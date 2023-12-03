AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:56 a.m. EST

AP Top 25: Michigan is No. 1 for first time in 26 seasons, Georgia’s streak on top ends at 24 weeks

Michigan is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since its won its last the national championship in 1997, and Georgia slipped to No. 6 after its 29-game winning streak was snapped by Alabama. Michigan received 51 first-place votes. No. 2 Washington had 11 first-place votes. Texas was No. 3 and Florida State No. 4. Alabama moved up three spots to No. 5. The Bulldogs had their string of 24 straight weeks at No. 1 snapped. It is the second longest in AP poll history behind Southern California’s 33 straight from 2003-05.

No SEC? Unbeaten P5 but left out? Final 4-team College Football Playoff will be unlike any other

The four-team version of the College Football Playoff is going out with drama and controversy. Championship weekend created as many questions as answers for the CFP committee and Sunday’s selections will be the first in the 10-year history of the system where the field is truly hard to predict. No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Washington appear to be safely in. No. 4 Florida State, No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama gave the 13-member committee a lot to think about Saturday night.

No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia 27-24 for SEC title. Both teams await postseason fate

ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama is again top dog in the Southeastern Conference — and perhaps headed to the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide ended Georgia’s 29-game winning streak with a 27-24 victory over the No. 1 Bulldogs in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Now the big question: Is Georgia’s bid for a third straight national title over? Iron Bowl hero Jalen Milroe threw a pair of touchdown passes and No. 8 Alabama’s defense dominated much of the way after giving up a score on Georgia’s opening possession. It was a compelling playoff statement for a Bama team that lost to Texas early in the season.

Kirby Smart says ‘no question’ Georgia belongs in College Football Playoff after loss to Alabama

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart challenged the College Football Playoff selection committee to believe what that see when judging his No. 1 Bulldogs following the end of their 29-game winning streak. Smart also reminded the committee that in the CFP era, no team at the top of the playoff ranking has fallen out of the playoff by losing in a conference championship game. Smart had to start lobbying the committee because his team lost 27-24 to No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game. He says he has “no question” Georgia is “one of the best four teams, 100 percent.”

Houston hires Tulane coach Willie Fritz to replace the fired Dana Holgorsen

HOUSTON (AP) — Willie Fritz has been hired as Houston’s coach, replacing Dana Holgorsen, who was fired a week ago after five seasons with the Cougars. Fritz spent the last eight seasons at Tulane, where he was named American Athletic Conference coach of the year in the last two seasons. Fritz has led Tulane to consecutive AAC championship games. The Green Wave lost to SMU 26-14 in the AAC title game Saturday to end the regular season 11-2.

The NBA’s in-season tournament quarterfinals are here. Next stop: Las Vegas

It’s four regular-season games in early December. Ordinarily, they’d be forgotten shortly after the final buzzer. That likely won’t happen this time. The NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament has reached the knockout stage. Quarterfinal games on Monday and Tuesday will decide which four teams go to Las Vegas later this week to play for the NBA Cup and the bulk of a prize pool that will total about $18 million. Monday’s games have Boston visiting Indiana and New Orleans going to Sacramento. On Tuesday, it’ll be New York at Milwaukee and Phoenix at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thunder rally after allowing late 30-0 run and defeat Mavericks 126-120

DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Williams scored 23 points and Oklahoma City rallied after allowing Dallas’ NBA-record 30-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Mavericks 126-120. The spurt took the Mavericks from a 111-87 deficit to a 117-111 lead with 4:18 to play. The NBA said the previous record in the play-by-play era was a 29-0 run by Cleveland against Milwaukee on Dec. 6, 2009. Dallas led 120-118 before the Thunder scored the game’s final eight points. Luka Doncic, who missed Dallas’ previous welcoming a newborn daughter, recorded his 59th career regular-season triple-double with 36 points, 18 assists and 15 assists in a season-high 46 minutes.

No. 2 Michigan beats No. 18 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title, likely to claim top playoff seed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Blake Corum scored twice, tying the school record for touchdown runs with 55, and No. 2 Michigan beat No. 18 Iowa 26-0 on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game to likely take the top seed in the College Football Playoff. With coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sideline for the first time in four weeks, the Wolverines (13-0, No. 2 CFP) routed Iowa (10-3, No. 16 CFP) to win three straight outright conference crowns for the first time in school history. And with No. 1 Georgia falling to No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference title game, Harbaugh and the Wolverines are poised — finally — to claim the top playoff seed and reach No. 1.

No. 4 Florida State beats No. 15 Louisville 16-6 for ACC title, but could miss playoff at 13-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Florida State made things as difficult as possible on the College Football Playoff selection committee, using a dominant defensive performance to beat No. 15 Louisville 16-6 on Saturday night for the fourth-ranked Seminoles’ first Atlantic Coast Conference championship since 2014. The Seminoles moved to 13-0, but even that doesn’t guarantee a spot in the four-team playoff. No Power Five team has ever gone unbeaten, won its conference title and failed to make the playoff. But with starting quarterback Jordan Travis out for the season with a leg injury, Florida State is in danger of becoming the first. Down to their third-string QB, the Seminoles stuck to a conservative game plan against Louisville.

Ewers throws 4 TDs as No. 7 Texas bids farewell to Big 12 with 49-21 title win over Oklahoma State

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Seventh-ranked Texas is leaving the Big 12 with bookend championships. Quinn Ewers set a career high by throwing for 452 yards with four touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over No. 19 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. The Southeastern Conference-bound and 12-1 Longhorns won the title in the Big 12’s inaugural 1996 season, plus 2005 and 2009. Ewers completed 35 of 46 passes and his touchdowns went to four different receivers. The biggest one was 362-pound defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, the Outland Trophy finalist who lined up as a tight end for a 2-yard score.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.