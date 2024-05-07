AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:52 p.m. EDT

Brown, White lead Celtics’ 3-point onslaught, powering Boston to 120-95 Game 1 win over Cavaliers

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and the Boston Celtics powered past the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-95 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. Derrick White added 25 points, including 7 3-pointers to help the Celtics pull away in the second half. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers went 11 of 42 from 3 and kept pace early. But the Celtics were even more efficient from the outside, connecting on 18 of 46 from beyond the arc for the game. It helped Boston carry a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter. Donovan Mitchell had 33 points for Cleveland, becoming the fourth player in league history with 30 or more points in six straight playoff series openers.

Trocheck’s power-play goal lifts Rangers to 4-3 win over Hurricanes in 2OT for 2-0 series lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal off a rebound at 7:24 of the second overtime to give the New York Rangers a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Alexis Lafreniere scored twice, Chris Kreider also had a power-play goal and Artemi Panarin had two assists for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped a season-high 54 shots. The Rangers remained perfect in six playoff games. Jake Guentzel scored twice, Dmitry Orlov also scored and Sebastian Aho had three assists for the Hurricanes, and Frederik Andersen finished with 35 saves. The Hurricanes have lost three of their last four — including two in 2OT. The series shifts to Raleigh, North Carolina for the next two games with Game 3 on Thursday night.

Dortmund beats PSG 1-0 to reach Champions League final. Mbappe can’t pull off comeback

PARIS (AP) — Central defender Mats Hummels has headed Borussia Dortmund into the Champions League final as the German team wins 1-0 at Paris Saint-Germain. Moments after Warren Zaïre-Emery missed an open goal for PSG Hummels rose unchallenged to head in Julian Brandt’s corner from the left in the 50th minute. Dortmund advanced 2-0 on aggregate and largely contained PSG striker Kylian Mbappé. He is leaving at the end of the season. Dortmund plays either record 14-time champion Real Madrid or six-time winner Bayern Munich on June 1 at Wembley Stadium. Dortmund won the tournament in 1997.

WNBA to begin full-time charter flights this season, commissioner says

The WNBA plans to commit $50 million over the next two years to provide full-time charter flight service for its teams during the season. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a meeting with sports editors on Tuesday that the league will launch a charter program “as soon as we can get planes in places.” She said it’s projected to cost around $25 million per year for the next two seasons. That means no more long security lines, bodyguards in public spaces, cramped legroom or layovers for the professional athletes who have been lobbying for better travel long before Caitlin Clark’s celebrity brought newfound interest to the league.

Rudy Gobert wins record-tying 4th Defensive Player of the Year award. Victor Wembanyama finishes 2nd

Rudy Gobert made some history. Victor Wembanyama nearly did. Gobert, the Minnesota center, was announced Tuesday night as the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year for a record-tying fourth time. He joins Basketball Hall of Fame inductees Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace. French centers went 1-2 in the voting, with San Antonio’s Rookie of the Year in Wembanyama placing second. He nearly became the first rookie to win the award. Miami’s Bam Adebayo was third and finished among the top five for the fifth consecutive season.

Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras breaks left forearm when hit by J.D. Martinez’s bat

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras broke his left forearm when he was hit by a swing during their game against the New York Mets. Contreras got hurt with J.D. Martinez at the plate in the second inning. After he was clipped by Martinez’s swing, the three-time All-Star tumbled over in obvious pain and then jogged away before sitting down while was examined by St. Louis training staff. Martinez was awarded first base due to catcher’s interference. The team said Contreras had a left forearm fracture, and Iván Herrera took over behind the plate.

Jamal Murray fined $100,000 for tossing objects onto court during Nuggets’ loss to Timberwolves

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been fined $100,000 by the NBA but avoided a suspension for what the league described as “throwing multiple objects in the direction of a game official during live play.” Murray threw a towel and a heat pack onto the court from the bench late in the second quarter of Denver’s 108-80 loss to the Wolves. Minnesota leads the best-of-seven series 2-0 and Games 3 and 4 are in Minneapolis this weekend. The Nuggets were frustrated with the officiating as they allowed the Wolves to take a big lead in the second quarter.

Kylian Mbappé trudges off after another Champions League dream with PSG ends

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé leaned forward with his head bowed and hands on his thighs. Another Champions League dream with Paris Saint-Germain was over. It was ruined by the ruthless efficiency of a Borussia Dortmund team that stopped him scoring in both legs of their Champions League semifinal and recorded a 1-0 win in each. Mbappé didn’t address questions about his future after the game. But most observers expect his next club to be Champions League powerhouse Real Madrid. Mbappé accepted his share of the blame for not being able to reproduce his magic in front of goal against Dortmund, saying “the first person who should have scored tonight is me.”

The San Jose Sharks win the NHL draft lottery with expectation to select Macklin Celebrini No. 1

The San Jose Sharks won the draft lottery and earned the right to have the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft for the first time in franchise history. And general manager Mike Grier already has an idea of who he’ll be selecting: Boston University center Maclin Celebrini. The 17-year-old Celebrini has ties to the Bay Area and ranked first among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The Sharks finished last in the overall standings and retained their position in the lottery. The lottery proved anti-climactic with no changes to the draft order. The Chicago Blackhawks, who selected Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick last year, retained the No. 2 selection, followed by the Anaheim Ducks.

Joe Burrow is throwing again as the Bengals’ franchise QB rehabs his surgically repaired wrist

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quarterback Joe Burrow threw some crisp passes on the first day of offseason workouts and says rehabbing his surgically repaired right wrist is still a work in progress. He was cleared to throw about a month ago but hasn’t been cleared for contact yet. He expects that to come in the next month, and he hopes to be fully ready to go by the start of training camp in July. Burrow was lost for the season when suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist in a Nov. 16 loss to Baltimore.

