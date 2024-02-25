AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EST

Nikola Jokic has third straight triple-double to help Nuggets beat Warriors, 119-103

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists for his third straight triple-double and 18th of the season after his long buzzer-beater against Golden State sealed the last meeting, leading the defending champion Denver Nuggets past the Warriors again in a 119-103 victory. Jokic hit a Stephen Curry-like 40-footer as Denver rallied for a 130-127 win at Chase Center on Jan. 4, then topped Curry and Co. to sweep the four-game season series. On Sunday, Jokic shot 13 for 24 on the way to his 122nd career regular-season triple-double.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton involved in scuffle at 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta

A video surfaced Sunday that appeared to show 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton being involved in a scuffle at a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta. The video shows Newton, wearing one of his custom-made hats, being shoved by three people near the top of a set of steps before the altercation moves toward a fence line. The video lasts less than 30 seconds before the altercation is broken up by a policeman and event security at the WeBall Sports x DynastyU 7v7 tournament at B.E.S.T. Academy. Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 out of Auburn, does not appear to throw any punches in the video, although there is one punch thrown in his direction. It’s unclear if the punch landed on the former quarterback.

Patrick Kane returns to Chicago with the Detroit Red Wings

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane returned to the United Center with the Detroit Red Wings, and he heard loud cheers all day long in his first game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Kane starred for the Blackhawks for 16 seasons before he was traded to the New York Rangers a year ago. He signed with Detroit as a free agent. Just like he has so many times before, Kane delivered. He had a goal and an assist in Detroit’s 3-2 victory, closing it out on a breakaway 1:43 into overtime. While celebrating his game-winner, Kane yelled “Showtime!” with his arms in the air as the season-high crowd of 21,141 cheered.

Jimmy Butler, Naji Marshall are among 5 players suspended after Heat-Pelicans incident

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami’s Jimmy Butler and New Orleans’ Naji Marshall have both been suspended for one game for instigating an on-court altercation that happened during the Heat-Pelicans game on Friday night. Miami’s Thomas Bryant and New Orleans’ Jose Alvarado were both handed three-game suspensions for fighting and leaving the bench area. Miami’s Nikola Jovic also got a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation.

Daniel Suarez edges Blaney, Busch in thrilling 3-wide finish to claim Cup Series win at Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Daniel Suarez edged Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in a three-wide finish to win a crashed-filled NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Busch, who won the Trucks race on Saturday, moved to the middle between Blaney, the 2023 Cup Series champion, and Suarez to set the stage for the dramatic finish. Suarez earned his second career Cup Series win in his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. Blaney was second, only three one-thousands of a second behind. Busch was third. A massive pileup of at least 16 cars on the race’s second lap set the pace for a procession of wrecks.

Caitlin Clark’s triple-double leads No. 4 Iowa over Illinois, 101-85

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 24 points on the way to her 16th career triple-double, Hannah Stuelke added 20 and No. 4 Iowa defeated Illinois 101-85. Clark had 15 rebounds and 10 assists for her Division I-leading fifth triple-double of the season as Iowa bounced back from a loss to No. 14 Indiana. Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 32.1 points per game, went 6 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 14 in 3-pointers. Makira Cook led Illinois with 26 points.

Jake Knapp holds on to win Mexico Open and earn Masters spot

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jake Knapp has won the Mexico Open, and it wasn’t easy until the end. Knapp had a four-shot lead going into the final round. That was cut in half in three holes and gone after seven holes. But the 29-year-old rookie from UCLA never lost the lead. He hit only two fairways and leaned on a short game that carried him to a 71. He won by two shots over Sami Valimaki. The victory gives Knapp a spot in the Masters and the PGA Championship. He also gets into the remaining five signature events with a $20 million purse.

Cody Bellinger is returning to the Cubs on an $80 million, 3-year contract, AP source says

Cody Bellinger is going back to the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to an $80 million, three-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The slugger can opt out of the deal after each of the first two years. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. Bellinger’s return would be a big win for the Cubs, who waited into spring training as the center fielder explored his options in free agency. He hit a career-best .307 with 26 homers, 97 RBIs and 20 steals in 130 games for Chicago in 2023.

Hawks lose All-Star point guard Trae Young for at least 4 weeks with a torn ligament in left pinkie

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have lost All-Star point guard Trae Young for at least four weeks with a torn ligament in his left pinkie finger. Young was hurt during Friday night’s loss to Toronto and will have surgery Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The team says Young will be evaluated in four weeks. The Hawks are fighting for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, and they also are facing front-line depth issues. Center Onyeka Okongwu has a sprained left toe and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Bucks beat 76ers 119-98 in Doc Rivers’ return to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points, Damian Lillard added 24 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the 76ers 119-98 on Sunday in Doc Rivers’ return to Philadelphia. Rivers was fired by Philadelphia after last season. He coached the 76ers from 2020-23, never getting past the second round of the playoffs, and Sunday was 12th game since taking over in Milwaukee. Rivers was greeted by a chorus of boos from the sellout crowd during introductions, but his team quickly took the crowd out of the game with a blistering first quarter.

