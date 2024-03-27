AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:53 a.m. EDT

NFL owners approve a radical overhaul to kickoff rules, adopting setup used in XFL

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kickoff returns are returning to the NFL. Team owners have approved a new rule that will take what essentially had become “a dead play” and make it an integral part of the game again. The major overhaul to special teams has been in the works for years. It takes elements of the kickoff rules used in the XFL and tweaks them for use in the NFL beginning in 2024. There were 1,970 touchbacks on kickoffs last season that now could be returns. There were 92 fair catches last season that are no longer allowed. Any ball caught in the field of play must be returned.

Utah coach says team was shaken after experiencing racist hate during NCAA Tournament

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Utah coach Lynne Roberts says her team experienced a series of “racial hate crimes” after arriving at its first women’s NCAA Tournament hotel in Idaho last week.. She revealed what happened after Utah lost to Gonzaga in the second round on Monday night. Roberts says there were concerns about safety among the traveling party. Utah was staying about 30 miles away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and was relocated to a different hotel on Friday. Authorities say they are looking into what happened.

Diamondbacks add LHP Jordan Montgomery on $25 million, 1-year deal, according to AP source

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and pitcher Jordan Montgomery have agreed on a $25 million, one-year contract with a vesting option for 2025, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. If Montgomery makes at least 10 starts this season, the option would become guaranteed at $20 million and the left-hander also would gain the right to opt out. The option price would escalate to $22.5 million if he makes 18 starts and to $25 million if he makes 23 starts — a figure he has reached in three straight seasons. The addition bulks up the defending National League champions’ rotation just days before the regular season begins.

Here’s what we know about the allegations against Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Only a week has passed since the Los Angeles Dodgers abruptly fired Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter and constant companion of their new $700 million slugger, Shohei Ohtani. But the shocking events have been the biggest story of baseball’s spring, and the saga doesn’t appear over as the regular season begins in earnest. The scandal encompasses gambling, alleged theft, extensive deceit and the breakup of an enduring partnership between the biggest star in the majors and his right-hand man. Investigations are underway by the IRS and Major League Baseball, and Ohtani laid out his version of events in a news conference.

NCAA President Charlie Baker urges state lawmakers to ban prop betting on college athletes

NCAA President Charlie Baker is urging lawmakers in states with legal wagering on sporting events to ban betting on individual player performances. Prop bets allow gamblers to wager on statistics a player will accumulate during a game. The NBA has opened an investigation into Toronto Raptors two-way player Jontay Porter amid gambling allegations related to his own performance in individual games. Ohio, Vermont and Maryland are among the states that have removed prop betting on college athletes. The American Gaming Association estimates $2.7 billion will be bet this year on the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments through legal sportsbooks.

Here are some numbers that will help you get your March Madness fix for the Sweet 16

UConn’s Donovan Clingan recently joined Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson as the only players ever to get 14 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks in an NCAA Tournament game. UConn’s Sweet 16 game with San Diego State represents just the fourth time two teams that faced off for the championship have met again in the NCAA Tournament the following year. Those facts and some other notable statistics are included as part of these numbers you need to know about each team in the Sweet 16.

Shohei Ohtani could be more open with teammates without ‘buffer’ Mizuhara, Dodgers manager says

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is optimistic Shohei Ohtani will become closer with his teammates in the absence of former interpreter and constant companion Ippei Mizuhara. Ohtani and Mizuhara were practically inseparable at Angel Stadium during his six years with the Angels, and they spent ample time together away from the ballpark. The changes caused by Mizuhara’s firing amid allegations of gambling and theft could be jarring to a baseball star who thrives on routine. But Roberts says he has already seen Ohtani engaging more openly with his teammates in the past few days without Mizuhara around to help.

Be like Caitlin: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is inspiring a younger generation of players

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Caitlin Clark has reshaped women’s college basketball and the perception of it. The Iowa star has made a name for herself by breaking records and stretching the range of shooting possibilities to the midcourt logo. Up-and-coming players have taken notice, working to extend their range to be like Caitlin. Clark also has a superb all-around game and deep work ethic, something coaches can harp on with young players. Clark also has opened the door to what’s possible financially through NIL deals through hard work and projecting the right image.

Reaves’ triple-double, tiebreaking 3 helps rally Lakers past Bucks in 2OTs without LeBron James

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Austin Reaves had a triple-double and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 38.6 seconds left in the second overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of LeBron James and rallied to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-124. Reaves had 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in 47 minutes as the Lakers opened a six-game trip by winning their fourth straight despite trailing by 19 points in the fourth quarter and never leading in regulation time. Anthony Davis provided 34 points and 23 rebounds while playing 52 minutes. James didn’t play due to an issue with his left ankle.

Why did the NFL change the kickoff rule and how will it be implemented?

NFL owners were busy this week, approving a series of rule changes that address player safety, overhaul the kickoff and expanding the use of instant replay. The changes were all overwhelmingly approved but they don’t come without some level of controversy, with many players opposing the ban on the use of the “swivel hip-drop” tackle and many questions about how the rules will be enforced and the impact they will have on games.

