AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:56 p.m. EDT

Timberwolves take 2-0 lead on Suns behind 25 points and ace defense from Jaden McDaniels

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points for a career best in the playoffs and spearheaded another stifling defensive performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 105-93 victory over the Phoenix Suns to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series. Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert each added 18 points to help the Timberwolves offset the smothering of Anthony Edwards by the Suns. He went 3 for 12 from the floor for 15 points. Game 3 is in Phoenix on Friday. Minnesota has held a 2-0 series lead one other time in franchise history, against Denver in the first round in 2004.

Bobrovsky makes incredible save during Panthers-Lightning playoff game

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky might have had the save of the year. The Panthers’ goaltender was facing the other way when Tampa Bay’s Matt Dumba had a chance at what looked it would be an easy goal in Game 2 of the teams’ NHL playoff series on Tuesday night. Dumba had nothing but net to shoot at — and Bobrovsky, without his stick and diving blindly at a puck he couldn’t see — somehow made the save.

Havertz scores 2 as Arsenal routs Chelsea 5-0 to cement Premier League lead

LONDON (AP) — Kai Havertz scored twice against his former team and Ben White also got a brace as Arsenal brushed aside a dismal Chelsea side 5-0 for its biggest league win over its London rival. The win ensures Arsenal will go into the weekend atop the Premier League standings, lifting it three points in front of Liverpool ahead of Wednesday’s Merseyside derby at Everton. Manchester City is now four points back before it plays at Brighton on Thursday, with another game in hand. For Chelsea, it was another dispiriting loss after a 1-0 defeat to Man City in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday that ended any hope of finishing a disappointing season on a high note.

Caitlin Clark is set to sign a new Nike deal valued at $28 million over 8 years, reports say

Caitlin Clark appears to be on the cusp of setting another record. The most prolific scorer in NCAA Division I history and No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft is preparing to sign a second contract with Nike, this one paying $28 million over eight years and coming with a signature shoe. The Wall Street Journal and The Athletic reported the pending deal, citing unnamed people familiar with the negotiations between the sportswear giant and Clark’s agents. Excel Sports Management, which represents Clark, declined to comment. Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

US government agrees to $138.7M settlement over FBI’s botching of Larry Nassar assault allegations

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is paying a $138.7 million to settle more than 100 claims that it badly mishandled allegations of sexual assault against Larry Nassar in 2015 and 2016. It was a critical time gap that allowed the sports doctor to continue preying on victims before his arrest. Nassar worked at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics. He’s serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes, including Olympians. For more than a year, FBI agents in Indianapolis and Los Angeles had knowledge of allegations against Nassar but apparently took no action.

NBA says Tyrese Maxey was fouled — twice — before turnover that led to Knicks’ go-ahead shot

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey was fouled twice before his turnover that led to the go-ahead 3-pointer by Donte DiVincenzo in the New York Knicks’ victory over the 76ers in Game 2. That’s according to the NBA’s report on the officiating that the league released Tuesday. The league also says 76ers coach Nick Nurse was attempting to call a timeout that was “neither recognized nor granted by the officials” at the start of the possession. The league says Jalen Brunson grabbed Maxey’s jersey to prevent him from cleanly catching a pass before Josh Hart made lower body contact that caused the All-Star guard to fall.

Kawhi Leonard returns to the Clippers’ lineup for Game 2 against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored four points in the first half of his return for the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their playoff series against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Leonard received the loudest cheers of anyone in the Clippers’ starting lineup when he was introduced. He shot 2 of 6 from the floor in he first half, when the Clippers trailed 45-41 at the break. Leonard came back after missing three weeks because of right knee inflammation. He wasn’t under a minutes restriction. He played seven minutes in first quarter and 10 in the second. The Clippers beat the Mavs 109-97 in Game 1 while Leonard watched from the bench.

Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-3 win over Capitals for 2-0 series lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist and the Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers held on to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Jack Roslovic and K’Andre Miller also scored for the Rangers, and Erik Gustafsson and Alexis Lafreniere each had two assists. Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 shots. New York has won four straight and 12 of its last 15 games. Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist, and Connor McMichael and Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren finished with 23 saves. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Friday at Washington.

Pascal Siakam leads resurgent Pacers offense in 125-108 victory that evens series with Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 37 points and the Indiana Pacers overcame another fantastic first-half performance from Damian Lillard to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 125-108 and tie their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at one game apiece. Indiana snapped a 10-game playoff losing streak that began with a Game 7 loss to Cleveland in a first-round series in 2018. The Pacers were swept by Boston in 2019 and by Miami in 2020. Lillard had 26 points by halftime and finished with 34. But he didn’t get enough help with Giannis Antetokounmpo again sidelined with a strained left calf.

Timberwolves dispute between Taylor and Lore, Rodriguez over ownership moves to mediation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves ownership dispute is moving into mediation. The first session toward determining whether Glen Taylor will remain controlling owner or cede to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez has been scheduled for May 1, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details were not being publicized. Taylor announced March 28 he was halting the last phase of the $1.5 billion deal because Lore and Rodriguez did not meet the deadline for the final payment that was to transfer an additional 40% stake of the club.

