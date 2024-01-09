AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:58 a.m. EST

Ja Morant’s season is over because of a shoulder injury. The Grizzlies say he needs surgery

Ja Morant’s season is over, with the Memphis Grizzlies announcing that their star guard needs surgery to repair a tear in his right shoulder. Morant got hurt in practice on Saturday, the Grizzlies said. He was in a sling for the Grizzlies’ game against Phoenix on Sunday, and then the news came a day later about how serious the issue us. Morant missed the first 25 games of the season while serving an NBA suspension for displaying a gun on social media. He returned and averaged 25.1 points in nine games, with the Grizzlies going 6-3 in those contests.

Column: Tiger Woods and Nike was a partnership for a lifetime until it wasn’t

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Tiger Woods has had two agents and three regular caddies in his 27 years on the PGA Tour. He has used four coaches and four brands of irons. The one constant always has been Nike. Woods and the swoosh were a beautiful partnership from the day he announced he was turning pro in 1996. And now that’s over. Nike co-founder Phil Knight expected Woods to do for golf what Michael Jordan had done for basketball. That part was true. But Nike didn’t get the bounce in business. All it got was great commercials and big moments on TV.

Rays shortstop Wander Franco faces lesser charge as judge analyzes evidence in ongoing probe

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Wander Franco is facing a lesser charge after a judge in the Dominican Republic analyzed evidence that alleges the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl and paid her mother thousands of dollars for her consent. Franco was originally accused of charges including commercial and sexual exploitation and money laundering. Those charges respectively carry up to 30 years, 10 years and 20 years of prison. He now stands accused instead of sexual and psychological abuse, according to a judge’s resolution that The Associated Press obtained on Tuesday. Franco has not been formally accused. If found guilty on the new charge, he could face between two to five years in prison.

The pro tennis tours are trying to cut down on matches that stretch past midnight

The women’s and men’s professional tennis tours have introduced new scheduling guidelines to prevent matches from starting after 11 p.m. except with approval and recommending a 6:30 p.m. start for night sessions at tournaments. The WTA and ATP also announced Tuesday that they are conducting what they called “a strategic review” to try to add more consistency to the kinds of tennis balls used starting in 2025. This follows complaints by players that the week-to-week changes in equipment are problematic and possibly causing more injuries. It’s the latest example of the two tours working together. The tours said the number of matches finishing after midnight has risen considerably in recent years.

What’s next for Jim Harbaugh? Michigan coach faces decision on whether to stay or go back to NFL

HOUSTON (AP) — Michigan’s three-year climb to the summit of college football ended with its 34-13 over Washington in the College Football Playoff championship game. Now the Wolverines and their fans wait and see if Jim Harbaugh stays or goes. Harbaugh deflected all questions about his future, but decision time is drawing near as NFL franchises begin or consider searching for new coaches. Harbaugh looked into NFL jobs the last two years before deciding to stay at Michigan. It’s possible he won’t this time.

Analysis: Victory formation was never meant for the kind of trickery the Saints used against Atlanta

The New Orleans Saints players defied their coaches’ orders and ran for a touchdown out of victory formation against the unsuspecting Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Led by backup quarterback Jameis Winston the players decided to ignore the call and get running back Jamaal Williams into the end zone for the first time all season. That left coach Dennis Allen to get chewed out by his counterpart Arthur Smith on the field after the game and led Allen to apologize for his rogue players afterward. The move added unnecessary risk and embarrassment to the Saints’ blowout of their NFC South rival.

Coach Monty Williams sees growth in Pistons while enduring one of the worst seasons in NBA history

DENVER (AP) — Pistons coach Monty Williams can’t afford to gauge his team’s growth on wins and loses. He doesn’t believe that’s fair. Instead, it’s the little things that make a lasting impression for him. Like everyone showing up for an optional practice. To Williams, it speaks volumes about how a solid foundation is being built even if just about everything else has gone wrong for the Pistons. They’re learning there’s no easy button on a full rebuild. The process takes time and patience. The Pistons are on pace to win just eight games. That would be worse than the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers, who won nine in an 82-game season.

Colts owner Jim Irsay being treated for severe respiratory illness

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is being treated for a severe respiratory illness, team officials have announced. The 64-year-old Irsay has owned the team since his father, Robert, died in January 1997. Jim Irsay started working for the team as a young ballboy in the early 1970s — after his father acquired the team. Following the Colts’ move from Baltimore to Indy in 1984, he became the league’s youngest general manager at age 25. Irsay began running the day-to-day operations in 1995 when his father suffered a stroke. The illness will prevent him from performing Thursday with the Jim Irsay Band in Los Angeles.

Will Johnson, Mike Sainristil and Michigan’s stingy D clamps down on Washington’s deep passing game

HOUSTON (AP) — Will Johnson, Mike Sainristil and No. 1 Michigan’s smothering defense held Michael Penix Jr. and the prolific Washington offense to one touchdown in a 34-13 victory in the College Football Playoff national championship game. The Wolverines came into the game first in yards allowed per game and points allowed per game, but had never faced a dynamic, deep passing game like Washington’s. They turned the Huskies into a dink-and-dunk attack and came up with two key interceptions. Penix, the Heisman runner-up, passed for 255 yards on 51 attempts.

‘It’s going to get crazy’ – What life is like as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25

There have been 61 schools to reach No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. Duke has spent 145 weeks there, more than any other program. UCLA once spent 46 weeks in a row at No. 1. Others have made history by spending a single week as the best team in the land, such as Saint Joseph’s, which ascended to the top spot in 2004 and was promptly beaten by Xavier. So what is life like at No. 1? It is full of attention, for the team and the entire school.

