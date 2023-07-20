AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:57 a.m. EDT

Kerr’s Women’s World Cup in doubt, but she still helps inspire Australia to win against Ireland

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia got off to a winning start at the Women’s World Cup by beating Ireland 1-0 despite the absence of star striker Sam Kerr. Steph Catley swept home a 52nd-minute penalty to end Ireland’s resistance and spark an eruption of joy from fans inside Stadium Australia. There was no shortage of relief from the majority of the 75,784-strong crowd after the tournament co-hosts struggled early without the country’s all-time leading scorer. Kerr injured her calf muscle on the eve of Australia’s opening game. The Matildas captain and face of the tournament will also miss the Australia’s second Group B game against Nigeria because of a calf muscle injury.

Live updates | Rory McIlroy begins his quest to end nine-year majors drought

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Rory McIlroy has begun a much anticipated start in the British Open. McIlroy has been the primary focus this week as he tries to end nine years without a major. He won the last time the British Open was at Royal Liverpool. McIlroy is among the last groups to tee off. He sent his opening tee shot well to the right. He missed his next tee shot well to the right. And he started with a par and a 5-foot birdie putt. McIlroy is playing with Masters champion Jon Rahm and former U.S. Open and Olympic champion Justin Rose.

Judge on possibility of Ohtani breaking his AL home run mark: ‘Records are meant to be broken’

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge says it would be exciting if Shohei Ohtani approaches the American League season home record the New York Yankees star set last year. Ohtani started Wednesday Ohtani with 35 homers in 94 games, on pace to hit 60. Judge hit 62 last year, one more than Maris in 1961. Judge says: “Records are meant to be broken, It would be exciting for the game if he we went out there and got 63-plus. So, we’ll see what happens.” Ohtani set an Angels record with 15 home runs in June.

Stephen Curry touts his ‘Underrated’ mindset in new documentary on Davidson years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When he was younger, Stephen Curry always heard the scrutiny about his size and stature and how he looked years younger than most everybody else coming out of Davidson College. He decided to embrace that and make it his mantra: Underrated. On Friday, the story of Curry’s developmental years before NBA stardom will be told in the release of his Apple TV+ documentary, “Stephen Curry: Underrated.”

Hazing remains ingrained in team sports and experts say they see increase in sexualized attacks

From high school to the professional leagues, hazing is ingrained in teams sports in the United States. Studies have shown that almost half of all students say they experienced hazing in high school. At Northwestern, allegations of hazing in the football program led to the firing of longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald. The school is facing multiple lawsuits. Experts believe hazing happens more than people think and incidents seems to be getting more severe and more sexualized.

Americans descend on New Zealand to cheer for the US women’s soccer team

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — An estimated 20,000 Americans are coming to New Zealand for the Women’s World Cup and many have arrived in the days before the U.S. women’s team plays its opener against Vietnam on Saturday. The fans of the U.S. women’s team who are making the journey have a Facebook group with about 9,000 members. There may not be many more veteran American fans than Steff Colonna. She is attending her third Women’s World Cup. Colonna says “they represent our country and they represent a sport, and what they’re doing for women’s sports is awesome.”

Sinclair seeks elusive Women’s World Cup title in 6th appearance for Canada

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Christine Sinclair hopes her sixth appearance at the Women’s World Cup will finally land Canada the elusive title. Canada begins tournament play Friday against Nigeria. Sinclair is the most prolific scorer in international soccer, and has one Olympic gold medal and two bronzes, but has never won the world’s biggest tournament. The Philippines face Switzerland on Friday, and Spain against Costa Rica closes the second day of tournament play.

Reeling Yankees show frustration at end of disappointing trip

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — If anyone didn’t think the New York Yankees are frustrated over their latest struggles, Carlos Rodón and Tommy Kahnle visibly displayed it on Wednesday. Rodón sarcastically blew a kiss while walking to the dugout after the second inning and Kahnle took out his frustrations on a cooling fan in the dugout during the Yankees’ 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The loss marked the first time in 14 years the Yankees were swept in a three-game series by the Angels and completed a 1-5 road trip that saw them drop to last place in the AL East. They have dropped four straight and nine of their last 11 after winning seven of their previous 10.

The next chapter of Lionel Messi’s career begins Friday at 18,000-seat DRV PNK Stadium

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi will make his Inter Miami debut Friday at DRV PNK Stadium, ushering in the next chapter of his career. He announced June 7 that he would join Inter Miami after months of speculation. Almost immediately, the club had to rush renovations to the stadium to accommodate the added attention. Inter Miami has played its home matches at the 18,000-seat stadium. Bleachers were added last week to the northeast and southeast corners of the stadium, increasing capacity by about 3,000 seats.

A new cricket league is underway in the busy US sports market. Organizers believe it can stick

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A new U.S. pro cricket league has made its debut in Texas. Major League Cricket organizers believe the time is right for getting cricket to stick in a country that knows precious little about the game. A former minor league baseball stadium in the Dallas area has been converted into a cricket pitch. The tournament-style format is temporary. The plan is for a home-and-home league involving the six cities currently represented. That’s several years down the road. A competitive salary cap has brought plenty of the sport’s top players. Co-founder Sameer Mehta says investors are in it for the long haul.

