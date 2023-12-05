AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:51 p.m. EST

NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker says he wants the association to create a new tier of Division I athletics where highly resourced schools would be required to offer at least half their athletes a payment of at least $30,000 per year. Baker also proposed allowing all Division I schools to offer unlimited educational benefits and enter into name, image and likeness partnerships with athletes. Baker sent a letter to more than 350 Division I schools. He says the disparity in resources between the wealthiest schools and other D-I members is standing in the way of reforming college athletics.

Dodgers acknowledge meeting with Ohtani. Yankees covet Yamamoto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to publicly acknowledge meeting with Shohei Ohtani when manager Dave Roberts disclosed what he said was a two-to-three hour get-together at Dodger Stadium a few days ago. Officials on other teams danced meticulously around the question. Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, another prized free agent, could be sought by the New York Yankees and Mets. Erick Fedde, a 30-year-old right-hander who spent this year with the NC Dinos in South Korea, agreed to a $15 million, two-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, a person familiar with the deal said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers in LA for 2-3 hours, manager Dave Roberts says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani met with the Los Angeles Dodgers a few days ago at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts revealed at the winter meetings. Ohtani, a unique two-way star, is expected to command a record contract of $500 million-plus on the free agent market. The meeting lasted two-to-three hours. Ohtani led the AL with 44 homers and hit .304 with 96 RBIs for the Angels before an oblique injury. He was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound before tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, which will keep him from pitching next year.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence sprains right ankle in 34-31 overtime loss to Bengals on MNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars might have to play without quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the first time since drafting him. Lawrence sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati and will have more tests to determine the severity of the injury. He left the locker room in a walking boot and on crutches. Left tackle Walker Little stepped on Lawrence’s ankle on a third-down play. Lawrence tried to get up, but dropped to the ground, ripped off his helmet and threw it in disgust. He was helped off the field and into the tunnel for X-rays, which were negative. Lawrence completed 22 of 29 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

The Angels will not trade 3-time AL MVP Mike Trout, general manager confirms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels will not trade three-time AL MVP Mike Trout. General manager Perry Minasian confirmed that Tuesday at MLB’s winter meetings. Trout is under contract through 2030, and he makes $35.45 million annually with a full no-trade clause. But even after he missed significant portions of the past three seasons due to injuries, his future in Anaheim remains an annual topic of debate due to his formidable talent and the Angels’ annual failures to achieve any team success in his 13-year career. Trout is coming off arguably the least impressive season of his career, playing only 82 games.

Roger Goodell says football will become a global sport in a decade

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he sees football becoming a global sport within the next decade and that his league is at the forefront of that effort. That includes adding another international market next year for the regular-season schedule. Brazil and Spain are the front-runners. Goodell was speaking at a forum that included officials from Las Vegas teams and events to promote the Super Bowl, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11. He said the league’s championship game will return to Las Vegas many times after this season.

Spencer scores 23 to lead No. 5 UConn past No. 9 North Carolina 87-76 in Jimmy V Classic at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Spencer had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as fifth-ranked UConn pulled away down the stretch for an 87-76 victory over No. 9 North Carolina in the Jimmy V Classic. Playing their third game at Madison Square Garden this season, the Huskies rebounded from a four-point loss at Kansas last Friday. The defending NCAA champions won a game in this event for the first time in five tries. Spencer scored 16 points in the first half, when the Huskies took the lead for good. Alex Karaban added 14 of his 18 points in the second period and finished with nine rebounds and five assists. RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 26 points and Harrison Ingram added 20.

Antetokounmpo, Bucks breeze past Knicks 146-122, into semifinals of In-Season Tournament

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points and 10 assists, Damian Lillard added 28 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Knicks 146-122 to reach the semifinals of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. The Bucks posted a season high in scoring, shooting 60.5% from 3-point range and 60.4% overall to set up a matchup with Indiana in Las Vegas on Thursday. Milwaukee is 5-0 in tournament play and extended its home winning streak to nine games. The Bucks have won 10 of 12 overall. Julius Randle scored a season-high 41 points for the Knicks, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.

Doughty scores 33 seconds into OT, Kings rally past Blue Jackets 4-3 for 10th straight road win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Drew Doughty scored 33 seconds into overtime and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 for their NHL record-tying 10th straight road win. Phoenix Copley stopped 26 for the Kings, who have won seven of their last eight games and matched the road win record set by the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres. Phillip Danault scored twice, Arthur Kaliyev added a goal and Vladislav Gavrikov contributed a pair of assists in his first game back in Columbus after being traded to Los Angeles in March. Kirill Marchenko, Johnny Gaudreau and Mathieu Olivier scored, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 35 for Columbus, which has lost eight games this season after holding a lead in the final 20 minutes.

Teenager Jaedyn Shaw helps the US women to a 2-1 victory over China in year-ending exhibition match

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jaedyn Shaw scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute to give the United States a 2-1 comeback victory over China on Tuesday night in the Americans’ final match of the year. It was the second of two exhibition matches against China. The United States won the first 3-0 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday. Shaw’s second international goal came in front of her hometown crowd in Frisco. The 19-year old was making her first start for the national team.

