AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:57 p.m. EDT

Clark, Iowa end perfect South Carolina season in Final Four

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark had another sensational game with 41 points to help Iowa spoil South Carolina’s perfect season with a 77-73 victory in the Final Four. The spectacular junior guard, who has back-to-back 40-point games, now has the Hawkeyes in a spot they’ve never been in before — one victory away from a national championship. They’ll have to beat another SEC team to do that as Iowa will face LSU in the title game on Sunday afternoon after the Tigers beat Virginia Tech in the other national semifinal. The loss ended a spectacular season for the defending champion Gamecocks (36-1), who were trying to become the 10th team to go through a season unbeaten.

Mulkey, LSU women rally in Final Four, reach 1st title game

DALLAS (AP) — LSU is going to the women’s national championship game for the first time. Alexis Morris scored 27 points, Angel Reese had 24 and the Tigers beat top-seeded Virginia Tech 79-72 in a national semifinal game. The Tigers are in their second season since coach Kim Mulkey returned to her home state to take over an LSU program that once lost five consecutive national semifinal games. LSU will play Sunday against the winner of the South Carolina-Iowa semifinal. Elizabeth Kitley had 18 points for Virginia Tech, the ACC champion that was in the Final Four for the first time.

Purdue’s Zach Edey named AP men’s player of the year

Purdue’s Zach Edey was a near-unanimous choice as The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year. Edey received all but one vote from a 58-person media panel, with Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis receiving the other. The 7-foot-4 Canadian was sixth nationally in scoring at 22.3 points per game and second in rebounding at 12.8.

Marquette’s Shaka Smart voted men’s AP coach of the year

Shaka Smart was voted the AP men’s basketball coach of the year after leading Marquette to regular-season and Big East Tournament titles. He received 24 of 58 votes from a national panel to beat out Kansas State coach Jerome Tang, who had 13 votes, and Kelvin Sampson of Houston, who received 10. The voting began with the conclusion of the regular season and closed before the start of the NCAA Tournament. The Golden Eagles were a No. 2 seed and lost in the second round to Michigan State. Smart is the second Marquette coach to win AP coach of the year after Al McGuire in 1971.

UConn players navigate Ramadan fast during Final Four

HOUSTON (AP) — For UConn players Adama Sanogo, Samson Johnson and Hassan Diarra a traditional pregame meal before Saturday night’s national semifinal against Miami won’t be possible. The three are Muslims who observe Ramadan and adhere to a strict fast from dawn until sunset daily until April 20. With the sun setting in Houston just 10 minutes before the 7:49 p.m. tipoff, the players will only have time to scarf down a snack and down a drink before taking the court.

All female officials in women’s Final Four for 1st time ever

DALLAS (AP) — The NCAA has an entirely female crew working the national semifinals and championship game at the women’s Final Four this weekend. It’s the first time that’s ever happened according to the organization. The NCAA is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX this year, which makes it fitting that there’s all-female crews. Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks is only the third Black male to lead his team to the Final Four. He joined good friend Quentin Hillsman, who took Syracuse to the title game in 2016. Winthrop McGriff helped Cheyney make the Final Four in 1984.

Final Four: At Florida Atlantic, it’s not ‘F-A-Who?’ anymore

HOUSTON (AP) — Nobody will ever mistake Tobacco Road for 777 Glades Road, which is the address of one of history’s most unexpected Final Four party crashers. But there in the upscale retirement town of Boca Raton, Florida, sits one of the fastest-growing, most-diverse college campuses that very few basketball fans had heard of until this month. Florida Atlantic University has barreled its way onto the sport’s biggest stage. It has added “Final Four” to a hoops resume that could have been scribbled down on the back of a cocktail napkin until now.

Wimbledon drops ban on Russians, lets them play as neutrals

LONDON (AP) — Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at Wimbledon as neutral athletes after the All England Club reversed its ban from last year. The players must sign declarations of neutrality and comply with “appropriate conditions.” That includes not expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Other tennis tournaments have allowed Russian and Belarusian players to compete as neutrals. The All England Club says it considers “alignment between the Grand Slams to be increasingly important in the current tennis environment.” This year’s Wimbledon tournament will start on July 3. The women’s final is scheduled for July 15 and the men’s final on July 16.

Rodgers moves into 3-shot lead at Valero Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Patrick Rodgers took a step toward his first PGA Tour victory — and his first Masters appearance — on Friday, shooting a 5-under 67 to take a three-stroke lead midway through the second round of the weather-delayed Valero Texas Open. Rodgers, who finished his opening-round 66 on Friday morning, birdied four of the final five holes in his second round at TPC San Antonio to post 11-under 133. Corey Conners was 8 under after a 72. Michael Thompson shot 68 and was another shot behind. With the tournament in catch-up mode because of hours-long fog delays on Thursday morning, the afternoon half of the draw had no chance of finishing on Friday.

Gianna Clemente making name for herself in return to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Gianna Clemente (cluh-MENT) is back at Augusta National. But it’s under different circumstances. She was a 9-year-old finalist in the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship in 2017. Six years later, she is the youngest player to make the cut in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. That means the 15-year-old will tee it up at the home of the Masters on Saturday. Clemente is making a name for herself. She lost in the finals of the U.S. Junior Girls last summer. And then she made it through Monday qualifying in three straight LPGA Tour events. Rose Zhang leads the tournament by five shots.

