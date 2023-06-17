AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:54 p.m. EDT

Fowler, Clark share the US Open lead with major champs chasing them

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark share the lead after three rounds of the U.S. Open. Clark was the one who had reason to be elated. Fowler made a 70-foot birdie putt and was in the lead for much of Saturday at Los Angeles Country Club. But then he missed a 3 1/2-foot par putt on the last hole. Clark hit a bold approach and made birdie. They were a shot ahead of Rory McIlroy, who played a relatively boring round that seems to work just fine in the U.S. Open. Scottie Scheffler had an eagle-birdie finish and was two strokes back.

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has resigned following a drunken driving arrest. The university announced his resignation Saturday night. Huggins was charged with driving under the influence on Friday night after his SUV had stopped in the middle of traffic in Pittsburgh with a shredded tire. According to a criminal complaint, a breath test determined Huggins’ blood alcohol content was 0.21%, more than twice the legal limit. Last month the university had suspended Huggins three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. Huggins entered the Basketball Hall of Fame last September and was the third winningest coach all-time in Division I.

US Open eagle puts Scottie Scheffler back in the hunt

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scottie Scheffler holed out from 196 yards on the 17th hole, then made a 22-foot birdie putt with his new flat stick on 18 to put himself squarely in the mix at the U.S. Open. The world No. 1’s eagle-birdie finish supercharged a round that had been going nowhere. He shot 2-under 68 to finish the third round at 7 under, only three shots behind leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark.

Xander Schauffele slips back with 73 on a difficult day at US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Xander Schauffele has run into trouble on the weekend at plenty of majors in recent years, and the 123rd U.S. Open is no exception. After beginning this tournament with the best round in U.S. Open history, Schauffele shot 73 in the third round. He would need a big finish Sunday to finally take his name off the list of the best players without a major title. He made three bogeys on his front nine and three more on the back nine, unable to string together the consistent play with which he matched Rickie Fowler’s Open-record 62 on Thursday.

US Open a fairly clean ride for Tom Kim on moving day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Kim started his third round at the U.S. open on record-setting pace before things unraveled a bit. The 20-year-old tied a tournament record by shooting 29 over nine holes, and added another birdie on No. 10 to get to 7-under par for the day and 6 under for the tournament. Three bogeys on the back halted his momentum and turned moving day into a bit of a bummer. Even so, Kim shot 4-under 66 and closed the day at 3-under 207. With the leaders on the front nine, the South Korean player was on the leaderboard, too — tied for 12th, 36 places better than where he started.

Michael Jordan’s decision to sell the Hornets leaves some team decisions in flux

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The timing of Michael Jordan’s decision to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets leaves the franchise in flux, with several key personnel decisions upcoming. The Hornets have the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft next week. They also have some difficult decisions to make in free agency, including whether to re-sign embattled restricted free agent Miles Bridges. With the NBA’s Board of Governors unlikely to approve the team’s sale to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall until at least another month or two, the question becomes who will sign off on general manager Mitch Kupchak’s potentially franchise-altering decisions. Some basketball analysts think the new ownership group may have input in those key decisions. Jordan will remain a minority owner.

With Ja Morant suspended, so are Grizzlies’ plans for NBA title chase

Ja Morant’s immense basketball talents have transformed the Memphis Grizzlies into NBA title contenders. Without him in the lineup, they’re not. And after Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season, Memphis has more questions than answers. The Grizzlies already faced personnel issues before Morant’s expected suspension. They’ve made more headlines with off-court issues than any banners won for their on-court play. ESPN and ABC NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy says the Grizzlies have a terrific general manager and an outstanding coaching staff led by Taylor Jenkins. But the NBA is still a league where who has the best players matters most. And the Grizzlies won’t have their best player.

WNBA working with Brittney Griner and Mercury on travel options including charter flights

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is working with Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury on travel options including charter flights going forward. While going through a Dallas airport last Saturday, the All-Star center was harassed by what the WNBA called a “provocateur.” The league doesn’t allow teams to use charter flights except for when they have back-to-back games. Many teams have been using public charter airline JSX. Those flights are allowed by the WNBA with certain protocols in place, including that teams use preset flight routes and times. The Mercury flew JSX to its first two road games. There wasn’t a standard flight available on the airline from Dallas to Indianapolis, which was why Griner was on the commercial flight.

Amy Yang takes the Meijer LPGA Classic lead with her third straight 67

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — Amy Yang birdied all five par 5s at Blythefield and shot her third straight 5-under 67 to take the third-round lead Saturday in the Meijer LPGA Classic. Yang rebounded from bogeys on the par-3 11th and 13th to birdie three of the last five holes. She has won all four of her LPGA Tour titles in Asia — the LPGA KEB-HanaBank in 2013 in her native South Korea and the LPGA Thailand in 2015, 2017 and 2019. The Grand Rapids-area event is the final tournament before the major KPMG Women’s PGA next week at Baltusrol and the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach on July 6-9. Ashleigh Buhai, the winner last week in New Jersey, was a stroke back with Ayaka Furue and Xiyu Lin.

Herta wins pole as repaved track produces eventful qualifying day at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — The venue that bills itself as “America’s National Park of Speed” is producing faster times after its first repaving in nearly three decades. It’s also producing plenty of fireworks. Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport earned the pole position for Sunday’s IndyCar Series race at Road America by posting a fastest lap of 1 minute, 40.1945 seconds on this 14-turn, 4.014-mile road course. That’s over four seconds faster than the time Alexander Rossi ran to earn the pole for last year’s event.

