John and Matthew Gaudreau has been scheduled for Monday at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in suburban Philadelphia. The Gaudreau brothers died last week when they were struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver while riding their bicycles in their home state of New Jersey. A pretrial hearing for the driver was postponed to Sept. 13. Sean Higgins remains in jail after being charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall watches practice 5 days after shooting

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was at practice as a spectator five days after being shot in the chest during an attempted robbery. Pearsall was hit in the chest and hospitalized overnight after the shooting in central San Francisco on Saturday. He was released from the hospital Sunday and was already back at the team facility Monday. He spent the early part of practice open to reporters walking around the field holding a football.

Jannik Sinner plays Jack Draper in the US Open semifinals weeks after a doping exoneration

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner will play in the U.S. Open semifinals six months after he failed two drug tests, and 2 1/2 weeks after he was exonerated because he said trace amounts of an anabolic steroid entered his system unintentionally via a massage. The No. 1-ranked Sinner will play No. 25 Jack Draper on Friday for a spot in the championship match. No. 12 Taylor Fritz faces No. 20 Frances Tiafoe in the other men’s semifinal. That will be the first matchup in the final four at Flushing Meadows between two American men in 19 years.

