AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:51 p.m. EST

Dak Prescott throws for 3 TDs, Cowboys extend home win streak to 14 with 41-35 win over Seahawks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes, and the Dallas Cowboys extended their home winning streak to 14 games by rallying for a 41-35 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Prescott’s 12-yard pass to Jake Ferguson put Dallas in front with 4 1/2 minutes. The Cowboys set up a rematch with NFC East rival Philadelphia by escaping what would have been their first loss since falling to the Eagles 28-23 to start November. Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes to D.K. Metcalf, including a 73-yarder, as the Seahawks got their offense going again. But Seattle couldn’t avoid a third consecutive loss to drop to .500.

Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge

DALLAS (AP) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after he was charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant. Dallas police confirmed that the 34-year-old Miller surrendered to police in the suburb of Glenn Heights to face a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman. The offense is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Police wrote in an affidavit that Miller twice put his hands on the neck of the woman, pulled out a chunk of her hair and threw her onto a couch. Miller did not return a text message seeking comment. He is free after posting bond.

Tiger Woods has a sloppy finish for a 75 in his return in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods made a solid return to golf until he limped home in the Bahamas. That was more about his golf than his fused right ankle. Woods dropped four shots in a three-hole stretch toward the end and shot 75 in the Hero World Challenge. That left him eight shots behind leaders Brian Harman and Tony Finau. Woods’ score was better than only two players in the 20-man field at Albany. He attributed his results to being rusty and lacking commitment. The big trouble came on the par-5 15th. He tried to punch out of a bush and made a double bogey.

USC’s Bronny James cleared by doctors for return to basketball 4 months after cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been cleared by doctors for a full return to basketball four months after suffering a cardiac arrest. The Southern California freshman is expected to make his collegiate debut soon. A James family spokesperson says the 19-year-old will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week and resume practice next week. He will be able to play in games “soon after.” The Trojans play No. 11 Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Saturday. Their next home game is Dec. 10 against Long Beach State. The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest in July during a workout.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1B class-action lawsuit after promoting for Binance NFTs

NEW YORK (AP) — Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a billion dollar class-action lawsuit over his role in promoting cryptocurrency-related “non-fungible tokens,” or NFTs, issued by the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida Monday, accuses Ronaldo’s promotions of Binance of being “deceptive and unlawful.” Binance’s partnership with high-profile figures like Ronaldo, the plaintiffs claim, caused them to make costly and unsafe investments. Ronaldo launched his inaugural NFT “CR7” collection with Binance back in November 2022. Representatives for Ronaldo and Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, did not immediately return The Associated Press’ requests for comment.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers still focused on playing again this season and perhaps before Dec. 24

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers fully intends to play again this season for the New York Jets and he hasn’t ruled out being back on the field in a few weeks. The quarterback has been making a remarkably quick recovery since tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11. Rodgers spoke to local reporters Thursday and said he’s not yet close to being able to play. But he also left open the door for him to be back under center before his initial goal of Dec. 24, saying he plans to ramp up his practice activities next week.

Corey Perry says he’s seeking help for alcohol abuse after the Blackhawks terminated his contract

Corey Perry says he has begun working with mental health and substance abuse experts to discuss his struggles with alcohol after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract for engaging “in conduct that is unacceptable” and against team policies. Perry emailed a statement to The Associated Press and other outlets on Thursday apologizing for behavior he called inappropriate and wrong. Perry’s agent confirmed his client sent the statement. The 38-year-old NHL veteran says he is embarrassed and hopes to regain the trust of those who believed in him throughout his career. Perry says he’ll discuss his struggles with alcohol.

Brunson scores 42, Knicks send Pistons to franchise-record 16th straight loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 42 points, Julius Randle had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and the New York Knicks sent the Detroit Pistons to their franchise-record 16th consecutive loss with a 118-112 victory Thursday night. The Pistons (2-17) completed a winless November, having not won a game since a victory over Chicago on Oct. 28 left them 2-1. RJ Barrett had 15 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 12, including two crucial 3-pointers down the stretch for the Knicks, who have won their last two games. Cade Cunningham scored 31 points and Killian Hayes chipped 23 in for the Pistons. They have also lost 13 in a row against the Knicks.

Adelson adding NBA team to resume of casino mogul, GOP power broker, US and Israel newspaper owner

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The prospective new owner of the Dallas Mavericks is one of the richest women in the world, a Las Vegas casino mogul, and a U.S. and Israel power broker and newspaper publisher. A federal regulatory filing says that after selling $2 billion in stock to buy the NBA franchise, Miriam Adelson still will be the controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands — the international casino company her late husband built. The $3.5 billion purchase by the Adelson and Dumont families from team owner Mark Cuban would make Adelson one of a few female sports team owners. A family statement Wednesday confirms the deal and says it could be complete by the end of the year.

Penguins goalie Jarry scores into empty net in 4-2 victory over Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Goalie Tristan Jarry scored an empty-net goal and made 39 saves in the Pittsburgh Penguins; 4-2 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Thursday night. Jarry stopped a dump-in and sent the puck end-to-end into the net with 1:08 left. Jeff Carter scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Penguins, who also got goals from Sidney Crosby and Drew O’Connor. Steven Stamkos and Tanner Jeannot scored for the Lightning. NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov had two assists to tie his career high with an eight-game points streak. He finished with a team-record 28 points (in 14 games) for the month of November.

