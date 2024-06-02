AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EDT

Oilers top Stars 2-1 for West title, will play Florida in the Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist in the opening period to get Edmonton going, Stuart Skinner stopped 34 shots for his hometown team and the Oilers capped an improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final by beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday night. Zach Hyman also scored — like McDavid, on a first-period power play — and Evan Bouchard had two assists for the Oilers, who won the Western Conference final in six games and will play for the Cup for the first time since 2006. They’ll be heading to Florida for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, that series set to open on Saturday night. Mason Marchment scored midway through the third period for Dallas, which wasted a 2-1 series lead.

Yuka Saso wins another US Women’s Open. This one was for Japan

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Yuka Saso is the U.S. Women’s Open champion while playing under a different flag. She won in 2021 as a Filipina. Saso switched citizenship and delivered Japan its first Women’s Open title. She started three shots behind and shot 68 as everyone collapsed around her at Lancaster Country Club. Saso wound up winning by three shots. The turning point came on the back nine when Saso made four birdies in a five-hole stretch to pull away. Saso has a Filipina mother and a Japanese father. She had to make her decision before turning 21.

No marathons as Swiatek and Gauff sprint into the French Open quarterfinals. Sinner and Alcaraz win

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Iga Swiatek swept into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in just 40 minutes with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Anastasia Potapova. U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff took only 60 minutes eliminate unseeded Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday. Swiatek’s match started at around 11 a.m., just eight hours after men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic finished his 4 1/2-hour marathon against Lorenzo Musetti at just after 3 a.m. in the latest finish in tournament history. Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov reached the men’s quarterfinals.

No one at the French Open loves it when matches go past 3 a.m. And no one can agree on a solution

PARIS (AP) — Catching the right amount of sleep is no easy task in Grand Slam tennis these days — for the athletes or those watching them compete. People in the sport tend to agree that it’s hardly ideal to carry on into the wee hours of the morning. The latest example is Novak Djokovic’s five-set victory at the French Open against Lorenzo Musetti. Their third-round match began after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and didn’t wrap up until after 3 a.m. on Sunday. That’s not great for anyone involved. The biggest problem is that no one can get on the same page when it comes to finding a fix.

Simone Biles cruises to 9th national title and gives Olympic champ Sunisa Lee a boost along the way

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gymnastics star Simone Biles cruised to a record ninth U.S. Championship, giving good friend Sunisa Lee a boost along the way. Lee, the 2020 Olympic champion, fell on vault early in the competition and appeared shaken. Biles, who fell on vault at the 2020 Olympics and pulled out of several events, went to Lee to lend an ear and provide a confidence boost. Lee returned and eventually finished fourth behind Biles’ winning total of 172.500. Skye Blakely was second and Kayla DiCello was third. The Olympic trials are up next in Minneapolis in late June.

Caitlin Clark held to just three points as Laney-Hamilton and Jones help Liberty rout Fever 104-68

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark had just one basket and three points in the worst game of her young pro career, and the New York Liberty routed the Indiana Fever 104-68 on Sunday night. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored 20 points and Jonquel Jones added 18 for the Liberty, who were nearing the end of the easy win when Clark left the game and Aliyah Boston departed a few minutes later after an awkward fall. Clark shot 1 for 10 and had five assists. The No. 1 pick in the draft played the first few minutes of the fourth quarter before exiting, holding her ear for a little bit as she left the court.

Scottish left-hander Robert MacIntyre wins RBC Canadian Open for his first PGA Tour title

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Robert MacIntyre, with father Dougie at his side as his caddie, held on to win the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title. Four strokes ahead entering the final round at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, MacIntyre shot a 2-under 68 to beat playing partner Ben Griffin by a stroke. On the par-4 18th, the 27-year-old Scottish left-hander two-putted for par from 12 feet, holing out from 1 1/2 feet. MacIntyre finished at 16-under 264 for the breakthrough victory in his 45th career PGA Tour start. The former McNeese State player was a member of Europe’s winning 2023 Ryder Cup team and has two European tour victories. Griffin had a 65. He parred the 18th after birdieing the previous three holes.

The Panthers are back in the Stanley Cup Final after losing in the title round last year

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — It’s not exactly uncommon for a team that gets a championship shot and falls short one year to say that it’ll be back the next. But the Florida Panthers actually delivered on that promise and that’s a rarity in hockey. Florida is back in the Stanley Cup Final, becoming just the second team in the last 40 years to lose in hockey’s title round one season and return the following season.

Injured Kristaps Porzingis on track for return as Celtics prepare for NBA Finals against Mavericks

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics traded for 7-footer Kristaps Porzingis this past offseason hoping he might be the missing piece to help them hoist their 18th title. But he has been a spectator for most of Boston’s run to the NBA Finals after suffering a strained right calf in Game 4 of its first-round series against Miami. His team has adjusted without him, going 9-1. The short series have given Porzingis time to recover. He recently went through light 5-on-5 workouts with his teammates for the first time since the injury, the most significant signs that he is on track for a return sometime early in the matchup against his former Dallas Mavericks team.

Germany coach blasts public broadcaster for asking if there should be more white players in his team

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann says he is shocked that a public broadcaster asked participants in a survey if they would prefer more white players in the national soccer team. Nagelsmann agrees with midfielder Joshua Kimmich that the survey for German state broadcaster ARD is “absolutely racist” and says it’s “madness for a public broadcaster to ask such a question.” The survey of 1,304 randomly selected participants found that one in five would prefer it if more players with white skin were playing for Germany. Nagelsmann says, “We’re playing a European Championship for everyone in the country. And anyone who can play top football is invited to be a national player and give their all for their country.”

