AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:58 a.m. EDT

New bill to build Athletics stadium on Las Vegas Strip caps Nevada’s cost at $380 million

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics are asking Nevada for $380 million for a 30,000 seat, $1.5 billion retractable roof stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. A bill introduced Friday in the Nevada Legislature details the long-awaited financing plan. Lawmakers have a little more than a week to consider the plan before they adjourn June 5. The bulk of Nevada’s contribution would come from $180 million in transferable tax credits from the state and $120 million in county bonds, which can vary based on interest rate returns. The plan doesn’t directly raise taxes, meaning it needs a simple majority vote in the Senate and Assembly, not two-thirds approval.

Heat still lead East finals, but Celtics roaring back with eye on history

MIAMI (AP) — The Boston Celtics are halfway to history, and that alone has gotten them entry into a very small club. Of the first 150 teams that trailed a best-of-seven series 3-0 in NBA history, just 14 of them found a way to extend the matchup to Game 6. Most are usually eliminated by now. Not the Celtics. They have cut the deficit in the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat to 3-2. They trail the series yet seeming to have all the momentum going into Game 6 in Miami on Saturday night.

Father knows best: Keith Tkachuk’s words came at just the right time for Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Keith Tkachuk never played a game for the Florida Panthers, and hadn’t recorded an assist at the NHL level in nearly 13 years. That is, until March 29. That’s the day he might have had the biggest helper of Florida’s season. A rant on a Toronto radio station that morning by Keith Tkachuk who is a hockey legend and Florida star Matthew Tkachuk’s dad just happened to coincide with the Panthers turning their season around. Hours after the radio interview, Florida beat the Maple Leafs to start a push that led to the Panthers squeaking into the playoffs and ultimately roaring into the Stanley Cup Final.

Golden Knights aim for closeout win; Stars eye comeback entering Game 5 of Western final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alec Martinez was part of the 2014 Los Angeles Kings team that erased a 3-0 first-round series deficit and beat Joe Pavelski and the San Jose Sharks in Game 7. Pavelski and coach Pete DeBoer were the centerpiece of a Sharks comeback from 3-1 down in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs to knock off the Vegas Golden Knights. And now, the Dallas Stars are trying to repeat history trailing 3-1 entering Game 5 of the Western final on Saturday at Vegas.

DeAndre Hopkins released by Arizona Cardinals, team takes big salary cap hit

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have released three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a salary cap move made after they failed to find a trading partner in the offseason. The Cardinals made the move three seasons after acquiring Hopkins in a trade with Houston and signing him to a $54.5 million contract extension. The soon-to-be 31-year-old Hopkins would have counted close to $31 million against the cap this season. His cap hit in dead money is $22.6 million. Hopkins had 221 catches for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 games with Arizona.

Indiana man center of gambling probes involving Alabama, Cincinnati baseball, AP sources say

An Indiana man whose son is a member of the University of Cincinnati baseball team is the bettor at the center of separate college sports gambling investigations, according to two people familiar with the inquiries. One investigation led to the firing of Alabama coach Brad Bohannon earlier this month. The other resulted in two members of Cincinnati’s baseball staff being dismissed this week. The people who identified Bert Neff of Mooresville, Indiana, as being connected to both the Alabama and Cincinnati cases spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither was authorized to speak about ongoing investigations.

Analysis: NFL can’t shake perception it doesn’t care what players and coaches think

Even when the NFL institutes a rule designed to reduce concussions, it can’t shake the perception that it doesn’t care what players and coaches think. The league took a step toward eliminating kickoffs this week by enhancing the touchback rule for a one-year trial with a priority on player safety. The receiving team will now get the ball at its own 25 with a fair catch of a kickoff anywhere behind that yard line. Some of the league’s most prominent coaches criticized the decision.

‘Block’ party over at Colonial for PGA Championship sensation club pro

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — There will be no weekend party at the Colonial for Michael Block. The club pro from California who finished tied for 15th at the PGA Championship was 15 over par over a grueling 36 holes at Colonial. He was exhausted but thankful after the wild ride of the past week. His 4-over 74 on Friday was seven strokes better than his opening round in the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he got a late sponsor’s exemption after Oak Hill. He also has an exemption to play in the RBC Canadian Open in two weeks. So the Block party’s not completely over yet.

Biden celebrates LSU women’s and UConn men’s basketball teams at separate White House events

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has appealed for more support for female athletes during a White House event celebrating Louisiana State’s championship women’s basketball team. The event once appeared in jeopardy after Biden’s wife, Jill, suggested that the losing Iowa team be invited, too. Friday’s ceremony was briefly halted when forward Sa’Myah Smith appeared to collapse on stage. The Bidens lavished praise on the LSU Tigers for their performance and the way they’ve helped advance women’s sports. Neither one mentioned the uproar Jill Biden’s earlier comments caused. Biden also welcomed the UConn men’s championship basketball team to a White House celebration later Friday.

Bayern Munich wins record-extending 11th consecutive Bundesliga title

BERLIN (AP) — Jamal Musiala has scored in the 89th minute to fire Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title with a 2-1 victory in Cologne after Borussia Dortmund could only draw on the final day of the season. Dortmund was held 2-2 at home by Mainz. That allowed Bayern to finish in first place with its better goal difference. Dortmund needed to win to be sure of ending Bayern’s 10-year reign as champion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.