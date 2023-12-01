AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:54 p.m. EST

No. 3 Washington rallies to beat No. 5 Oregon 34-31 and secure playoff spot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. passed for 319 yards and a touchdown, Dillon Johnson ran for 152 yards and two TDs and No. 3 Washington wrapped up a spot in the College Football Playoff, beating No. 5 Oregon 34-31 on Friday night in the Pac-12 Championship. The game was likely the final Pac-12 Championship given 10 of the 12 teams will be playing in different conferences next season. Only Oregon State and Washington State will remain as they try to find a way to keep the tradition-rich conference together in some form. The Huskies (13-0) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a 34-24 lead. Oregon (11-2) scored a late touchdown for the final score, but failed to recover the onside kick.

McCullar scores 21 as No. 5 Kansas beats No. 4 UConn 69-65 in showdown of past 2 NCAA champions

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 21 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers that gave Kansas the lead down the stretch, and the fifth-ranked Jayhawks held on to beat No. 4 UConn 69-65. The game was a showdown of the past two national champions, and it lived up to the hype. The Jayhawks had a chance to wrap up the game in the final minute, but KJ Adams Jr. and Dajuan Harris Jr. could only make one of their four free throws. Cam Spencer had a look at a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds, but it came up short and Adams put the game away with two free throws. Tristen Newton hit a career-high six 3s and scored 31 points for the Huskies.

Kaidon Salter leads unbeaten No. 20 Liberty past New Mexico State 49-35 for C-USA title

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaidon Salter threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and undefeated No. 20 Liberty maintained its hopes of a New Year’s Six bowl bid, beating New Mexico State 49-35 in the Conference USA championship game. Salter was 20 of 25 passing for 319 yards and rushed 12 times for 165 yards in a dominant performance for the Flames, who improved to 13-0. Liberty could end up playing on New Year’s Day as the highest-ranked Group of Five team if No. 17 Tulane falls to SMU in Saturday’s American Athletic Conference title game. The Flames finished with 712 yards of offense, including 393 on the ground. New Mexico State’s eight-game winning streak ended.

Kevin Durant becomes No. 10 scorer in NBA history, passing Moses Malone

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant moved into the top 10 in scoring in NBA history Friday night when a layup gave him 27,411 career points. The 35-year-old Phoenix forward passed Moses Malone for the No. 10 spot, driving the baseline for two points with 50.3 seconds left in the second quarter. Durant needed 17 points to pass Malone coming into the game against the Denver Nuggets. The 6-foot-11 Durant is a 13-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion who has played for the SuperSonics/Thunder, Warriors, Nets and Suns. He’s been in the NBA for 17 seasons — missing one full year with an Achilles injury — and has averaged more than 27 points. The league’s career scoring leader is LeBron James, who has 39,124 career points.

Oregon State, Washington State, Mountain West agree to 6-game football scheduling arrangement in ’24

Oregon State, Washington State and the Mountain West have announced a football scheduling agreement for the 2024 season. It gives the two schools six opponents each and keeps open the possibility that they will operate as a two-team conference for at least a year. All 12 Mountain West schools will be involved and Oregon State and Washington State will each play three homes games and three road games against members of the conference. The Mountain West will play a seven-game conference schedule and the games against Oregon State and Washington State will not count against the conference standings.

Tiger Woods putts into a bunker and loses ground. Spieth and Scheffler share lead in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods looked better in the Hero World Challenge. It’s just the finishing stretch that keeps holding him back. Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth share the lead. Woods is 10 shots behind in his first competition since the Masters. Woods had four birdies in seven holes at the start. But he dropped careless shots on the back nine of Albany. None was more surprising than sending a birdie putt off the green and into a bunker on the par-5 15th. Woods says he’s rusty. But he hopes each day he gets a little better. Brian Harman is one shot behind.

Rodgers’ potential return just an ‘external motivator’ as Jets try to get back to winning

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ playoff hopes could get a big boost with a victory Sunday. Same for the chances of an improbable comeback attempt by Aaron Rodgers. The Jets are mired in a four-game skid but believe they can turn things around to make a late-season run. Rodgers is working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon and still intends to return this season as long as doctors OK it and the Jets remain in the playoff hunt. Coach Robert Saleh said that possibility is an external motivator for the Jets but they should be looking to win regardless of the quarterback’s chances of coming back.

Female athletes sue the University of Oregon alleging Title IX violations by the school

A group of female athletes has filed a federal lawsuit against the University of Oregon alleging Title IX violations by the school. Thirty-two women, all varsity beach volleyball and club rowing athletes, are plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which accuses the school of depriving women of equal treatment and benefits, equal athletic aid, and equal opportunities to participate in varsity intercollegiate athletics. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene seeks correction of the violations and unspecified damages.

No. 4 Florida State QB Rodemaker a game-time decision vs No. 15 Louisville in ACC title game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No. 4 Florida State might have to turn to third-string quarterback Brock Glenn to start the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against 15th-ranked Louisville on Saturday night. Tate Rodemaker, who made his second career start in the team’s regular-season finale at Florida, has been limited in practice this week while recovering from a concussion. It’s another potential setback at the QB position for the Seminoles, who appear to be one victory away from making the College Football Playoff. Heisman Trophy candidate and ACC player of the year Jordan Travis is out for the season with a leg injury.

Column: Georgia already in rarified territory, with a shot to be the best ever

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs are already in rarified territory. With three more victories, they’ll have every right to call themselves the greatest team in college football history. The top-ranked Bulldogs will go for their 30th win in a row against No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Only eight other major programs have won that many in a row. It’s certainly never been tougher to put together such a run in this era of increased parity, longer seasons, expanded playoffs and supersized conferences, not to mention the added burdens of the transfer portal and NIL.

