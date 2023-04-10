AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:52 a.m. EDT

Play-in tournament starts Tuesday, giving 8 teams new life

MIAMI (AP) — Getting to the play-in tournament probably wasn’t the goal of any team when training camps opened back in September. But it beats the alternative. There are 12 teams with playoff spots right now, 10 teams whose seasons are over and eight teams with a second chance. The play-in tournament starts Tuesday, with Atlanta going to Miami and Minnesota visiting the Los Angeles Lakers. The winners of those games will be going to the postseason. Oklahoma City goes to New Orleans and Chicago visits Toronto on Wednesday for elimination games. The winners there move on to face the loser of Tuesday’s games in another win-or-go-home contest.

Season of NBA moments: LeBron, Lillard, Mitchell and more

The NBA regular season had no shortage of moments that stood out. LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard each had 71-point games. Luka Doncic had a historic 60-point triple-double. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving got traded by Brooklyn. Mat Ishbia bought the Phoenix Suns, San Antonio set a single-game record for attendance by bringing more than 68,000 fans into the Alamodome for a game against Golden State, and toward the end the league and its players tentatively agreed on a new labor deal.

Jon Rahm a Masters champion everyone saw coming

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm is the Masters champion. He predicted that would happen when he opened a fortune cookie nearly 10 years ago. And while the tweet showing his fortune was all good fun, everyone could see what kind of talent was coming to golf. The Spaniard now has two majors among his 20 victories worldwide. He already is being asked about a career Grand Slam. He chalks that up to his determination to fight for everything he has. The Masters was a tough fight against Brooks Koepka and to hold off a charge from Phil Mickelson. Now Rahm is back to No. 1.

Memorable Masters ends with Rahm slipping into green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm slipped into the green jacket on Sunday to wrap up a memorable Masters. It began with questions about how LIV Golf players and their PGA Tour counterparts would get along at Augusta National. It was played through searing heat and humidity early, driving rain and frigid temperatures later. At one point, wind knocked down three pine trees on the property, and both the second and third rounds were suspended by the weather. But at the end of it all was Rahm, who overtook the stumbling Brooks Koepka on Sunday to finish at 12 under and add the Masters to his U.S. Open title from Torrey Pines.

Column: Mickelson begins road to redemption at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Phil Mickelson will never again receive the sort of adulation that once shadowed his every step. Too many missteps along the way. But give Lefty credit. He sure LIVened things up on Sunday afternoon at the Masters. Already the oldest major champion in golf history, the 52-year-old Mickelson made an impressive run at a fourth green jacket. The fans were a bit timid in their response, even after he drained a 15-foot birdie putt at the final hole for a 7-under 65. Yet there were definite signs of warming toward the guy who led golf into an ugly civil war.

WNBA adding charters for all playoffs and back-to-back games

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is adding charter flights for the entire playoffs this season as well as for teams that have back-to-back games. The league announced Monday it will pay for all of the flights. The cost is expected to be around $4.5 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details haven’t been publicly released. Last year, the league chartered for the WNBA Finals as well as for the road team in the Commissioner Cup championship game. Engelbert said that there will be five charters needed during the regular season.

Unbeaten Rays making some early history with dominant start

The Tampa Bay Rays are on such a roll, the only question is which of their stats is most impressive. They’re the first team to start 9-0 since the 2003 Kansas City Royals. They’ve scored the most runs in baseball and allowed the fewest. They’ve won every game by at least four runs. The last team to win this many in a row by at least four — at any point in the season — was the 1939 New York Yankees. They did it for 10 straight games.

Inside the NBA numbers: A look at the season’s stats

Scoring was up in the NBA this season, to a level not seen in more than a half-century. NBA teams averaged 114.7 points per game. That’s the ninth-highest figure in the league’s 77 seasons and the most since teams averaged 116.7 per game in 1969-70. It represents a jump of 3.7% over last season. The league shot fewer 3-pointers this season, albeit slightly. And Golden State was the first team in a quarter-century to win and lose games by at least 45 points in the same season.

Paolo’s Diary: Reflecting on Year 1 with the Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero’s rookie year with the Orlando Magic is over. In the sixth and final installment of his rookie diary with The Associated Press, Banchero talks about his plans for the summer and how excited he and the Magic are to keep building on their successes from this season. Banchero finished the year averaging 20 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He’s the frontrunner to win the NBA’s rookie of the year award.

Ravens agree to 1-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr.

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year contract with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Ravens announced the move Sunday. The 30-year-old Beckham did not play last season following ACL surgery. He joins a Baltimore team that used the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has asked to be traded. Even with Jackson, the Ravens’ passing game was limited by a lack of production from their wide receivers. Rashod Bateman played only six games last season. Aside from tight end Mark Andrews, no Baltimore player managed even 500 yards receiving.

