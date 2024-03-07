AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:52 p.m. EST

Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns will have meniscus surgery, out at least 4 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns will have surgery next week to address a meniscus tear in his left knee. The team announced the injury Thursday night, saying Towns will miss at least four weeks. That means the All-Star will be sidelined for at least 13 more games. That’s the majority of Minnesota’s remaining regular-season schedule. The Wolves sit atop the Western Conference. Towns didn’t play in the Wolves’ win at Indiana on Thursday night. The team revealed after the game that an MRI exam, performed Wednesday, showed the meniscus tear.

Las Vegas fans get first look at A’s since stadium funding and relocation were approved

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics return to Las Vegas this weekend for exhibition games against Milwaukee, their first appearance since announcing the relocation to what the team envisions as its future home city. The games at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the franchise’s Triple-A Aviators, feature an A’s team planning a new regular-season ballpark on the Strip it hopes will open in 2028. The Nevada Legislature enacted $380 million in funding for a $1.5 billion stadium and baseball owners unanimously approved the relocation in November. Close to a sellout crowd is expected in the 10,000 capacity ballpark for the Saturday afternoon game.

Hurricanes make a big NHL trade deadline eve splash by getting Jake Guentzel from the Penguins

The Carolina Hurricanes made the biggest splash in the league on the eve of the NHL trade deadline. Carolina acquired two-time 40-goal scorer Jake Guentzel in a blockbuster deal finalized Thursday night with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Guentzel was considered the top player available at the deadline. The Hurricanes became the latest Stanley Cup contender to make a major acquisition prior to 3 p.m. Eastern Friday deadline. Colorado added two more forwards in Brandon Duhaime and Yakov Trenin, while the Oilers and Maple Leafs each acquired a defenseman with Troy Stecher going to Edmonton and Joel Edmundson to Toronto.

Some of the biggest deals in NFL free agency could actually be re-signings

Another NFL free agency period is about to begin but buyers should beware that signing other teams’ veterans comes with plenty of risk. Some veterans will test the open market only to come back and re-sign with their old team. Every general manager in the league has a topflight player or two that he wants to keep from calling the moving trucks.

Shane Lowry shows good form is more valuable than a bad track record at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shane Lowry knows he’s playing good golf. He also knows he has a horrible record at Bay Hill. Good golf mattered more in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Lowry opened with a 66 on Thursday and has a one-shot lead. That not only is his best score at Bay Hill, he had never broken 70 the previous five times he played. Lowry had a share of the 54-hole lead last week, so he knows his form is good. He leads by one shot over Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Lower. Jordan Spieth had another wild day of bogeys and birdies and shot 69.

Venus Williams loses at Indian Wells in her first match since the US Open. Naomi Osaka advances

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Venus Williams has played a match on tour for the first time in about six months. The 43-year-old owner of seven Grand Slam titles gave away the lead and the last 10 games in a 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 loss to qualifier Nao Hibino at the BNP Paribas Open. Thursday was Williams’ first competition since a first-round exit at the U.S. Open on Aug. 29. When the defeat ended with Williams getting broken for the seventh time in 12 service games, she walked to the net to congratulate Hibino, then left the court with a smile and a wave as much of the sparse crowd stood to applaud. Thursday’s winners included Naomi Osaka.

Anthony Edwards scores 44, has spectacular last-second block as Wolves beat Pacers 113-111

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards matched his season high with 44 points, made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining and came up with a spectacular block at the buzzer to give the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves a 113-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Edwards soared to reject a last-second layup by the Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith, hitting his head on the rim as the buzzer sounded. Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who played without All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota moved into the top spot in the Western Conference, one-half game ahead of Oklahoma City. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points for the Pacers.

No. 5 Arizona thrashes UCLA 88-65 to clinch the Pac-12 regular-season title in final league season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — KJ Lewis scored 18 points, Caleb Love added 17 and No. 5 Arizona routed UCLA 88-65. The Wildcats clinched the Pac-12 regular-season title in their final season in the league. Arizona improved to 24-6 overall and 15-4 in conference games. The Wildcats got some help with Washington’s win over second-place Washington State. The Wildcats had five players in double figures in their fourth straight victory. The Bruins were led by Lazar Stefanovic with 20 points. UCLA fell to 14-16 and 9-10 while losing its season-worst fifth in a row. Arizona is headed to the Big 12 next season, while the Bruins are bound for the Big Ten.

Major French union threatens strikes during Olympics. Hospital workers could walk off the job

A major French union is warning of possible strikes in the public sector, including at hospitals, during the Paris Olympics. The general secretary of the CGT tells France Info media that the union will give notice of a possible strike in public services during the Games, which are held in July-August. The social situation in France remains tense amid protests from teachers, police officers and farmers in recent weeks after huge demonstrations against the rise in retirement age last year.

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama likely to miss 2 games with sprained right ankle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, already ruled out of Thursday night’s game at Sacramento with a sprained right ankle, is expected to miss Saturday’s game at Golden State, too. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says that the hope is that Wembanyama will be ready to return to the lineup when San Antonio hosts Golden State on Monday. Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft, is averaging 20.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and a league-leading 3.4 blocked shots.

