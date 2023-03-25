AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:55 a.m. EDT

Crazy Eight: No top seeds among last 8 in March Madness

LAS VEGAS (AP) — March has gone from madness to unprecedented. With Miami’s win over Houston and San Diego State’s takedown of Alabama, the men’s NCAA Tournament will not have a No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight for the first time since seeding began in 1979. Purdue, Kansas, Houston and Alabama are all gone, ensuring the Final Four will not have a No. 1 team for the first time since 2011 and the third overall. The four teams deemed by the NCAA to be the best in the country combined to win five tournament games this year. That’s the fewest by three among No. 1 seeds since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Clark’s March Madness marches on, Iowa women beat Colorado

SEATTLE (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 31 points and No. 2 seed Iowa shook disappointments the past two seasons and reached the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament with an 87-77 win over Colorado in the Seattle 4 Regional semifinals. After two straight tournaments where Clark’s season ended in the round of 16 and the round of 32, the Hawkeyes will play with a chance at just the second Final Four berth in school history on Sunday. Frida Formann led Colorado with 21 points, but 19 of those came in the first half when her shooting carried the Buffaloes.

Shoma Uno of Japan repeats as world figure skating champion

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Shoma Uno prevailed in a quad showdown in the free skate to become the first Japanese man to defend his title at the figure skating world championships. Uno attempted five quadruple jumps at Saitama Super Arena. He landed all of them except the quad salchow which he under-rotated for a total of 301.14 points. South Korean skater Cha Jun-hwan was second with 296.03 points followed by American teenager Ilia Malinin, who became the first skater to land a quadruple axel at the world championships and finished with 288.44 points. Earlier, Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States won their first ice dance title.

New Mexico St hires Sam Houston’s Hooten to attempt rebuild

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State has hired longtime Sam Houston coach Jason Hooten to try to restore a program that was shut down in the middle of the season after one player was involved in a fatal shooting and another accused teammates of hazing. Aggies athletic director Mario Moccia says Hooten is a tremendous fit and his programs have had “character and integrity.” Hooten went 261-169 in 13 seasons at Sam Houston.

Grizzlies clinch playoff berth with 151-114 rout of Rockets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Kennard made a franchise-record 10 3-pointers to match his career high with 30 points, Desmond Bane added 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies clinched a playoff spot after building a 31-point halftime lead and coasting to a 151-114 victory over the Houston Rockets. Ja Morant scored 18 points and had eight assists in his second game after serving an eight-game league-imposed suspension. Jaren Jackson Jr. also scored 18 points and had seven rebounds and two blocks for Memphis, which had the second-most points in franchise history. The Grizzlies won their 11th straight at home and moved within three games of idle Denver, which holds the top spot in the Western Conference. Tari Eason had 21 points to lead Houston.

Ohtani returns to Angels camp, fans 8 in minor league game

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — It was back to business as usual for Shohei Ohtani on Friday. The two-way star returned to Los Angeles Angels camp after his MVP performance in the World Baseball Classic. Three days after striking out Mike Trout to clinch the WBC title for Japan against the United States, Ohtani was on the back fields in Tempe, Arizona, pitching in a minor league game against some Arizona Diamondbacks farmhands. Friday’s outing was to keep Ohtani on schedule for his opening day start next Thursday in Oakland. He faced 19 batters, working into a fifth inning, while walking one and striking out eight. He allowed four hits, including a home run to Gavin Conticello, an eighth-round draft pick for Arizona in 2021.

Different types of transfers helped KSU, FAU to Elite Eight

NEW YORK (AP) — To get a sense of where Kansas State and Florida Atlantic sit in college basketball’s hierarchy before they play in the Elite Eight, look at their transfers. The Wildcats have nine players who previously played at other Division I schools, several of whom were productive multi-year starters in mid-major conferences. Most notable among them is Markquis Nowell, the 5-foot-8 point guard who put on the performance of the NCAA Tournament in an overtime victory against Michigan State. FAU’s transfers arrived at the Boca Raton, Florida, school after compiling thinner resumes at programs in the so-called power conferences.

Coyotes minority owner suspended by NHL following arrest

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway has been suspended indefinitely by the NHL following his arrest for domestic violence in Colorado. Barroway spent Thursday night in Pitkin County Jail after police arrested him at an Aspen hotel on a felony strangulation charge, according to a police report obtained by the Aspen Daily News. The 57-year-old Barroway was arrested after a verbal altercation with his wife turned physical, according to the police report. Barroway faces a Class 4 felony charge of second-degree assault related to strangulation and a third-degree assault charge, according to a court affidavit. A prominent hedge fund manager, Barroway owns 5% of the Coyotes.

NHL teams balance progress, draft lottery as Bedard in play

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chase for the worst mark in the NHL is up for grabs with three weeks left in the season. The team with the lowest spot has higher odds of winning the NHL’s draft lottery and a chance to draft generational talent Connor Bedard. But teams with the lowest amount of points also say they want to be building toward the future and — as Ducks coach Dallas Eakins puts it — “have development and progress every night.” After Friday’s games Columbus and San Jose are tied for “first” at 53 points, followed by Chicago (54) and Anaheim (56).

