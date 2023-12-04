AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:56 p.m. EST

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence injures right ankle against Bengals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has injured his right ankle in Monday night’s game against Cincinnati. Left tackle Walker Little stepped on Lawrence’s ankle, causing him to twist it as he was sacked. Lawrence tried to get up, but dropped to the ground, ripped off his helmet and threw it in disgust. He was helped off the field and into the tunnel for X-rays. It ended an otherwise stellar night for Lawrence, who completed 22 of 29 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jake Browning threw for 354 yards and a touchdown in his second career start, and the Cincinnati Bengals stunned the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in overtime Monday. Browning also ran for a score as the Bengals won on a Monday night for the first time since 1990 on Evan McPherson’s 48-yard field goal in the extra frame. This one was shocking and potentially costly for the Jaguars, who lost quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a right ankle injury late in the fourth quarter.

Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St WR Harrison Jr.

LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. The Heisman winner will be announced Saturday in New York. With Nix and Penix, the Pac-12 has two Heisman finalists for the first time since 2010 when Stanford’s Andrew Luck was the runner-up to Auburn’s Cam Newton, and Oregon running back LaMichael James finished third in the balloting. The Pac-12 is in its final season with its current membership before 10 schools depart.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a high right ankle sprain

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a high right ankle sprain. Pickett had the procedure done less than 24 hours after a 24-10 loss to Arizona. Pickett was injured in the second quarter when Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter fell on his at the end of a 2-yard scramble. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Mitch Trubisky will start for Pittsburgh when the Steelers host New England on Thursday.

Analysis: With expansion coming, good riddance to the 4-team playoff after unprecedented snub of FSU

There will be plenty to miss when college football undergoes myriad changes next season. A traditional Pac-12. Regional conferences and rivalries. The Rose Bowl kicking off on New Year’s Day, just about the time the New Year’s Eve hangover fades away. A College Football Playoff with not enough spots to accommodate deserving teams? Good riddance. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo says change is hard, but the 12-team playoff is something to look forward to.

Buckeyes’ McCord, OU’s Gabriel, Oregon State’s Chiles top names in portal as 30-day window opens

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord, Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel and Oregon State’s Aidan Chiles led a parade of quarterbacks into the transfer portal on the first day of a 30-day window football players can put their names out in search of another opportunity. Arizona State’s Drew Pyne, Utah’s Bryson Barnes and Baylor’s Blake Shapen also entered the portal. McCord threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions. Gabriel ranks in the top 10 in Division I history in yards passing and passing touchdowns. Recruiting website 247Sports lists Chiles as the No. 2 player in the portal.

Haliburton’s triple-double and late 4-point play help Pacers oust Celtics from NBA tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton recorded the first triple-double of his career and completed a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:33 left as the surprising Indiana Pacers ousted the Boston Celtics from the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 122-112 quarterfinal victory. Haliburton finished with 26 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds as the Pacers improved to 5-0 in the tournament. They’ll face Milwaukee or New York in Thursday’s semifinals at Las Vegas. Jayson Tatum had 32 points and Jaylen Brown added 30 for the Celtics, who tied the score seven times in the final 6 1/2 minutes before Haliburton’s big basket.

Waiting for Shohei: MLB free-agent market slow as Ohtani mulls big money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Big-name free agents appear in no hurry to strike deals at the winter meetings, biding time until Shohei Ohtani potentially breaks the record for richest contract set 4 1/2 years ago by Mike Trout. And Japanese free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto could be holding up the starting pitching market. Ohtani, the two-way unicorn who has won two of the last three AL MVP awards for the Los Angeles Angels, is expected to get a deal topping $500 million — Trout’s contract was for $426.5 million over 12 years. And that’s with Ohtani sidelined from pitching until 2025 following elbow surgery.

Arizona rises to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll; Gonzaga and North Carolina crack top 10, Duke tumbles

Arizona is No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Wildcats rose one spot to reach the top spot for the first time since January 2014. Preseason No. 1 Kansas is up to second after beating reigning NCAA champion Connecticut. Houston was No. 3, followed by Purdue after falling from No. 1 to fourth. No. 7 Gonzaga and No. 9 North Carolina each cracked the top 10 for the first time this season. No. 23 Wisconsin, No. 24 Clemson and No. 25 San Diego State were the week’s new additions. They replaced Villanova, Mississippi State and Alabama.

UConn falls to worst ranking in 30 years in women’s AP Top 25; South Carolina, UCLA stay atop poll

UConn fell to its worst ranking in 30 years when the Huskies dropped to 17th in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll, The last time the Huskies were ranked this low was the second poll of the 1993-94 season when they were 18th. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 choice. UCLA, N.C. State, Iowa and Texas rounded out the top five.

