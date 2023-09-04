AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:51 p.m. EDT

Aryna Sabalenka is about to be No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She could be the new US Open champ, too

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka is going to be the No. 1 player in the WTA rankings next week, replacing Iga Swiatek there. That much is certain. The way Sabalenka is playing at the moment, she might very well supplant Swiatek as the U.S. Open champion, too. In Sabalenka’s first match since being assured of rising to the top of women’s tennis, she showed off the power-based game that allows her to dominate so many opponents, overwhelming No. 13 seed Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-3 on Monday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to her fifth consecutive major quarterfinal.

Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton are putting the ‘US’ in the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — There are three American men in the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2005. Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton are the trio this time and all will be in action Tuesday. Fritz goes up against 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic for a spot in the semifinals, while Tiafoe and Shelton play each other. Djokovic says he understands why American tennis fans aren’t happy that they haven’t had a male Grand Slam singles champion since Andy Roddick 20 years ago. He knows they got used to having champion after champion in earlier days.

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested near Los Angeles stadium where Messi was playing MLS game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance. Exposition Park public safety said its officers arrested Urías at about 11 p.m. on Sunday inside the park, which is home to the stadium. The department would not immediately disclose what charges Urías was arrested on, but said it would release more details Monday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking records show Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday. He is due in court Sept. 27. Major League Baseball intends to investigate.

Georgia football staffer Jarvis Jones arrested for speeding, reckless driving

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say former Georgia and NFL linebacker Jarvis Jones was arrested for speeding and reckless driving ahead of the Bulldogs’ season opener. Jones now works as a player coordinator for the football program. His arrest late Friday is the latest driving investigation to tarnish the two-time reigning national champions. They have struggled to deal with the issue since a high-speed crash killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15. Georgia coach Kirby Smart declined comments other than to say Jones will face “internal discipline.”

Shohei Ohtani’s agent says the star plans to continue as a pitcher and hitter after his elbow heals

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s agent says the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way superstar is determined to continue his career as both a pitcher and a hitter after he recovers from his latest elbow injury. Nez Balelo said Monday that he thinks it’s “inevitable” that Ohtani will need some sort of procedure to heal the ligament tear in his pitching elbow, but they’re still gathering opinions on whether that procedure should be Tommy John surgery or a nonsurgical remedy. Balelo said Ohtani will continue playing as the Angels’ designated hitter for the foreseeable future this season. Balelo said Ohtani also intends “to be in somebody’s lineup next year DHing when the bell rings.”

Leonard helps Duke stun No. 9 Clemson 28-7 in a lopsided ACC opener

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard broke loose from a tackler and sprinted to the open for a 44-yard touchdown that highlighted Duke’s tough and physical performance that shocked ninth-ranked Clemson 28-7 in the season opener for both teams. Jaquez Moore and Jordan Waters ran for fourth-quarter touchdowns to turn this into an unexpected blowout of the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite. It was Duke’s first win agianst Clemson since 2004 and ended a 28-game losing streak against top-10 opponents. Cade Klubnik threw for a short touchdown to Will Shipley in what became Clemson’s only score.

No. 4 Alabama, No. 11 Texas meet in rematch of last year’s down-to-wire game

No. 11 Texas and No. 4 Alabama are set to meet again a year after going down to the wire. The two tradition-rich programs and future Southeastern Conference opponents are set to face off in a potential Top-10 showdown in Tuscaloosa. Alabama won 20-19 last year on a field goal in the final seconds. The close loss was still enough to vault the Longhorns into the Top 25. It gave Steve Sarkisian and Texas a measure of credibility while exposing the Tide’s vulnerability. Alabama had 15 penalties in the game.

Coach Prime’s matchup with Nebraska’s Matt Rhule will be a contrast in program building methods

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s Matt Rhule says it’s not for him to say how other coaches should go about building their football programs. He is taking a slow and deliberate tact and hopes to rely on the development of high school recruits to create a strong foundation and staying power. Colorado’s Deion Sanders has almost totally flipped his roster. His team of transfers is the story of college football this week after it beat TCU on the road. Nebraska and Colorado renew their rivalry from their days in the Big Eight and Big 12 when they meet Saturday in Boulder.

Acuña and Betts battling back-and-forth as NL MVP favorites over the final weeks of the season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NL MVP race is going down to the wire. Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers are in a back-and-forth battle over the final month of the regular season. Acuña is having a career year playing for a 90-win Braves team with the best record in baseball. Betts is posting his best numbers since winning AL MVP with Boston in 2018. The two dynamic stars put on a head-to-head show during their weekend series at Dodger Stadium, with Acuña shining brightest as the Braves won three of four games. In the opener, Acuña launched a grand slam to become the first player in big league history with 30 homers and 60 steals in a season. Betts hit two homers in the same game.

Dubón and Altuve go back-to-back twice, Astros hit 5 homers in 13-6 win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mauricio Dubón and Jose Altuve twice hit back-to-back home runs, rookie catcher Yainer Diaz had a three-run shot to cap Houston’s big seventh inning, and the Astros beat the struggling Texas Rangers 13-6. In the opener of a pivotal series between AL West contenders, Houston pulled within a percentage point of first-place Seattle. Texas is in third but only a game behind. The Astros went ahead to stay with a six-run seventh. José Abreu walked to force in the run that made it 6-5. All-Star shortstop Corey Seager, who homered twice for Texas, misplayed a grounder for an error that allowed two more runs to score before Diaz hit his 21st homer. There were nine home runs in all, a record at Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020.

