AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:55 a.m. EST

US to receive gold medals in wake of figure skater Valieva’s Olympic DQ

International Olympic officials have told counterparts in the United States that their figure skating team will receive gold medals now that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been disqualified for doping. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee received word Monday night that the IOC received word from skating’s international federation that the U.S. team will be declared the winners. The Associated Press saw an email sent from the IOC to the USOPC saying it “is now in position to award the medals in accordance with the ranking, which has to be established by the International Skating Union.”

Russian figure skaters set to get Olympic bronze ahead of Canada despite Valieva’s disqualification

GENEVA (AP) — The Russia figure skating team still stands to get bronze medals from the 2022 Beijing Olympics despite the disqualification of Kamila Valieva in a doping case. The International Skating Union has published an updated result. The United States has moved into the gold medal position and Japan has been upgraded to silver from bronze. But the demoted Russians get bronze by one point ahead of Canada. The ISU’s amended standings from the Beijing competition strips Valieva’s maximum 10 points from each of her two events but does not add a point to the other teams below her.

Analysis: Despite all the heartbreaks and mistakes, the future looks bright for the Lions and Ravens

There’s hope for downtrodden Detroit and bummed out Baltimore after the Lions and Ravens blew their shots at reaching the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs learned their lessons from a loss to Cincinnati in the AFC championship two years ago to reach two straight Super Bowls. They’ll face the San Francisco 49ers, who bounced back from a 31-7 rout at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles a year ago to reach the Super Bowl with a historic comeback against the Lions on Sunday.

Las Vegas’ first Super Bowl is driving record prices on the secondary ticket market

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tickets on at least one secondary-market site are the most expensive in Super Bowl history. The prices underscore the anticipation of the game’s Las Vegas debut between the defending champion and what likely is the most popular team in the West. As well as the possibility Taylor Swift will be on hand when the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11. The average purchase price on TickPick was $9,815 on Monday morning. That is nearly double the final average price of $5,795 for last year’s game between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. Current prices could decline before the game.

Analysis: Adam Silver earned his new deal to remain as commissioner of the NBA

Adam Silver works for the NBA’s owners, who have seen their franchise values soar over the last decade. He doesn’t work for the players, but they seem to be rather enjoying how their bank accounts are getting stuffed as well. It’s a win-win. And that means keeping him around is seemingly a no-brainer. Silver and the league’s owners agreeing on an extension for him to remain as commissioner of the NBA for years to come makes sense on every possible level. Owners are making money. Players are making money. Fans are happily spending lots of money, as proven by the league setting attendance records.

If not now, when? The Ravens were excellent this season but still came up short against Kansas City

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens head into the offseason lamenting an opportunity that got away. Baltimore finished with the best record and best point differential in the NFL and beat other top teams in surprisingly convincing fashion down the stretch. But in their most important test last weekend, the Ravens still couldn’t completely break through against the team that’s dominated the AFC of late. Baltimore didn’t seem outclassed in its 17-10 loss to Kansas City, but the Ravens were way too mistake-prone after falling behind early.

Edwards scores 27 as Timberwolves top Thunder 107-101 in a matchup of Western Conference leaders

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 27 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-101 in a matchup of teams that entered the night tied atop the Western Conference standings. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Rudy Gobert added 12 points and 17 rebounds for Minnesota, which had lost three of five. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points and Jalen Williams added 20 for the Thunder, who lost their second straight after a five-game win streak. The teams split their four meetings this season.

Jokic gets triple-double, Nuggets spoil Doc Rivers’ debut as Bucks coach with 113-107 win

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic spoiled Doc Rivers’ debut as Milwaukee coach by recording his 14th triple-double of the season in the Denver Nuggets’ 113-107 victory over the Bucks. Jokic finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists. Jamal Murray scored 35 for the Nuggets, who gained separation with a late 8-0 run. The game was a chance for Rivers to size up his built-to-win-now squad. Rivers was lured out of his role as an analyst to take over for first-year Bucks coach Adrian Griffin, who was fired after 43 games and a 30-13 record. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 12 rebounds as the Bucks began a five-game trip.

The Super Bowl is set: Mahomes and the Chiefs will face Purdy and the 49ers

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Las Vegas with a chance for a rare repeat while facing the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch from four years ago. The Chiefs beat Lamar Jackson and the No. 1-seeded Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. Brock Purdy later rallied the No. 1-seeded 49ers to a 34-31 victory over Detroit in the NFC title game. The Chiefs will try to become the first back-to-back champions since New England during the 2003-04 seasons. The 49ers seek a record-tying sixth Super Bowl title in their eighth appearance.

UConn, Purdue stay atop AP Top 25 while chaos ensues as Duke, Wisconsin, Iowa State make big jumps

UConn remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll as the top five stayed the same from last week. The Huskies did pick up four more first-place votes and had 48 of the 63 from the national media panel. Purdue stayed at No. 2. North Carolina is No. 3, Houston is fourth and Tennessee is fifth. Wisconsin moved up seven spots to sixth and Duke climbed five to No. 7, while Iowa State made the biggest jump from No. 23 to No. 12. Alabama and TCU are back in the poll. Memphis and Colorado State dropped out.

