AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:56 p.m. EDT

Nowell breaks NCAA assist record, KSU beats MSU 98-93 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Markquis Nowell broke the NCAA Tournament record for assists in a game with 19, his last two on spectacular passes in the final minute of overtime, and Kansas State beat Michigan State 98-93 in a Sweet 16 thriller at Madison Square Garden. Playing in his hometown and fighting through a second-half ankle injury, Nowell found Keyontae Johnson for a reverse alley-oop with 52 seconds left in OT to give the Wildcats the lead for good in this back-and-forth East Region semifinal. Nowell finished with 20 points and five steals. A.J. Hoggard led Michigan State with 25 points. Kansas State will face Florida Atlantic for a berth in the Final Four.

Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight, bounces Tennessee

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Atlantic, playing in just its second NCAA Tournament, moved within a victory of the Final Four by using a second-half push led by Michael Forrest to beat fourth-seeded Tennessee 62-55. The ninth-seeded Owls will play third-seeded Kansas State in the East Region final at Madison Square Garden. Johnell Davis lead the Owls with 15 points and Forrest finished with 11, eight in a crucial second-half run when FAU took control. The Volunteers, who were looking for just the second Elite Eight appearance in program history, shot 33% — including 6 of 23 from 3-point range. Josiah-Jordan James and Jonas Aidoo scored 10 points apiece.

Track bans transgender athletes, tightens rules for Semenya

Track and field has banned transgender athletes from international competition while adopting new regulations that could keep Caster Semenya and other athletes with differences in sex development from competing. The World Athletics Council adopted the same rules as swimming did last year in deciding to bar athletes who have transitioned from male to female and have gone through male puberty. No such athletes currently compete at the highest elite levels of track. World Athletics president Seb Coe said the updates for athletes with differences in sex development, such as Semenya, will have to undergo hormone-suppressing treatment for six months before competing to be eligible for events outside of the previously restricted range of 400 meters to a mile.

NHL team won’t wear Pride jerseys, citing new Russian law

A National Hockey League team with a Russian player has decided against wearing special warmup jerseys to commemorate Pride Night, citing an anti-gay Kremlin law that could imperil Russian athletes when they return home. The Chicago Blackhawks will not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys before Sunday’s game against Vancouver. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. The decision was made by the Blackhawks following discussions with security officials within and outside the franchise, a person familiar with the situation told the AP on Wednesday. Two Canadian players on the Florida Panthers decided not to wear Pride-themed jerseys on Thursday night, while Russian star Sergei Bobrovsky took part in warmups in one.

Mavs owner Cuban plans protest over free bucket for Warriors

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he plans to protest a two-point loss to Golden State after a confusing sequence led to an uncontested basket for the Warriors. Kevon Looney had an easy dunk on an inbounds play with the Mavericks lined up on their offensive end after a timeout late in the third quarter of Golden State’s 127-125 victory. The Mavericks thought they had the ball after official Andy Nagy pointed in Golden State’s direction for possession but then quickly pointed to the Dallas bench to indicate a timeout. Cuban says it was the “Worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA.”

Soundtrack of this year’s March Madness begins with ‘CLANK!’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Iowa State was quick to say that its miserable shooting performance in the NCAA Tournament had nothing to do with some wonky rims in Greensboro, North Carolina. Nevertheless, the Cyclones were among the many teams that struggled during the opening weekend, especially from the 3-point line. In fact, the shooting percentage from beyond the arc is on pace to set a record low since it was added for the 1987 tournament. Division I teams shot at a 34% clip from 3 during the regular season, or nearly 3% better than they have during the Big Dance. And eight of 68 teams have had their worst 3-point shooting games of the season during the NCAA Tournament.

Phils’ Hoskins tears knee, expected to miss significant time

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins needs surgery for a torn ACL after injuring his left knee while fielding a grounder in a spring training game and is expected to miss a significant amount of time. The Phillies did not say when Hoskins would have the surgery or exactly how long the slugging first baseman might be sidelined. Hoskins hit 30 homers with 79 RBIs last season for the reigning National League champions. He was backing up to play a chopper on Thursday when the ball popped out of his glove. Hoskins, a free agent at the end of the season who turned 30 last week, hit six homers in Philadelphia’s playoff run last season. The Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Rory McIlroy powers his way to another win in Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rory McIlroy is really digging the long ball at the Dell Match Play. He capped off his victory against Denny McCarthy by driving the 375-yard closing hole to just inside 4 feet for an eagle that was conceded. It was a brilliant display of power at Austin Country Club. McIlroy is leading a parade of undefeated top seeds into the final round of group play. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele also are 2-0 going into Friday. They still have work to do. That’s not the case for 20 players who already are eliminated.

Inflategate? Bouncy basketballs hot topic at March Madness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Players and coaches in the NCAA Tournament may be breathing life into a new controversy: Inflategate. Last weekend’s first and second-round games were plagued by low shooting percentages from 3-point range. Some have suggested that slick or excessively inflated basketballs may have been the culprit. Players and coaches with No. 1 overall seed Alabama have brought up the subject in the locker room. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats believes one solution would be for the NCAA to adopt a standardized ball for all Division I teams. But he thinks good defense is a more likely explanation for poor shooting during the tournament.

Women hope Sweet 16 next step to own March Madness TV deal

Women’s college basketball believes it has the makings for a hit reality TV show. Those engaged in the sport hope to give network execs another glimpse this weekend of why they need to ante up during March Madness. The TV contract is up next summer and the NCAA is expected to decide by the fall if the women’s tournament will become a separate entity or continue to be bundled with all the other championships excluding men’s basketball and football. With many of the metrics heading in a positive direction, the amount of money the NCAA could get for television or streaming rights could easily offset the financial losses the tournament has every year and make it profitable.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.