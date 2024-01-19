AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:58 p.m. EST

Raiders remove interim tag and hire Antonio Pierce as their head coach

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas players have lobbied for Antonio Pierce to get the job full time ever since he became the Raiders interim coach at midseason. He got the job on Friday. Pierce is the fourth interim coach the Raiders have elevated. The others were Art Shell, Tom Cable and Marty Feldman. Pierce took over as interim coach on Halloween night after Josh McDaniels was fired. The Raiders went 5-4 under his watch and the team went 8-9 overall.

Atlanta Falcons complete a second interview with former Patriots coach Bill Belichick

ATLANTA (AP) — Bill Belichick has completed his second coaching interview with the Atlanta Falcons, moving closer to joining the franchise that endured its biggest disappointment with him on the opposite sideline. The Falcons also met virtually with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. But all eyes were on Belichick amid reports that he was the team’s top choice and had flown to Atlanta on one of owner Arthur Blank’s private jets. The Falcons haven’t had a winning season since 2017 and have never won a Super Bowl. Belichick is a six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots.

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer earns 1,202nd victory to tie Mike Krzyzewski’s record

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer tied Mike Krzyzewski as winningest coach in college basketball history with her 1,202nd victory, guiding the No. 8 Cardinal past Oregon 88-63 while losing leading scorer Cameron Brink for the final three quarters with a leg injury. VanDerveer can set the record Sunday, when she goes for 1,203 as Stanford hosts Oregon State. A couple dozen former Stanford players are expected to be on hand for the potential milestone. Kiki Iriafen led Stanford with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Chance Gray scored 19 points for Oregon.

Josh Hader agrees to $95 million, 5-year contract with Astros, AP source says

Aa person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that hard-throwing reliever Josh Hader and the Houston Astros have agreed to a $95 million, five-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Hader’s deal can be considered the most lucrative for a relief pitcher, even while falling short of the total dollars in Edwin Díaz’s $102 million, five-year contract with the New York Mets that began last year. Díaz’s contract includes $26.5 million in deferred payments he won’t completely receive until 2042 and was valued at $93.2 million for baseball’s luxury tax.

Murray and Jokic help Nuggets hand Celtics their first loss at home this season, 102-100

BOSTON (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 35 points, Nikola Jokic finished with 34 and the Denver Nuggets held on to hand the Boston Celtics their first home loss of the season 102-100. Jokic added 12 rebounds and nine assists to help the defending NBA champions end the Celtics streak at 20 home victories. It was the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams. Jayson Tatum had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds, but missed a one-legged fadeaway off the rim. He finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Derrick White had 24 points. Kristaps Porzingis added 21.

Judge ends suspension of Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who faces rape charge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has reinstated Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who had been suspended from the team since he was charged with rape in Kansas. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Lawless found that the university had violated Shannon’s civil rights. The judge noted that Shannon has a right to pursue his basketball career and make money from endorsements “while he is presumed innocent of the criminal charges.” Illinois says in a statement that Shannon will be available to participate in practices and games. Shannon was charged on Dec. 5 in Douglas County, Kansas, with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery.

Florida is under NCAA investigation a year after a failed NIL deal with QB signee Jaden Rashada

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s football program is under NCAA investigation a year after a failed name, image and likeness deal worth more than $13 million with former signee Jaden Rashada. The Gators released the NCAA’s notice of inquiry Friday to The Associated Press and the Tampa Bay Times after the newspaper’s lawyers got involved. The NCAA’s letter, dated June 9, 2023, is addressed to school president Ben Sasse and states the NCAA enforcement staff has begun an investigation into the football program. Names of investigators were redacted, and Rashada was not mentioned.

Sports Illustrated employees left in limbo as publisher faces money troubles

The jobs of people who produce Sports Illustrated were in limbo after the company that paid to maintain the iconic brand’s print and digital products told staff that its license was revoked. In an email to employees Friday morning, the Arena Group, which operates Sports Illustrated and related properties, said that because of the revocation, “we will be laying off staff that work on the SI brand.” Authentic later said in a statement it intends to keep Sports Illustrated going. The company is negotiating with Arena and other publishing entities to determine who will do that, according to a person with knowledge of the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly about them.

Jack Burke Jr., Hall of Famer who was the oldest living Masters champion, has died at age 100

Hall of Fame golfer and two-time major champion Jack Burke Jr. has died at age 100. He had been the oldest surviving Masters champion. His passing was confirmed Friday by Steve Timms, the CEO and president of the Houston Golf Association who spoke with Burke’s wife. When Burke finished his playing career, he joined Jimmy Demaret to found Champions Golf Club in Houston. The club went on to host the Ryder Cup, the U.S. Open and most recently the U.S. Women’s Open in 2020. Burke won the PGA Championship and Masters in 1956 among his 16 titles. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Ukraine’s Yastremska into fourth round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Dayana Yastremska is into the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time after she beat 27th-ranked Emma Navarro 6-2, 2-6, 6-1. The Ukrainian qualifier lost in the first round in her past seven Grand Slam events. She’ll next play either 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko or two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka. Zheng Qinwen edged fellow Chinese player Wang Yafan 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (8) in a match tiebreaker to reach the fourth round in Australia for the first time. The 12th-seeded Zheng reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals last year. Men’s No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz plays Shang Juncheng in the afternoon.

