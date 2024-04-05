AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa rally for 71-69 win over UConn in women’s Final Four. South Carolina awaits

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark led Iowa back to the national championship game, scoring 21 points as the Hawkeyes rallied past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women’s Final Four. Next up for the Hawkeyes is a rematch with unbeaten South Carolina, which lost to Iowa in last year’s Final Four. The Hawkeyes then fell short of winning the school’s first national championship, falling to LSU in the title game last season. Now Clark is one win away from bring her home state its first women’s basketball title in the final game of her college career. She got off to a slow start but scored seven points early in the fourth quarter.

Caitlin Clark has a chance to end her college career with the title that’s eluded her

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark will get her wish. The Iowa superstar and the Hawkeyes are returning to the national championship game. Clark shook off a sluggish first half to score 15 of her 21 points after the break as the Hawkeyes held off UConn 71-69 in the women’s Final Four. The two-time national player of the year insisted all season that her goal wasn’t to set records but to help Iowa to the title it narrowly missed a year ago. Clark and the Hawkeyes will get their chance against unbeaten South Carolina on Sunday.

South Carolina women stay perfect, surge past N.C. State 78-59 to reach NCAA title game

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-America center Kamilla Cardoso scored 22 points and unbeaten South Carolina emphatically kept its perfect season going, advancing to the championship game of the women’s NCAA Tournament with a 78-59 victory over North Carolina State. The talented and tenacious Gamecocks led by one at halftime before putting their full arsenal on display in the third quarter. They outscored the Wolfpack 29-6 to turn what had been a tense matchup into another blowout. South Carolina will face either Caitlin Clark and Iowa or Paige Bueckers and UConn for the national title on Sunday. Aziaha James scored 20 points for No. 3 seed N.C. State.

Purdue’s Zach Edey is the overwhelming choice for 2nd straight AP Player of the Year award

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey of Purdue is The Associated Press Player of the Year in men’s college basketbal. He is the first back-to-back winner since Ralph Sampson at Virginia in the 1980s. Edey is a 7-foot-4 center who led his team to its first Final Four since 1980. He received 57 of 62 votes from journalists who vote in the weekly AP Top 25. Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht received three votes and Houston’s Jamal Shead got two.

At Final Four, they turn back the clock with Purdue, NC State and an old-school matchup of big men

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The opener at the Final Four on Saturday might feel like a trip through a time machine. Yes, those are Purdue and North Carolina State — one program here for the first time since 1980, the other trying to write a 21st-century version of college basketball’s greatest story ever told. And yes, those are 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and 6-9 DJ Burns Jr., some 600 pounds worth of center patrolling the paint and dictating a style that has been out of fashion for a decade or more. The winner of the titanic collision will play the UConn-Alabama winner for the title.

Crimson Tide trying to slow down the UConn juggernaut in the Final Four

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alabama coach Nate Oats had to rebuild his roster and replace three assistant coaches. The pieces ended up fitting perfectly. The fast-and-furious Crimson Tide were among one of the nation’s best offenses all season and rolled into the program’s first Final Four. The run has taken Alabama to the desert, where the Tide face the daunting task of trying to stop the juggernaut that is reigning national champion UConn. The Huskies have dominated the NCAA Tournament so far, winning their first four games by an average of 27.8 points. UConn ran off 30 straight points to blow out Illinois in the Elite Eight and is trying to become the first repeat national champion since Florida in 2006-07.

Braves await test results on Strider’s sore elbow following complaints of discomfort in shaky start

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider, Atlanta’s ace and the major league leader in wins and strikeouts last season, will have tests on his right elbow Saturday after complaining about discomfort in Friday night’s game. Strider lasted only four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits. He recorded four strikeouts and struggled with control, walking three batters. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Strider “was complaining about his elbow. … He was uncomfortable with how it was feeling.” When asked when Strider felt the discomfort, Snitker said it “might have been throughout the game.” Snitker said he learned of the issue after Strider left the game. The loss of Strider could be devastating to Atlanta’s rotation. Strider was Snitker’s choice to open the season as the Braves’ No. 1 starter.

Rays reliever says baseballs at Coors Field were `horrible’ after coming out of humidor

DENVER (AP) — Pete Fairbanks couldn’t get a good grip on the baseball. For that, he blamed the humidor at Coors Field. The Tampa Bay Rays’ reliever took issue with the variability of the baseballs Friday after he issued three walks in the ninth inning. That paved the way for Ryan McMahon’s walk-off grand slam as the Colorado Rockies rallied for a 10-7 victory in their home opener. The Rockies installed a humidor room at Coors Field in 2002 to control the moisture level in baseballs, which helps keep them from becoming dried out in Denver’s thin air.

Juan Soto soaks in fan fervor during pinstripes debut, winds up flinging bat and helmet

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto soaked in the fan fervor on his first day in pinstripes and wound up flinging his bat and helmet in response to his futility. Soto went 0 for 4 with a pair of strikeouts, vexed by the wide strike zone of plate umpire Edwin Jiménez. Still, it was a memorable afternoon for the 25-year-old outfielder. He wore customized cleats with “Soto (Heart) NY” written on them along with the city’s skyline and symbols for the B and 4 trains that bring fans to the ballpark. Soto’s first walk-up song was “Empire State of Mind.”

Bryce Harper hears boos at Nationals Park. His three hits help the Phillies beat the Nats 4-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper doubled twice and singled in a run to back Aaron Nola’s 5 2/3 scoreless innings, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 4-0. Harper still hears boos at Nationals Park, more than five years after he left as a free agent. Another former player for the Nationals, Kyle Schwarber, contributed a two-run single in the second inning Friday night. Nola allowed a pair of hits in the third inning and a total of four walks and otherwise was in command. His ERA went way down, from 14.54 to 5.40. All three of Harper’s hits came off Patrick Corbin, who gave up four runs and nine hits in six innings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.